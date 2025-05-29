Mitchell, Cho, Stringer, Lanaro overall winners of CLASP May 2025 Live Online competition

The Internet—May 2025—Charles-David Mitchell, Ernest Cho, Sophie Stringer and Lou Lanaro were the aggregate Grade 1, 2, 3, and 4 winners, respectively, in the Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP) May 2025 Live Online Solo Piping Competition.

For his success, Mitchell was awarded travel and accommodation to compete in the 2025 Sunbelt Invitational Amateur Solo Piping Competition in Florida this November, a prize sponsored by Eric and Maureen Stein, the event’s organizers. Each first-place winner received passes to the 2025 Glenfiddich Invitational Solo Piping Championships live stream.

Contestants’ performances were captured in a live video setting before stewards and protors, and the judges assessed the recordings over a few weeks.

Grade1

Piobaireachd

1st Brady Webb, “The Prince’s Salute”

2nd Charles-David Mitchell

3rd Owain Woodman Carr

4th Craig Turnbull

5th Con Houlihan

6th John Nevans

Judge: John Dew

2/4 March

1st Connall McNamara

2nd Hugo McPherson

3rd Charles-David Mitchell

4th Owain Carr

5th Michael Milner

6th Dougie Small

Judge: Gordon McCready

Strathspey & Reel

1st Connall McNamara

2nd Charles-David Mitchell

3rd Michael Milner

4th Hugo McPherson

5th Joseph Morrison

6th Brady Webb

Judge: Gordon McCready

Jig

1st Connall McNamara

2nd Charles-David Mitchell

3rd Michael Milner

4th Brady Webb

5th Dougie Small

6th John Nevans

Judge: Gordon McCready

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Mariko Arimoto, “Lament for Mary MacLeod”

2nd Adam Aitchison

3rd Ernest Cho

4th Ted Hales

5th Rob Rogers

6th Aaron Bergen

Judge: Bob Worrall

2/4 March

1st Lou Reed

2nd Jared Ong

3rd Donald Morrison

4th Ernest Cho

5th Christopher Copperthwaite

6th Anthony Kelly

Judge: Darach Urquhart

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ernest Cho

2nd Lou Reed

3rd Jared Ong

4th Adam Aitchison

5th Donald Morrison

6th Mariko Arimoto

Judge: Darach Urquhart

Jig

1st Lou Reed

2nd Jared Ong

3rd Ernest Cho

4th Mariko Arimoto

5th Tak Tang

6th Adam Aitchison

Judge: Darach Urquhart

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Sophie Stringer, “Skye of Vermont”

2nd Raul Peinado Fuentes

3rd Stephen McCusker

4th Sheila Stewart

5th Katherine Annand

6th Anna Binder

Judge: Gordon McCready

2/4 March

1st Billy Beck

2nd Sheila Stewart

3rd Anna Binder

4th Ben Hunter

5th Anthony MacLachlan

6th Tim Riddle

Judge: John Dew

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ben Hunter

2nd Sophie Stringer

3rd Duncan MacLeod

4th Raul Peinado Fuentes

5th Anthony MacLachlan

6th Sheila Stewart

Judge: John Dew

Jig

1st Sophie Stringer

2nd Ben Hunter

3rd Billy Beck

4th Anna Binder

5th Raul Peinado Fuentes

6th Anthony MacLachlan

Judge: John Dew

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Lou Lanaro, “Cabar Feidh Gu Brath”

2nd John MacCallum

3rd Jennifer Curran

4th Guido Kunz

5th Todd Schroeder

6th Billy Beck

Judge: Darach Urquhart

2/4 March

1st Todd Schroeder

2nd Lou Lanaro

3rd Jennifer Curran

4th John MacCallum

5th Steve Langford

6th Murray Harper

Judge: Bob Worrall

Strathspey & Reel

1st Todd Schroeder

2nd Lou Lanaro

3rd John MacCallum

4th Murray Harper

5th Steve Langford

6th John Middleton

Judge: Bob Worrall

Jig

1st Lou Lanaro

2nd Todd Schroeder

3rd John MacCallum

4th Steve Langford

5th Jennifer Curran

6th Murray Harper

Judge: Bob Worrall