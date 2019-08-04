Duncan gets a sunny clean sweep at Newtonmore

Newtonmore, Scotland – August 3, 2019 – Ben Duncan of Edinburgh recorded a rare four-for-four sweep of all senior solo piing events at the Newtonmore Highland Games, where a total of 16 competed in sunny and warm weather.

Piobaireachd

1st Ben Duncan, “The MacDougalls’ Gathering”

2nd Callum Wynd, “Lament for MacSwan of Roaig”

3rd William Geddes, “The Earl of Seaforth’s Salute”

4th John McLaren

Judge: John Don Mackenzie

March

1st Ben Duncan

2nd John McLaren

3rd Chris McLeish

4th James Feeny

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ben Duncan

2nd John McLaren

3rd Andrew Ferguson

4th James Feeny

Jig

1st Ben Duncan

2nd Chris McLeish

3rd Anna Smart

4th Andrew Ferguson

Judges for all light music events: Gordon Clark, Ronnie Clark.

