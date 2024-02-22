Gillian Blaney perfect in CLASP Live Online contest; C.D. Mitchell gets an invite to April Championship
The Internet – February 22, 2024 – The latest “Live Online” contest of the Competition League of Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP) was held on February 3rd, with contestants playing in real-time, their performances recorded for the judges’ assessments over almost three weeks, and the results announced February 22nd.
In Grade 1, Gillian Blaney of Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia, was the big winner, taking all four events. Blaney gained an invitation to compete in the CLASP Champion of Champions competition on April 27th. Since she had already qualified because of winning the top amateur prize at last year’s Glengarry Highland Games in Maxville, Ontario, runner-up Charles-David Mitchell of Montreal gets an invitation.
Grade 1
Overall: Gillian Blaney
Piobaireachd
1st Gillian Blaney, “The Rout of Glenfruin”
2nd Eddie Boland “Ceol na Mara”
3rd Andrea Jones “The Marquis of Argyll’s Salute”
4th Charles-David Mitchell “Melbank’s Salute”
5th John Nevans “The Massacre of Glencoe”
6th Mic Trenor “A Flame of Wrath for Squinting Patrick”
Judge: Jack Taylor
2/4 March
1st Gillian Blaney
2nd Charles-David Mitchell
3rd Douglas Small
4th Jamie Gallagher
5th Sean Burgess
6th Eddie Boland
Judge: Alen Tully
Strathspey & Reel
1st Gillian Blaney
2nd Charles-David Mitchell
3rd Douglas Small
4th Eddie Boland
5th Sean Burgess
6th Jamie Gallagher
Judge: Alen Tully
6/8 March
1st Gillian Blaney
2nd Charles-David Mitchell
3rd Jamie Gallagher
4th Sean Burgess
5th Douglas Small
6th Eddie Boland
Judge: Alen Tully
Grade 2
Overall: John Nevans
Piobaireachd
1st Sean Burgess
2nd Ernest Cho
3rd Laura McEwan
4th Mariko Arimoto
5th Donald Morrison
6th Douglas Small
Judge: Roddy Livingstone
2/4 March
1st Colin Bathgate
2nd John Nevans
3rd Ernest Cho
4th John Todd
5th James Acheson
6th Philipp Burchant
Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone
Strathspey & Reel
1st Tony Doherty
2nd John Nevans
3rd James Acheson
4th Donald Morrison
5th Colin Bathgate
6th Philipp Burchant
Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone
6/8 March
1st John Nevans
2nd Ernest Cho
3rd Donald Morrison
4th Tony Doherty
5th John Todd
6th Colin Bathgate
Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone
Grade 3
Overall: Adam Aitcheson
Piobaireachd
1st Joe Hardy
2nd Raúl Peinado Fuentes
3rd Adam Aitcheson
4th Sophie Stringer
5th Ken Allen
6th Vickie Gray
Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone
2/4 March
1st Aaron Langweisner
2nd Anthony Maclachlan
3rd Adam Aitcheson
4th Sophie Stringer
5.Laura MacEwan
6th Sheila Stewart
Judge: Jack Taylor
Strathspey & Reel
1st Aaron Langweisner
2nd Anthony Maclachlan
3rd Adam Aitcheson
4th Kathryn MacEwan
5th Sophie Stringer
6th Ivan Agarkov
Judge: Jack Taylor
6/8 March
1st Kathryn MacEwan
2nd Raúl Peinado Fuentes
3rd Adam Aitcheson
4th Joe Hackney
5th Sheila Stewart
6th Anthony MacLaughlin
Judge: Jack Taylor
Grade 4
Overall: Todd Schroeder
Piobaireachd (Ground & Next Variation)
1st Lou Lanaro
2nd Jennifer Curran
3rd Gavin Davis
4th Todd Schroeder
5th Riccardo Brunelli
6th Steve Langford
Judge: Alen Tully
2/4 March
1st Steve Langford
2nd Diane Kubarek
3rd Todd Schroeder
4th Jennifer Curran
5th Maureen Moore
6th Gavin Davis
Judge: Roddy Livingstone
Strathspey & Reel
1st Steve Langford
2nd Diane Kubarek
3rd Todd Schroeder
4th Riccardo Brunelli
5th Gavin Davis
6th Murray Harper
Judge: Roddy Livingstone
Jig
1st Murray Harper
2nd Riccardo Brunnelli
3rd Todd Schroeder
4th Gavin Davis
5th Lou Lanaro
6th Steve Langford
Judge: Roddy Livingstone
