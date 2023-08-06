Ben Duncan can’t get no more than all four at Newtonmore
Newtonmore, Scotland – August 5, 2023 – Edinburgh’s Ben Duncan scored a perfect day by winning all four senior solo piping events at the annual Newtonmore Highland Games in Scotland’s Highland region. The weather was mostly horrific, featuring horizontal rain and only a few dry spells.
Senior (12 competed)
Piobaireachd
1st Ben Duncan, “Rory McLoude’s Lament”
2nd Eireann Iannetta-Mackay, Glasgow, “Lament for the Iolaire”
3rd Matt Panteleoni, St. Louis, “Lament for MacSwan of Roaig”
4th Mike Fitzhenry, London, “The Park Piobaireachd” #2
Judge: John Don MacKenzie
2/4 March
1st Ben Duncan
2nd Callum Wynd, Glasgow
3rd Angus MacPhee, Inverness
4th Mike Fitzhenry, London
Judge: Niall Matheson
Strathspey & Reel
1st Ben Duncan
2nd Callum Wynd
3rd Angus MacPhee
4th Mike Fitzhenry
Judge: Niall Matheson
Jigs
1st Ben Duncan
2nd Matt Panteleoni
3rd Angus MacPhee
4th Kyle Cameron, Ullapool, Scotland
Judge: Niall Matheson
Junior
Piobaireachd
1st Hector Finlayson
2nd Ewan Allan
3rd Christopher Drummond
4th Lily Roberston
MSR
1st Ewan Allan
2nd Christopher Drummond
3rd Lily Roberston
4th Hector Finlayson
