As bands break the ties that bind, College of Piping on top at Antigonish

Antigonish, Nova Scotia – July 8, 2023 – It has been said that the only people who still wear ties and waistcoats no matter what the weather are politicians, newscasters and pipers and drummers, but on a typically hot and sunny at the 158th Antigonish Highland Games in Nova Scotia piping, drumming and pipe band competitors were given permission by Atlantic Canada Pipe Band Association Chief Steward Rick Crawford to dispense with the woolly and strangling accessories to be more comfortable while performing their music in 31°C sunny conditions.

It might not sound like much, but it’s something of a breakthrough as the rules are generally strictly enforced by most associations, dictating that contestants must wear “Highland dress” – or the modern derivation of it – that includes a necktie, perhaps the most restricting apparatus imaginable for a piper trying to maintain a notoriously physical and fickle instrument.

Bands from commonwealth countries generally have to wear Highland dress, while bands from Brittany, Spain and even Malaysia are allowed to don a version of their own national attire.

[More reading: Boiling over: for the sake of better music and good health, we need to change what we wear]

At any rate, the far more comfortable bands competed in music-conducive attire. Andrea Boyd, Ken Eller, Ian Simpson and Bob Worrall judged.

Grade 1

1st 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel)

Grade 3

1st College of Piping

2nd Fredericton Society of St. Andrew

3rd Cape Breton Island

Grade 4

1st Dartmouth & District

2nd Cape Breton Island

Grade 5

1st Fredericton Society of St. Andrew (Gr5)

2nd College of Piping (Gr5)

3rd Ottawa Caledonia

The competition continues on Sunday, July 9th.

Got results? We’re not mind-readers, so please do send them our way!