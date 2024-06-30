Results
June 30, 2024

Ben Duncan in the driver’s seat at 2024 Ceres Games

Ben Duncan on his way to winning the overall trophy at the Ceres Highland Games in Fife.

Ceres, Scotland – June 29, 2024 – Armed with a pipe box ready for any eventuality, Edinburgh’s Ben Duncan four-wheeled it into the 710-year-old Ceres Highland Games in Fife and rolled out with both light music firsts and a second in the Piobaireachd which was awarded to Darach Urquhart of Glasgow.

The Ceres Games have been held since 1314 and are likely the longest-running in the world.

Piobaireachd
1st Darach Urquhart
2nd Ben Duncan
3rd Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland
4th James McPetrie
Judge: Robert Wallace

March
1st Ben Duncan
2nd Angus MacPhee
3rd Callum Wynd
4th Andrew Hall
Judge: Robert Wallace

Strathspey & Reel
1st Ben Duncan
2nd Callum Wynd
3rd David Stulpnar, Australia
4th Darach Urquhart
Judge: Robert Wallace

 

