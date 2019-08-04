Published: August 04, 2019

Duncan gets a sunny clean sweep at Newtonmore

Ben Duncan with the Champion Piper trophies at the 2019 Newtonmore Games.

Newtonmore, Scotland – August 3, 2019 – Ben Duncan of Edinburgh recorded a rare four-for-four sweep of all senior solo piing events at the Newtonmore Highland Games, where a total of 16 competed in sunny and warm weather.

Piobaireachd
1st  Ben Duncan, “The MacDougalls’ Gathering”
2nd Callum Wynd, “Lament for MacSwan of Roaig”
3rd William Geddes, “The Earl of Seaforth’s Salute”
4th John McLaren
Judge: John Don Mackenzie

March
1st Ben Duncan
2nd John McLaren
3rd Chris McLeish
4th James Feeny

Strathspey & Reel
1st Ben Duncan
2nd John McLaren
3rd Andrew Ferguson
4th James Feeny

Jig
1st Ben Duncan
2nd Chris McLeish
3rd Anna Smart
4th Andrew Ferguson

Judges for all light music events: Gordon Clark, Ronnie Clark.

