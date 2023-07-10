Alex Gandy, Gillian Blaney, College of Piping rack up the trophies at Antigonish Day 2
Antigonish, Nova Scotia – July 9, 2023 – The second day of the 158th Antigonish Highland Games saw more clear, sunny skies and very warm temperatures as bands as soloists went all cazh again without ties and waistcoats.
Ultimately, it was Alex Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, who had the best overall day in the Professional solo piping, while Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia’s Gillian Blaney took the overall in the Grade 1 Amateur solo piping.
Grade 1
1st 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel)
Judges: Bob, Worrall, Ken Eller (piping); Hugh Cameron (drumming); Iain Simpson (ensemble)
Grade 3
1st College of Piping
2nd Fredericton Society of Saint Andrew
Judges: Bob, Worrall, Ken Eller (piping); Hugh Cameron (drumming); Iain Simpson (ensemble)
Grade 4
1st Dartmouth & District
2nd Cape Breton Island
Judges: Bob, Worrall, Ken Eller (piping); Hugh Cameron (drumming); Iain Simpson (ensemble)
Grade 5
1st College of Piping
2nd Ottawa Caledonian
3rd Dartmouth & District
Judges: Bob, Worrall, Ken Eller (piping); Hugh Cameron (drumming); Iain Simpson (ensemble)
Professional Solo Piping
Piobaireachd
1st Alex Gandy
2nd Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
3rd Andrea Boyd, Ottawa
Judge: Bob Worrall
2/4 March
1st James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island
2nd Alex Gandy
3rd Jonathon Simpson, Edinburgh
Judge: Ken Eller
Strathspey & Reel
1st Alex Gandy
2nd Bruce Gandy
3rd James MacHattie
Judge: Bob Worrall
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Alex Gandy
2nd Bruce Gandy
3rd Jonathon Simpson
Judge: Roderick MacLean
[Our thanks to to the Atlantic Canada Pipe Band Association for forwarding these results and photos.]
