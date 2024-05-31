Winners from NZ, Japan, Germany and Scotland highlight global appeal of CLASP Live Online contest
The Internet – May 30, 2024 – With four out of four firsts, New Zealand’s Adam Waghorn was the obvious aggregate winner in the Grade 1 events at the CLASP – Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers’ Live Online solo competition, and Japan’s Mariko Arimoto, Adam Aitchison of Scotland, and Germany’s Jürgen Schrall took the overall Grade 2, Grade 3 and Grade 4 prizes, respectively, showing the worldwide appeal of the event.
CLASP organizers recorded competitive online performances live on May 3rd and 4th, and a far-flung panel of judges assessed them over three weeks, submitting results on May 30th.
Waghorn qualifies to compete in the 2024 Sun Belt Amateur Invitational in Maitland, Florida, on November 9th and will have his travel and accommodation costs covered. All first-prize winners receive a complimentary pass to the 2024 Glenfiddich Invitational Solo Piping Championship live stream in October.
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Adam Waghorn, “MacCrimmon’s Sweetheart”
2nd Charles-David Mitchell, Canada
3rd Gillian Blaney, Canada
4th Brady Webb, Canada
5th Eddie Boland, Ireland
6th Mic Trenor, USA
Judge: Finlay Johnston
2/4 March
1st Adam Waghorn
2nd Conall McNamara, Ireland
3rd Jamie Gallagher, Scotland
4th Brady Webb
5th Gillian Blaney
6th Charles-David Mitchell
Judge: Craig Muirhead
Strathspey & Reel
1st Adam Waghorn
2nd Gillian Blaney
3rd Steve MacQueen, Scotland
4th Conall Macnamara
5th Charles-David Mitchell
6th Brady Webb
Judge: Craig Muirhead
Jig
1st Adam Waghorn
2nd Steve MacQueen
3rd Gillian Blaney
4th Charles-David Mitchell
5th Mic Trenor
6th Jamie Gallagher
Judge: Craig Muirhead
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Mariko Arimoto, “Lament for Mary MacLeod”
2nd Rob Rogers
3rd Jack Johnston
4th Heinrich Herzog
5th Donald Morrison
6th Ernest Cho
Judge: Finlay Johnston
2/4 March
1st Colin Bathgate
2nd Heinrich Herzog
3rd Mariko Arimoto
4th Chris MacKnight
5th John Nevans
6th Alastair Beaton
Judge: David Hilder
Strathspey & Reel
1st Mariko Arimoto
2nd Heinrich Herzog
3rd Colin Bathgate
4th John Nevans
5th Anthony Kelly
6th Tony Doherty
Judge: David Hilder
Jig
1st Rob Rogers
2nd John Nevans
3rd Colin Bathgate
4th Chris MacKnight
5th Mariko Arimoto
6th Donald Morrison
Judge: David Hilder
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Adam Aitchison
2nd Anna Binder
3rd Kim Greeley
4th Kathryn McEwan
5th Joe Hardy
6th Jay Hackney
Judge: Craig Muirhead
2/4 March
1st Alexander Kinkade
2nd Adam Aitchison
3rd Billy Beck
4th Anthony MacLachlan
5th Tim Riddle
6th Sebastian Tremblay
Judge: Matt Wilson
Strathspey & Reel
1st Adam Aitchison
2nd Billy Beck
3rd Anthony MacLachlan
4th Tim Riddle
5th Sebastian Tremblay
6th Laura McEwan
Judge: Matt Wilson
Jig
1st Billy Beck
2nd Adam Aitchison
3rd Kathryn McEwan
4th Jay Hackney
5th Laura McEwan
6th Anthony MacLachlan
Judge: Matt Wilson
Grade 4
Piobaireachd (ground and next variation)
1st Peter Allen
2nd Gavin Davis
3rd Jennifer Curran
4th Laura Stott
5th Murray Harper
6th Todd Schroeder
Judge: David Hilder
2/4 March
1st Jurgen Schrall
2nd Steve Langford
3rd Lou Lanaro
4th Joy Rutherford
5th Jennifer Curran
6th Laura Stott
Judge: Matt Wilson
Strathspey & Reel
1st Jurgen Schrall
2nd Joy Rutherford
3rd Steve Langford
4th Lou Lanaro
5th Laura Stott
6th Gavin Davis
Judge: Matt Wilson
Jig
1st Joy Rutherford
2nd Jennifer Curran
3rd Lou Lanaro
4th Jurgen Schrall
5th Laura Stott
6th Steve Langford
Judge: Matt Wilson
NO COMMENTS YET