CLASP kicks off 2025 with Turnbull, Morrison and MacLachlan winning the trophies

Glasgow – January 11, 2025 – The Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP) kicked off its year with an in-person event at the National Piping Centre’s Otago Street premises. Craig Turnbull, Donald Morrison and Anthony MacLachlan were the overall winners in the Grade 1, Grade 2 and Grade 3 categories, respectively.

Janette Greenwood and Geraldine Houlihan expertly stewarded the events.

Membership in CLASP, which the National Piping Centre runs, is available to pipers older than 18 worldwide who don’t compete in Professional/Open/Senior categories. The League runs in-person and “live online” events annually.

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Donald Morrison

2nd Graham Farr

3rd John Nevans

4th Craig Turnbull

5th Dugald MacLeod

Judge: Roddy MacLeod

2/4 March

1st Douglas Small

2nd Con Houlihan

3rd Iain Kirkwood

4th Colin Bathgate

5th Craig Turnbull

6th Stephen Whitton

Judge: Willie Morrison

Strathspey & Reel

1st Callum Kirk

2nd John Nevans

3rd Iain Kirkwood

4th Con Houlihan

5th Colin Bathgate

6th Craig Turnbull

Judge: Willie Morrison

6/8 March

1st Callum Kirk

2nd Conall McNamara

3rd Ian Kirkwood

4th Con Houlihan

5th Craig Turnbull

6th Graham Farr

Judge: Willie Morrison

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Adam Aitchison

2nd James Acheson

3rd Anthony Kelly

4th Alistair Robinson

5th Kathryn McEwan

6th Laura McEwan

Judge: Willie Morrison

2/4 March

1st Donald Morrison

2nd Jack Boyle

3rd Laura McEwan

4th Tony Doherty

5th Jack Lang

6th James Acheson

Judge: Roddy MacLeod

Strathspey & Reel

1st Donald Morrison

2nd Jack Lang

3rd Tony Doherty

4th Adam Aitchison

5th James Acheson

6th Laura McEwan

Judge: Roddy MacLeod

6/8 March

1st Donald Morrison

2nd Anthony Kelly

3rd Jack Boyle

4th Jack Lang

5th Tony Doherty

6th Adam Aitchison

Judge: Roddy MacLeod

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Sophie Stringer

2nd Anthony MacLachlan

3rd Joe Moore

Judge: Willie Morrison

2/4 March

1st Anthony MacLachlan

2nd Billy Beck

3rd Leslie Barrett

4th Alistair Robinson

5th Simon Kelly

6th Jamie Thomas

Judge: Roddy MacLeod

Strathspey & Reel

1st Billy Beck

2nd Sophie Stringer

3rd Sally Mason

4th Simon Kelly

5th Leslie Barrett

6th Jamie Thomas

Judge: Roddy MacLeod

Jig

1st Anthony MacLachlan

2nd Billy Beck

3rd Sophie Stringer

4th Jamie Thomas

5th Leslie Barrett

6th Alistair Robinson

Judge: Roddy MacLeod