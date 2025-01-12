CLASP kicks off 2025 with Turnbull, Morrison and MacLachlan winning the trophies
Glasgow – January 11, 2025 – The Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP) kicked off its year with an in-person event at the National Piping Centre’s Otago Street premises. Craig Turnbull, Donald Morrison and Anthony MacLachlan were the overall winners in the Grade 1, Grade 2 and Grade 3 categories, respectively.
Janette Greenwood and Geraldine Houlihan expertly stewarded the events.
Membership in CLASP, which the National Piping Centre runs, is available to pipers older than 18 worldwide who don’t compete in Professional/Open/Senior categories. The League runs in-person and “live online” events annually.
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Donald Morrison
2nd Graham Farr
3rd John Nevans
4th Craig Turnbull
5th Dugald MacLeod
Judge: Roddy MacLeod
2/4 March
1st Douglas Small
2nd Con Houlihan
3rd Iain Kirkwood
4th Colin Bathgate
5th Craig Turnbull
6th Stephen Whitton
Judge: Willie Morrison
Strathspey & Reel
1st Callum Kirk
2nd John Nevans
3rd Iain Kirkwood
4th Con Houlihan
5th Colin Bathgate
6th Craig Turnbull
Judge: Willie Morrison
6/8 March
1st Callum Kirk
2nd Conall McNamara
3rd Ian Kirkwood
4th Con Houlihan
5th Craig Turnbull
6th Graham Farr
Judge: Willie Morrison
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Adam Aitchison
2nd James Acheson
3rd Anthony Kelly
4th Alistair Robinson
5th Kathryn McEwan
6th Laura McEwan
Judge: Willie Morrison
2/4 March
1st Donald Morrison
2nd Jack Boyle
3rd Laura McEwan
4th Tony Doherty
5th Jack Lang
6th James Acheson
Judge: Roddy MacLeod
Strathspey & Reel
1st Donald Morrison
2nd Jack Lang
3rd Tony Doherty
4th Adam Aitchison
5th James Acheson
6th Laura McEwan
Judge: Roddy MacLeod
6/8 March
1st Donald Morrison
2nd Anthony Kelly
3rd Jack Boyle
4th Jack Lang
5th Tony Doherty
6th Adam Aitchison
Judge: Roddy MacLeod
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Sophie Stringer
2nd Anthony MacLachlan
3rd Joe Moore
Judge: Willie Morrison
2/4 March
1st Anthony MacLachlan
2nd Billy Beck
3rd Leslie Barrett
4th Alistair Robinson
5th Simon Kelly
6th Jamie Thomas
Judge: Roddy MacLeod
Strathspey & Reel
1st Billy Beck
2nd Sophie Stringer
3rd Sally Mason
4th Simon Kelly
5th Leslie Barrett
6th Jamie Thomas
Judge: Roddy MacLeod
Jig
1st Anthony MacLachlan
2nd Billy Beck
3rd Sophie Stringer
4th Jamie Thomas
5th Leslie Barrett
6th Alistair Robinson
Judge: Roddy MacLeod
