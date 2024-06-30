Ben Duncan in the driver’s seat at 2024 Ceres Games
Ceres, Scotland – June 29, 2024 – Armed with a pipe box ready for any eventuality, Edinburgh’s Ben Duncan four-wheeled it into the 710-year-old Ceres Highland Games in Fife and rolled out with both light music firsts and a second in the Piobaireachd which was awarded to Darach Urquhart of Glasgow.
The Ceres Games have been held since 1314 and are likely the longest-running in the world.
Piobaireachd
1st Darach Urquhart
2nd Ben Duncan
3rd Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland
4th James McPetrie
Judge: Robert Wallace
March
1st Ben Duncan
2nd Angus MacPhee
3rd Callum Wynd
4th Andrew Hall
Judge: Robert Wallace
Strathspey & Reel
1st Ben Duncan
2nd Callum Wynd
3rd David Stulpnar, Australia
4th Darach Urquhart
Judge: Robert Wallace
