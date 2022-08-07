Angus MacPhee pips Ben Duncan for overall trophy at Newtonmore

Newtonmore, Scotland – August 6, 2022 – Ben Duncan won the Piobaireachd and the Strathspey & Reel, and was second and third in the March and Jigs, opening the door to Angus MacPhee to take the overall trophy with his two firsts and two seconds at the Newtonmore Highland Games near Inverness. Weather was mostly sunny, though breezy.

Piobaireachd

1st Ben Duncan, Edinburgh, “Lament for the Children”

2nd Angus MacPhee, Inverness, “The Old Men of the Shells”

3rd Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland, “The End of the Great Bridge”

4th Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis

Judge: John Don MacKenzie

March

1st Angus MacPhee

2nd Ben Duncan

3rd Matt Pantaleoni

4th Callum Wynd

Judge: Niall Matheson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ben Duncan

2nd Angus MacPhee

3rd Matt Pantaleoni

4th Callum Wynd

Judge: Niall Matheson

Jig

1st Angus MacPhee

2nd Callum Wynd

3rd Ben Duncan

4th Matt Pantaleoni

Judge: Niall Matheson