Markinch hardware goes to Ben Duncan

Markinch, Scotland – June 3, 2024 – Edinburgh’s Ben Duncan won the senior solo piping overall at the annual Markinch Highland Games, held in decent weather in the Kingdom of Fife. Duncan also won the MSR and was second in the Piobaireachd, while Glasgow’s Mike Fitzhenry won the ceol mor.

Fifteen competed in the Piobaireachd, and 17 played in the light music.

Piobaireachd

1st Mike Fitzhenry

2nd Ben Duncan

3rd Alan Russel, Kelty, Scotland

4trh Cameron May

Judges: Alan Forbes, Derek Fraser

MSR

1st Ben Duncan

2nd Alan Russell

3rd Eddie Gaul, Dundee, Scotland

4th Chris McLeish, Glasgow

Judges: Jimmy Banks, Roderick Barron