Andrea Boyd, Bruce Gandy reap rewards at delightfully sunny Antigonish Games

Antigonish, Nova Scotia – July 9-10, 2022 – After a two-year absence because of the scourge of the COIVID-19 mess, the historically important Antigonish Highland Games were held for the 157th time under crystalline clear skies and warm temperatures. Andrea Boyd of Ottawa was the winner of the Atlantic Canada Piobaireachd Championship and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia’s Bruce Gandy took the aggregate Professional Piper of the Day award. Sam Ramsay of Summerside, Prince Edward Island, gained the aggregate prize in the Open snare drumming.

Nine bands in total competed for the Nova Scotia Pipe Band Championships on the Saturday and for the Atlantic Canada Pipe Band Championships on Sunday. Local heroes, the 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) were the only Grade 1 entrant, and there were no Grade 2 contestants.

Bands

Saturday – Nova Scotia Pipe Band Championships

Grade 1: 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel)

Grade 3: College of Piping

Grade 4: Dartmouth & District

Grade 5: College of Piping (Gr5)

Sunday – Atlantic Canada Pipe Band Championships

Grade 1: 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel)

Grade 3: College of Piping

Grade 4: Dartmouth & District

Grade 5: College of Piping (Gr5)

Solo Piping

Open Professional

Piobaireachd

1st Andrea Boyd

2nd Bruce Gandy

3rd Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

4th James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island

5th Blaise Theriault, Halifax

6th Trevor Kellock

Judge: Michael Grey

March

1st Alex Gandy

2nd Bruce Gandy

3rd Andrea Boyd

4th James MacHattie

5th Blaise Theriault

6th Trevor Kellock

Judge: Michael Grey

Strathspey & Reel

1st Alex Gandy

2nd Bruce Gandy

3rd James MacHattie

4th Andrea Boyd

5th Trevor Kellock

6th Blaise Theriault

Judge: Ann Gray

Jig

1st James MacHattie

2nd Bruce Gandy

3rd Alex Gandy

4th Andrea Boyd

5th Trevor Kellock

6th Blaise Theriault

Judge: Michael Grey

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Brady Webb

2nd Gillian Blaney

3rd Sass Bergen

4th Adam Tingskou

5th Jessica Theriault

6th Sarah Simpson

March

1st Adam Tingskou

2nd Liam Murray

3rd Gillian Blaney

4th Brady Webb

5th Ryan MacNeil

6th Jessica Theriault

Strathspey & Reel

1st Adam Tingskou

2nd Gillian Blaney

3rd Sass Bergen

4th Karen MacLean

5th Brady Webb

6th Liam Murray

Jig

1st Brady Webb

2nd Adam Tingskou

3rd Jessica Theriault

4th Liam Murray

5th Cameron Stewart

6th Sarah Simpson

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Derek Reed

2nd Aidan MacNeil

3rd Bill Saul

4th Doug Hamilton

5th Cameron MacNeil

March

1st Derek Reed

2nd Cameron MacNeil

3rd Doug Hamilton

4th Bill Saul

5th Brent Webb

Strathspey & Reel

1st Derek Reed

2nd Aidan MacNeil

3rd Cameron MacNeil

4th Brent Webb

5th Doug Hamilton

6th Bill Saul

Jig

1st Brent Webb

2nd Aidan MacNeil

3rd Cameron MacNeil

4th Derek Reed

5th Angela McDonell

6th Doug Hamilton

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Reilly Green

2nd Jordan Chowen

3rd Owen MacPherson

4th Carl Brydon

March

1st Reilly Green

2nd Jordan Chowen

3rd Owen MacPherson

4th Mael MacNeil

5th Andrew Robertson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Owen MacPherson

2nd Andrew Robertson

3rd Jordan Chowen

4th Reilly Green

5th Mael MacNeil

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Jay Hackney

2nd Joshua Gregory

3rd Rob Mckay

March

1st Elina Richards

2nd Mia MacInnes

3rd Shelena B Marsh

4th Joshua Gregory

5th Jay Hackney

6th Rob Mckay

Strathspey & Reel

1st Jay Hackney

Grade 5 Piobaireachd Ground

1st Ian Kellock

2nd Shelena Marsh

Grade 3, 4, 5 Junior Amateur Jig

1st Owen MacPherson

2nd Jay Hackney

3rd Mael MacNeil

4th Joshua Gregory

5th Reilly Green

6th Jordan Chowen

Solo Snare Drumming

Open

March

1st Sam Ramsay

Judge: Doug Stronach

Jig

1st Sam Ramsay

Judge: Doug Stronach

Grade 1

March

1st Austin Trenholm

2nd Chris Griffin

Judge: Doug Stronach

Jig

1st Austin Trenholm

Judge: Doug Stronach

Grade 3

March

1st Carter Green

2nd Ceana Fleury

3rd Nick Highmore

4th Ewan MacNeil

Judge: Doug Stronach

Jig

1st Ceana Fleury

2nd Ewan MacNeil

3rd Carter Green

Judge: Doug Stronach

Grade 4

March

1st Vincent Gallant Côté

Judge: Doug Stronach

Grade 5

March

1st Ciaran McDonald

Judge: Doug Stronach

