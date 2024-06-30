Ben Duncan in the driver’s seat at 2024 Ceres Games

Ceres, Scotland – June 29, 2024 – Armed with a pipe box ready for any eventuality, Edinburgh’s Ben Duncan four-wheeled it into the 710-year-old Ceres Highland Games in Fife and rolled out with both light music firsts and a second in the Piobaireachd which was awarded to Darach Urquhart of Glasgow.

The Ceres Games have been held since 1314 and are likely the longest-running in the world.

Piobaireachd

1st Darach Urquhart

2nd Ben Duncan

3rd Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland

4th James McPetrie

Judge: Robert Wallace

March

1st Ben Duncan

2nd Angus MacPhee

3rd Callum Wynd

4th Andrew Hall

Judge: Robert Wallace

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ben Duncan

2nd Callum Wynd

3rd David Stulpnar, Australia

4th Darach Urquhart

Judge: Robert Wallace