Charles-David Mitchell reigns in CLASP competitions 2025 Inveraray Games
Inveraray, Scotland – July 22, 2025 – Charles-David Mitchell of Kingston, Ontario, won everything there was to win in the Grade 1 CLASP (Competition League for Adult Solo Pipers) in-person competition at the Inveraray Highland Games, to win the overall prize in a walk. The events were held concurrently with the Senior and Junior competitions on the Inveraray Castle estate. Contestants were fortunate to perform under shelters, but tuning up was challenging in the wet conditions.
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Charles-David Mitchell
2nd Craig Turnbull
3rd John Nevans
4th Con Houlihan
2/4 March
1st Charles-David Mitchell
2nd Craig Turnbull
3rd John Nevans
Strathspey & Reel
1st Charles-David Mitchell
2nd Craig Turnbull
3rd John Nevans
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Adam Aitchison
2nd Kathryn McEwan
3rd Hector Thomson
2/4 March
1st Adam Aitchison
2nd Hector Thomson
3rd Kathryn McEwan
Strathspey & Reel
1st Adam Aitchison
2nd Hector Thomson
3rd Kathryn McEwan
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Sue Kennedy
2nd Philip Duthie
2/4 March
1st Philip Duthie
2nd Jamie Thomas
3rd Sophie Stringer
4th Sue Kennedy
Strathspey & Reel
1st Jamie Thomas
2nd Sophie Stringer
3rd Philip Duthie
4th Sue Kennedy
Andrew Bova judged everything.
The original version of this article stated that Mitchell is from Montréal. He lives in Kingston, Ontario, but was born in Montréal. The story has been amended.
