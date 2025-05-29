Mitchell, Cho, Stringer, Lanaro overall winners of CLASP May 2025 Live Online competition
The Internet—May 2025—Charles-David Mitchell, Ernest Cho, Sophie Stringer and Lou Lanaro were the aggregate Grade 1, 2, 3, and 4 winners, respectively, in the Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP) May 2025 Live Online Solo Piping Competition.
For his success, Mitchell was awarded travel and accommodation to compete in the 2025 Sunbelt Invitational Amateur Solo Piping Competition in Florida this November, a prize sponsored by Eric and Maureen Stein, the event’s organizers. Each first-place winner received passes to the 2025 Glenfiddich Invitational Solo Piping Championships live stream.
Contestants’ performances were captured in a live video setting before stewards and protors, and the judges assessed the recordings over a few weeks.
Grade1
Piobaireachd
1st Brady Webb, “The Prince’s Salute”
2nd Charles-David Mitchell
3rd Owain Woodman Carr
4th Craig Turnbull
5th Con Houlihan
6th John Nevans
Judge: John Dew
2/4 March
1st Connall McNamara
2nd Hugo McPherson
3rd Charles-David Mitchell
4th Owain Carr
5th Michael Milner
6th Dougie Small
Judge: Gordon McCready
Strathspey & Reel
1st Connall McNamara
2nd Charles-David Mitchell
3rd Michael Milner
4th Hugo McPherson
5th Joseph Morrison
6th Brady Webb
Judge: Gordon McCready
Jig
1st Connall McNamara
2nd Charles-David Mitchell
3rd Michael Milner
4th Brady Webb
5th Dougie Small
6th John Nevans
Judge: Gordon McCready
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Mariko Arimoto, “Lament for Mary MacLeod”
2nd Adam Aitchison
3rd Ernest Cho
4th Ted Hales
5th Rob Rogers
6th Aaron Bergen
Judge: Bob Worrall
2/4 March
1st Lou Reed
2nd Jared Ong
3rd Donald Morrison
4th Ernest Cho
5th Christopher Copperthwaite
6th Anthony Kelly
Judge: Darach Urquhart
Strathspey & Reel
1st Ernest Cho
2nd Lou Reed
3rd Jared Ong
4th Adam Aitchison
5th Donald Morrison
6th Mariko Arimoto
Judge: Darach Urquhart
Jig
1st Lou Reed
2nd Jared Ong
3rd Ernest Cho
4th Mariko Arimoto
5th Tak Tang
6th Adam Aitchison
Judge: Darach Urquhart
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Sophie Stringer, “Skye of Vermont”
2nd Raul Peinado Fuentes
3rd Stephen McCusker
4th Sheila Stewart
5th Katherine Annand
6th Anna Binder
Judge: Gordon McCready
2/4 March
1st Billy Beck
2nd Sheila Stewart
3rd Anna Binder
4th Ben Hunter
5th Anthony MacLachlan
6th Tim Riddle
Judge: John Dew
Strathspey & Reel
1st Ben Hunter
2nd Sophie Stringer
3rd Duncan MacLeod
4th Raul Peinado Fuentes
5th Anthony MacLachlan
6th Sheila Stewart
Judge: John Dew
Jig
1st Sophie Stringer
2nd Ben Hunter
3rd Billy Beck
4th Anna Binder
5th Raul Peinado Fuentes
6th Anthony MacLachlan
Judge: John Dew
Grade 4
Piobaireachd
1st Lou Lanaro, “Cabar Feidh Gu Brath”
2nd John MacCallum
3rd Jennifer Curran
4th Guido Kunz
5th Todd Schroeder
6th Billy Beck
Judge: Darach Urquhart
2/4 March
1st Todd Schroeder
2nd Lou Lanaro
3rd Jennifer Curran
4th John MacCallum
5th Steve Langford
6th Murray Harper
Judge: Bob Worrall
Strathspey & Reel
1st Todd Schroeder
2nd Lou Lanaro
3rd John MacCallum
4th Murray Harper
5th Steve Langford
6th John Middleton
Judge: Bob Worrall
Jig
1st Lou Lanaro
2nd Todd Schroeder
3rd John MacCallum
4th Steve Langford
5th Jennifer Curran
6th Murray Harper
Judge: Bob Worrall
NO COMMENTS YET