Angus MacPhee pips Ben Duncan for overall trophy at Newtonmore
Newtonmore, Scotland – August 6, 2022 – Ben Duncan won the Piobaireachd and the Strathspey & Reel, and was second and third in the March and Jigs, opening the door to Angus MacPhee to take the overall trophy with his two firsts and two seconds at the Newtonmore Highland Games near Inverness. Weather was mostly sunny, though breezy.
Piobaireachd
1st Ben Duncan, Edinburgh, “Lament for the Children”
2nd Angus MacPhee, Inverness, “The Old Men of the Shells”
3rd Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland, “The End of the Great Bridge”
4th Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis
Judge: John Don MacKenzie
March
1st Angus MacPhee
2nd Ben Duncan
3rd Matt Pantaleoni
4th Callum Wynd
Judge: Niall Matheson
Strathspey & Reel
1st Ben Duncan
2nd Angus MacPhee
3rd Matt Pantaleoni
4th Callum Wynd
Judge: Niall Matheson
Jig
1st Angus MacPhee
2nd Callum Wynd
3rd Ben Duncan
4th Matt Pantaleoni
Judge: Niall Matheson
NO COMMENTS YET