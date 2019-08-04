Duncan gets a sunny clean sweep at Newtonmore
Newtonmore, Scotland – August 3, 2019 – Ben Duncan of Edinburgh recorded a rare four-for-four sweep of all senior solo piing events at the Newtonmore Highland Games, where a total of 16 competed in sunny and warm weather.
Piobaireachd
1st Ben Duncan, “The MacDougalls’ Gathering”
2nd Callum Wynd, “Lament for MacSwan of Roaig”
3rd William Geddes, “The Earl of Seaforth’s Salute”
4th John McLaren
Judge: John Don Mackenzie
March
1st Ben Duncan
2nd John McLaren
3rd Chris McLeish
4th James Feeny
Strathspey & Reel
1st Ben Duncan
2nd John McLaren
3rd Andrew Ferguson
4th James Feeny
Jig
1st Ben Duncan
2nd Chris McLeish
3rd Anna Smart
4th Andrew Ferguson
Judges for all light music events: Gordon Clark, Ronnie Clark.
