Ben Duncan, Willie McCallum haul in the big prizes at the 2024 SPA
Glasgow – April 6, 2024 – Ben Duncan of Edinburgh took home the big award of the day, the Donald MacLean Trophy for top overall at the annual Scottish Pipers Association Solo Piping Competition. Willie McCallum won the MSR for previous SPA Open light music event winners. Contestants had to be members of the SPA to compete.
Former Winners MSR
1st Willie McCallum
2nd Ben Duncan
3rd Callum Wynd
4trh John Dew
5th John Mulhearn
Judges: Robert Barnes, Peter Hunt
Open
Piobaireachd (Donald MacLeod Trophy)
1st Cameron May
2nd Ben Duncan
3rd John Mulhearn
4th Sandy Cameron
5th Angus MacPhee
Judges: Jack Taylor, Bill Wotherspoon
March (Donald MacDougall Trophy)
1st Callum Wynd
2nd Chris McLeish
3rd Ross Connor
4th Cameron May
5th Bobby Allen
Judges: Tom Johnstone, Robert Wallace
Strathspey & Reel (Duncan MacIntyre Trophy)
1st Mike Fitzhenry
2nd Jonathon Simpson
3rd Luke Henry
4th Cameron May
5th Bobby Allen
Judges: Tom Johnstone, Robert Wallace
6/8 March
Cameron May
B Grade
Piobaireachd (SPA Shield)
1st Brodie Watson-Massey
2nd Callum Wynd
3rd John McDonald
4th Ashley McMichael
5th Dan Nevans
Judges: Euan Anderson, Alan Forbes
March (Donaldson Barclay Quaich)
1st Callum Wynd
2nd Chris McLeish
3rd Ross Connor
4th Cameron May
5th Bobby Allen
Judges: Robert Barnes, Peter Hunt
Strathspey & Reel (RBS Trophy)
1st Jonathon Simpson
2nd Luke Kennedy
3rd Cameron May
4th Bobby Allen
5th Finaly Frame
Judges: Robert Barnes, Peter Hunt
C Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Kyle Shead
2nd James Frazer
3rd Cameron O’Neill
4th Calum Dunbar
5th Walter Glendinning
Judges: Roderick Livingstone, Ronnie McShannon
March
1st Scott McCaskill
2nd James Frazer
3rd Scott Garden
4th Andrew Pattinson
5th Kyle Shead
Strathspey & Reel
1st Scott McCaskill
2nd James Frazer
3rd Scott Garden
4th Iain Simpson
5th Kyle Shead
NO COMMENTS YET