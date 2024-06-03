Markinch hardware goes to Ben Duncan
Markinch, Scotland – June 3, 2024 – Edinburgh’s Ben Duncan won the senior solo piping overall at the annual Markinch Highland Games, held in decent weather in the Kingdom of Fife. Duncan also won the MSR and was second in the Piobaireachd, while Glasgow’s Mike Fitzhenry won the ceol mor.
Fifteen competed in the Piobaireachd, and 17 played in the light music.
Piobaireachd
1st Mike Fitzhenry
2nd Ben Duncan
3rd Alan Russel, Kelty, Scotland
4trh Cameron May
Judges: Alan Forbes, Derek Fraser
MSR
1st Ben Duncan
2nd Alan Russell
3rd Eddie Gaul, Dundee, Scotland
4th Chris McLeish, Glasgow
Judges: Jimmy Banks, Roderick Barron
