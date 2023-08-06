Results
August 06, 2023

Ben Duncan can’t get no more than all four at Newtonmore

Ben Duncan when he won the same aggregate championship trophy at the 2019 Newtonmore Games.

Newtonmore, Scotland – August 5, 2023 – Edinburgh’s Ben Duncan scored a perfect day by winning all four senior solo piping events at the annual Newtonmore Highland Games in Scotland’s Highland region. The weather was mostly horrific, featuring horizontal rain and only a few dry spells.

Senior (12 competed)
Piobaireachd
1st Ben Duncan, “Rory McLoude’s Lament”
2nd Eireann Iannetta-Mackay, Glasgow, “Lament for the Iolaire”
3rd Matt Panteleoni, St. Louis, “Lament for MacSwan of Roaig”
4th Mike Fitzhenry, London, “The Park Piobaireachd” #2
Judge: John Don MacKenzie

2/4 March
1st Ben Duncan
2nd Callum Wynd, Glasgow
3rd Angus MacPhee, Inverness
4th Mike Fitzhenry, London
Judge: Niall Matheson

Strathspey & Reel
1st Ben Duncan
2nd Callum Wynd
3rd Angus MacPhee
4th Mike Fitzhenry
Judge: Niall Matheson

Jigs
1st Ben Duncan
2nd Matt Panteleoni
3rd Angus MacPhee
4th Kyle Cameron, Ullapool, Scotland
Judge: Niall Matheson

Junior
Piobaireachd
1st Hector Finlayson
2nd Ewan Allan
3rd Christopher Drummond
4th Lily Roberston

MSR
1st Ewan Allan
2nd Christopher Drummond
3rd Lily Roberston
4th Hector Finlayson

 

