Charles-David Mitchell reigns in CLASP competitions 2025 Inveraray Games

Inveraray, Scotland – July 22, 2025 – Charles-David Mitchell of Kingston, Ontario, won everything there was to win in the Grade 1 CLASP (Competition League for Adult Solo Pipers) in-person competition at the Inveraray Highland Games, to win the overall prize in a walk. The events were held concurrently with the Senior and Junior competitions on the Inveraray Castle estate. Contestants were fortunate to perform under shelters, but tuning up was challenging in the wet conditions.

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Charles-David Mitchell

2nd Craig Turnbull

3rd John Nevans

4th Con Houlihan

2/4 March

1st Charles-David Mitchell

2nd Craig Turnbull

3rd John Nevans

Strathspey & Reel

1st Charles-David Mitchell

2nd Craig Turnbull

3rd John Nevans

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Adam Aitchison

2nd Kathryn McEwan

3rd Hector Thomson

2/4 March

1st Adam Aitchison

2nd Hector Thomson

3rd Kathryn McEwan

Strathspey & Reel

1st Adam Aitchison

2nd Hector Thomson

3rd Kathryn McEwan

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Sue Kennedy

2nd Philip Duthie

2/4 March

1st Philip Duthie

2nd Jamie Thomas

3rd Sophie Stringer

4th Sue Kennedy

Strathspey & Reel

1st Jamie Thomas

2nd Sophie Stringer

3rd Philip Duthie

4th Sue Kennedy

Andrew Bova judged everything.

The original version of this article stated that Mitchell is from Montréal. He lives in Kingston, Ontario, but was born in Montréal. The story has been amended.

