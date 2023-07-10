Alex Gandy, Gillian Blaney, College of Piping rack up the trophies at Antigonish Day 2

Antigonish, Nova Scotia – July 9, 2023 – The second day of the 158th Antigonish Highland Games saw more clear, sunny skies and very warm temperatures as bands as soloists went all cazh again without ties and waistcoats.

Ultimately, it was Alex Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, who had the best overall day in the Professional solo piping, while Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia’s Gillian Blaney took the overall in the Grade 1 Amateur solo piping.

Grade 1

1st 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel)

Judges: Bob, Worrall, Ken Eller (piping); Hugh Cameron (drumming); Iain Simpson (ensemble)

Grade 3

1st College of Piping

2nd Fredericton Society of Saint Andrew

Judges: Bob, Worrall, Ken Eller (piping); Hugh Cameron (drumming); Iain Simpson (ensemble)

Grade 4

1st Dartmouth & District

2nd Cape Breton Island

Judges: Bob, Worrall, Ken Eller (piping); Hugh Cameron (drumming); Iain Simpson (ensemble)

Grade 5

1st College of Piping

2nd Ottawa Caledonian

3rd Dartmouth & District

Judges: Bob, Worrall, Ken Eller (piping); Hugh Cameron (drumming); Iain Simpson (ensemble)

Professional Solo Piping

Piobaireachd

1st Alex Gandy

2nd Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

3rd Andrea Boyd, Ottawa

Judge: Bob Worrall

2/4 March

1st James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island

2nd Alex Gandy

3rd Jonathon Simpson, Edinburgh

Judge: Ken Eller

Strathspey & Reel

1st Alex Gandy

2nd Bruce Gandy

3rd James MacHattie

Judge: Bob Worrall

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Alex Gandy

2nd Bruce Gandy

3rd Jonathon Simpson

Judge: Roderick MacLean

