Ben Duncan bats .667 with two firsts at Inveraray Highland Games

Inveraray, Scotland – July 16, 2024 – Ben Duncan of Edinburgh was nearly perfect, winning two events and placing second in the third, earning the overall Best Open Piper trophy at the Inveraray Highland Games, probably the biggest outdoor competition in the Scottish solo piping circuit. Steven Leask of Glasgow won the Open Piobaireachd.

The B Grade aggregate went to Keith Bowes of Glasgow, and the C Grade overall was won by Belfast’s James Frazer.

The weather was good: dry all day and about 16ºC.

Premier/A Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Steven Leask

2nd Ben Duncan

3rd Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland

4th Sandy Cameron, Fort Wiliam, Scotland

5th Darach Urquhart, Glasgow

6th Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland

Judges: Jack Taylor, John Wilson

2/4 March

1st Ben Duncan

2nd Sandy Cameron

3rd Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

4th John Dew, Edinburgh

5th Steven Leask

6th Brody Watson-Massey, Edinburgh

Judges: Alan Forbes, Robert Wallace

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ben Duncan

2nd Sarah Muir, Glasgow

3rd Craig Muirhead, Glasgow

4th Chris Armstrong, Glasgow

5th Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland

6th Sandy Cameron

Judges: Barry Donaldson, Patricia Henderson

B Grade

Piobaireachd

1st John MacDonald

2nd Keith Bowes

3rd Brodie Watson-Massey

4th Eddie Gaul

5th Mike Fitzhenry

6th Callum Wynd

2/4 March

1st Callum Wynd

2nd Keith Bowes

3rd Cameron May

4th Fraser Allison

5th Kyle Cameron

6th Ross Conner

Strathspey & Reel

1st Luke Kennedy

2nd Cameron May

3rd Kyle Cameron

4th Angus MacPhee

5th Fraser Allison

6th Chris McLeish

C Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Lewis Maxwell

2nd David Stulpner

3rd James Frazer

4th Callum Davidson

5th Ross Conner

6th Calum Dunbar

2/4 March

1st Jamie Brownlee

2nd James Frazer

3rd Lewis Maxwell

4th Robbie MacIsaac

5th Callum Davidson

6th Callum Dunbar

Strathspey & Reel

1st Christopher McCarten

2nd Hamish Munroe

3rd Liam Brown

4th James Frazer

5th Jamie Brownlee

6th Callum Davidson