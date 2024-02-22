Gillian Blaney perfect in CLASP Live Online contest; C.D. Mitchell gets an invite to April Championship

The Internet – February 22, 2024 – The latest “Live Online” contest of the Competition League of Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP) was held on February 3rd, with contestants playing in real-time, their performances recorded for the judges’ assessments over almost three weeks, and the results announced February 22nd.

In Grade 1, Gillian Blaney of Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia, was the big winner, taking all four events. Blaney gained an invitation to compete in the CLASP Champion of Champions competition on April 27th. Since she had already qualified because of winning the top amateur prize at last year’s Glengarry Highland Games in Maxville, Ontario, runner-up Charles-David Mitchell of Montreal gets an invitation.

Grade 1

Overall: Gillian Blaney

Piobaireachd

1st Gillian Blaney, “The Rout of Glenfruin”

2nd Eddie Boland “Ceol na Mara”

3rd Andrea Jones “The Marquis of Argyll’s Salute”

4th Charles-David Mitchell “Melbank’s Salute”

5th John Nevans “The Massacre of Glencoe”

6th Mic Trenor “A Flame of Wrath for Squinting Patrick”

Judge: Jack Taylor

2/4 March

1st Gillian Blaney

2nd Charles-David Mitchell

3rd Douglas Small

4th Jamie Gallagher

5th Sean Burgess

6th Eddie Boland

Judge: Alen Tully

Strathspey & Reel

1st Gillian Blaney

2nd Charles-David Mitchell

3rd Douglas Small

4th Eddie Boland

5th Sean Burgess

6th Jamie Gallagher

Judge: Alen Tully

6/8 March

1st Gillian Blaney

2nd Charles-David Mitchell

3rd Jamie Gallagher

4th Sean Burgess

5th Douglas Small

6th Eddie Boland

Judge: Alen Tully

Grade 2

Overall: John Nevans

Piobaireachd

1st Sean Burgess

2nd Ernest Cho

3rd Laura McEwan

4th Mariko Arimoto

5th Donald Morrison

6th Douglas Small

Judge: Roddy Livingstone

2/4 March

1st Colin Bathgate

2nd John Nevans

3rd Ernest Cho

4th John Todd

5th James Acheson

6th Philipp Burchant

Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone

Strathspey & Reel

1st Tony Doherty

2nd John Nevans

3rd James Acheson

4th Donald Morrison

5th Colin Bathgate

6th Philipp Burchant

Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone

6/8 March

1st John Nevans

2nd Ernest Cho

3rd Donald Morrison

4th Tony Doherty

5th John Todd

6th Colin Bathgate

Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone

Grade 3

Overall: Adam Aitcheson

Piobaireachd

1st Joe Hardy

2nd Raúl Peinado Fuentes

3rd Adam Aitcheson

4th Sophie Stringer

5th Ken Allen

6th Vickie Gray

Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone

2/4 March

1st Aaron Langweisner

2nd Anthony Maclachlan

3rd Adam Aitcheson

4th Sophie Stringer

5.Laura MacEwan

6th Sheila Stewart

Judge: Jack Taylor

Strathspey & Reel

1st Aaron Langweisner

2nd Anthony Maclachlan

3rd Adam Aitcheson

4th Kathryn MacEwan

5th Sophie Stringer

6th Ivan Agarkov

Judge: Jack Taylor

6/8 March

1st Kathryn MacEwan

2nd Raúl Peinado Fuentes

3rd Adam Aitcheson

4th Joe Hackney

5th Sheila Stewart

6th Anthony MacLaughlin

Judge: Jack Taylor

Grade 4

Overall: Todd Schroeder

Piobaireachd (Ground & Next Variation)

1st Lou Lanaro

2nd Jennifer Curran

3rd Gavin Davis

4th Todd Schroeder

5th Riccardo Brunelli

6th Steve Langford

Judge: Alen Tully

2/4 March

1st Steve Langford

2nd Diane Kubarek

3rd Todd Schroeder

4th Jennifer Curran

5th Maureen Moore

6th Gavin Davis

Judge: Roddy Livingstone

Strathspey & Reel

1st Steve Langford

2nd Diane Kubarek

3rd Todd Schroeder

4th Riccardo Brunelli

5th Gavin Davis

6th Murray Harper

Judge: Roddy Livingstone

Jig

1st Murray Harper

2nd Riccardo Brunnelli

3rd Todd Schroeder

4th Gavin Davis

5th Lou Lanaro

6th Steve Langford

Judge: Roddy Livingstone