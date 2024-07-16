Ben Duncan bats .667 with two firsts at Inveraray Highland Games
Inveraray, Scotland – July 16, 2024 – Ben Duncan of Edinburgh was nearly perfect, winning two events and placing second in the third, earning the overall Best Open Piper trophy at the Inveraray Highland Games, probably the biggest outdoor competition in the Scottish solo piping circuit. Steven Leask of Glasgow won the Open Piobaireachd.
The B Grade aggregate went to Keith Bowes of Glasgow, and the C Grade overall was won by Belfast’s James Frazer.
The weather was good: dry all day and about 16ºC.
Premier/A Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Steven Leask
2nd Ben Duncan
3rd Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland
4th Sandy Cameron, Fort Wiliam, Scotland
5th Darach Urquhart, Glasgow
6th Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland
Judges: Jack Taylor, John Wilson
2/4 March
1st Ben Duncan
2nd Sandy Cameron
3rd Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland
4th John Dew, Edinburgh
5th Steven Leask
6th Brody Watson-Massey, Edinburgh
Judges: Alan Forbes, Robert Wallace
Strathspey & Reel
1st Ben Duncan
2nd Sarah Muir, Glasgow
3rd Craig Muirhead, Glasgow
4th Chris Armstrong, Glasgow
5th Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland
6th Sandy Cameron
Judges: Barry Donaldson, Patricia Henderson
B Grade
Piobaireachd
1st John MacDonald
2nd Keith Bowes
3rd Brodie Watson-Massey
4th Eddie Gaul
5th Mike Fitzhenry
6th Callum Wynd
2/4 March
1st Callum Wynd
2nd Keith Bowes
3rd Cameron May
4th Fraser Allison
5th Kyle Cameron
6th Ross Conner
Strathspey & Reel
1st Luke Kennedy
2nd Cameron May
3rd Kyle Cameron
4th Angus MacPhee
5th Fraser Allison
6th Chris McLeish
C Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Lewis Maxwell
2nd David Stulpner
3rd James Frazer
4th Callum Davidson
5th Ross Conner
6th Calum Dunbar
2/4 March
1st Jamie Brownlee
2nd James Frazer
3rd Lewis Maxwell
4th Robbie MacIsaac
5th Callum Davidson
6th Callum Dunbar
Strathspey & Reel
1st Christopher McCarten
2nd Hamish Munroe
3rd Liam Brown
4th James Frazer
5th Jamie Brownlee
6th Callum Davidson
