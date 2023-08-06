Ben Duncan can’t get no more than all four at Newtonmore

Newtonmore, Scotland – August 5, 2023 – Edinburgh’s Ben Duncan scored a perfect day by winning all four senior solo piping events at the annual Newtonmore Highland Games in Scotland’s Highland region. The weather was mostly horrific, featuring horizontal rain and only a few dry spells.

Senior (12 competed)

Piobaireachd

1st Ben Duncan, “Rory McLoude’s Lament”

2nd Eireann Iannetta-Mackay, Glasgow, “Lament for the Iolaire”

3rd Matt Panteleoni, St. Louis, “Lament for MacSwan of Roaig”

4th Mike Fitzhenry, London, “The Park Piobaireachd” #2

Judge: John Don MacKenzie

2/4 March

1st Ben Duncan

2nd Callum Wynd, Glasgow

3rd Angus MacPhee, Inverness

4th Mike Fitzhenry, London

Judge: Niall Matheson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ben Duncan

2nd Callum Wynd

3rd Angus MacPhee

4th Mike Fitzhenry

Judge: Niall Matheson

Jigs

1st Ben Duncan

2nd Matt Panteleoni

3rd Angus MacPhee

4th Kyle Cameron, Ullapool, Scotland

Judge: Niall Matheson

Junior

Piobaireachd

1st Hector Finlayson

2nd Ewan Allan

3rd Christopher Drummond

4th Lily Roberston

MSR

1st Ewan Allan

2nd Christopher Drummond

3rd Lily Roberston

4th Hector Finlayson