Winners from NZ, Japan, Germany and Scotland highlight global appeal of CLASP Live Online contest

The Internet – May 30, 2024 – With four out of four firsts, New Zealand’s Adam Waghorn was the obvious aggregate winner in the Grade 1 events at the CLASP – Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers’ Live Online solo competition, and Japan’s Mariko Arimoto, Adam Aitchison of Scotland, and Germany’s Jürgen Schrall took the overall Grade 2, Grade 3 and Grade 4 prizes, respectively, showing the worldwide appeal of the event.

CLASP organizers recorded competitive online performances live on May 3rd and 4th, and a far-flung panel of judges assessed them over three weeks, submitting results on May 30th.

Waghorn qualifies to compete in the 2024 Sun Belt Amateur Invitational in Maitland, Florida, on November 9th and will have his travel and accommodation costs covered. All first-prize winners receive a complimentary pass to the 2024 Glenfiddich Invitational Solo Piping Championship live stream in October.

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Adam Waghorn, “MacCrimmon’s Sweetheart”

2nd Charles-David Mitchell, Canada

3rd Gillian Blaney, Canada

4th Brady Webb, Canada

5th Eddie Boland, Ireland

6th Mic Trenor, USA

Judge: Finlay Johnston

2/4 March

1st Adam Waghorn

2nd Conall McNamara, Ireland

3rd Jamie Gallagher, Scotland

4th Brady Webb

5th Gillian Blaney

6th Charles-David Mitchell

Judge: Craig Muirhead

Strathspey & Reel

1st Adam Waghorn

2nd Gillian Blaney

3rd Steve MacQueen, Scotland

4th Conall Macnamara

5th Charles-David Mitchell

6th Brady Webb

Judge: Craig Muirhead

Jig

1st Adam Waghorn

2nd Steve MacQueen

3rd Gillian Blaney

4th Charles-David Mitchell

5th Mic Trenor

6th Jamie Gallagher

Judge: Craig Muirhead

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Mariko Arimoto, “Lament for Mary MacLeod”

2nd Rob Rogers

3rd Jack Johnston

4th Heinrich Herzog

5th Donald Morrison

6th Ernest Cho

Judge: Finlay Johnston

2/4 March

1st Colin Bathgate

2nd Heinrich Herzog

3rd Mariko Arimoto

4th Chris MacKnight

5th John Nevans

6th Alastair Beaton

Judge: David Hilder

Strathspey & Reel

1st Mariko Arimoto

2nd Heinrich Herzog

3rd Colin Bathgate

4th John Nevans

5th Anthony Kelly

6th Tony Doherty

Judge: David Hilder

Jig

1st Rob Rogers

2nd John Nevans

3rd Colin Bathgate

4th Chris MacKnight

5th Mariko Arimoto

6th Donald Morrison

Judge: David Hilder

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Adam Aitchison

2nd Anna Binder

3rd Kim Greeley

4th Kathryn McEwan

5th Joe Hardy

6th Jay Hackney

Judge: Craig Muirhead

2/4 March

1st Alexander Kinkade

2nd Adam Aitchison

3rd Billy Beck

4th Anthony MacLachlan

5th Tim Riddle

6th Sebastian Tremblay

Judge: Matt Wilson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Adam Aitchison

2nd Billy Beck

3rd Anthony MacLachlan

4th Tim Riddle

5th Sebastian Tremblay

6th Laura McEwan

Judge: Matt Wilson

Jig

1st Billy Beck

2nd Adam Aitchison

3rd Kathryn McEwan

4th Jay Hackney

5th Laura McEwan

6th Anthony MacLachlan

Judge: Matt Wilson

Grade 4

Piobaireachd (ground and next variation)

1st Peter Allen

2nd Gavin Davis

3rd Jennifer Curran

4th Laura Stott

5th Murray Harper

6th Todd Schroeder

Judge: David Hilder

2/4 March

1st Jurgen Schrall

2nd Steve Langford

3rd Lou Lanaro

4th Joy Rutherford

5th Jennifer Curran

6th Laura Stott

Judge: Matt Wilson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Jurgen Schrall

2nd Joy Rutherford

3rd Steve Langford

4th Lou Lanaro

5th Laura Stott

6th Gavin Davis

Judge: Matt Wilson

Jig

1st Joy Rutherford

2nd Jennifer Curran

3rd Lou Lanaro

4th Jurgen Schrall

5th Laura Stott

6th Steve Langford

Judge: Matt Wilson