Results
July 10, 2023

Alex Gandy, Gillian Blaney, College of Piping rack up the trophies at Antigonish Day 2

Alex Gandy receives some swank hardware for his Professional solo piping prowess at Antigonish.

Antigonish, Nova Scotia – July 9, 2023 – The second day of the 158th Antigonish Highland Games saw more clear, sunny skies and very warm temperatures as bands as soloists went all cazh again without ties and waistcoats.

Ultimately, it was Alex Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, who had the best overall day in the Professional solo piping, while Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia’s Gillian Blaney took the overall in the Grade 1 Amateur solo piping.

Grade 1
1st 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel)
Judges: Bob, Worrall, Ken Eller (piping); Hugh Cameron (drumming); Iain Simpson (ensemble)

Grade 3
1st College of Piping
2nd Fredericton Society of Saint Andrew
Judges: Bob, Worrall, Ken Eller (piping); Hugh Cameron (drumming); Iain Simpson (ensemble)

Grade 4
1st Dartmouth & District
2nd Cape Breton Island
Judges: Bob, Worrall, Ken Eller (piping); Hugh Cameron (drumming); Iain Simpson (ensemble)

Grade 5
1st College of Piping
2nd Ottawa Caledonian
3rd Dartmouth & District
Judges: Bob, Worrall, Ken Eller (piping); Hugh Cameron (drumming); Iain Simpson (ensemble)

Gillian Blaney takes home the big Grade 1 amateur solo piping trophies at the 2023 Antigonish Highland Games.

Professional Solo Piping
Piobaireachd
1st Alex Gandy
2nd Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
3rd Andrea Boyd, Ottawa
Judge: Bob Worrall

2/4 March
1st James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island
2nd Alex Gandy
3rd Jonathon Simpson, Edinburgh
Judge: Ken Eller

Strathspey & Reel
1st Alex Gandy
2nd Bruce Gandy
3rd James MacHattie
Judge: Bob Worrall

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Alex Gandy
2nd Bruce Gandy
3rd Jonathon Simpson
Judge: Roderick MacLean

[Our thanks to to the Atlantic Canada Pipe Band Association for forwarding these results and photos. Does your association send pipes|drums results so that your glory can be shared with the entire piping and drumming world? If not, maybe ask them why not? It’s so easy to email them and a pic or two!]

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Results
July 07, 2023
Craig Sutherland, Vale United take in the top prizes at Penticton
News
July 06, 2023
World’s Saturday live-stream show on despite significant BBC cutbacks
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?