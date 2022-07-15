Andrea Boyd, Bruce Gandy reap rewards at delightfully sunny Antigonish Games
Antigonish, Nova Scotia – July 9-10, 2022 – After a two-year absence because of the scourge of the COIVID-19 mess, the historically important Antigonish Highland Games were held for the 157th time under crystalline clear skies and warm temperatures. Andrea Boyd of Ottawa was the winner of the Atlantic Canada Piobaireachd Championship and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia’s Bruce Gandy took the aggregate Professional Piper of the Day award. Sam Ramsay of Summerside, Prince Edward Island, gained the aggregate prize in the Open snare drumming.
Nine bands in total competed for the Nova Scotia Pipe Band Championships on the Saturday and for the Atlantic Canada Pipe Band Championships on Sunday. Local heroes, the 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) were the only Grade 1 entrant, and there were no Grade 2 contestants.
Bands
Saturday – Nova Scotia Pipe Band Championships
Grade 1: 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel)
Grade 3: College of Piping
Grade 4: Dartmouth & District
Grade 5: College of Piping (Gr5)
Sunday – Atlantic Canada Pipe Band Championships
Grade 1: 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel)
Grade 3: College of Piping
Grade 4: Dartmouth & District
Grade 5: College of Piping (Gr5)
Solo Piping
Open Professional
Piobaireachd
1st Andrea Boyd
2nd Bruce Gandy
3rd Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
4th James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island
5th Blaise Theriault, Halifax
6th Trevor Kellock
Judge: Michael Grey
March
1st Alex Gandy
2nd Bruce Gandy
3rd Andrea Boyd
4th James MacHattie
5th Blaise Theriault
6th Trevor Kellock
Judge: Michael Grey
Strathspey & Reel
1st Alex Gandy
2nd Bruce Gandy
3rd James MacHattie
4th Andrea Boyd
5th Trevor Kellock
6th Blaise Theriault
Judge: Ann Gray
Jig
1st James MacHattie
2nd Bruce Gandy
3rd Alex Gandy
4th Andrea Boyd
5th Trevor Kellock
6th Blaise Theriault
Judge: Michael Grey
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Brady Webb
2nd Gillian Blaney
3rd Sass Bergen
4th Adam Tingskou
5th Jessica Theriault
6th Sarah Simpson
March
1st Adam Tingskou
2nd Liam Murray
3rd Gillian Blaney
4th Brady Webb
5th Ryan MacNeil
6th Jessica Theriault
Strathspey & Reel
1st Adam Tingskou
2nd Gillian Blaney
3rd Sass Bergen
4th Karen MacLean
5th Brady Webb
6th Liam Murray
Jig
1st Brady Webb
2nd Adam Tingskou
3rd Jessica Theriault
4th Liam Murray
5th Cameron Stewart
6th Sarah Simpson
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Derek Reed
2nd Aidan MacNeil
3rd Bill Saul
4th Doug Hamilton
5th Cameron MacNeil
March
1st Derek Reed
2nd Cameron MacNeil
3rd Doug Hamilton
4th Bill Saul
5th Brent Webb
Strathspey & Reel
1st Derek Reed
2nd Aidan MacNeil
3rd Cameron MacNeil
4th Brent Webb
5th Doug Hamilton
6th Bill Saul
Jig
1st Brent Webb
2nd Aidan MacNeil
3rd Cameron MacNeil
4th Derek Reed
5th Angela McDonell
6th Doug Hamilton
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Reilly Green
2nd Jordan Chowen
3rd Owen MacPherson
4th Carl Brydon
March
1st Reilly Green
2nd Jordan Chowen
3rd Owen MacPherson
4th Mael MacNeil
5th Andrew Robertson
Strathspey & Reel
1st Owen MacPherson
2nd Andrew Robertson
3rd Jordan Chowen
4th Reilly Green
5th Mael MacNeil
Grade 4
Piobaireachd
1st Jay Hackney
2nd Joshua Gregory
3rd Rob Mckay
March
1st Elina Richards
2nd Mia MacInnes
3rd Shelena B Marsh
4th Joshua Gregory
5th Jay Hackney
6th Rob Mckay
Strathspey & Reel
1st Jay Hackney
Grade 5 Piobaireachd Ground
1st Ian Kellock
2nd Shelena Marsh
Grade 3, 4, 5 Junior Amateur Jig
1st Owen MacPherson
2nd Jay Hackney
3rd Mael MacNeil
4th Joshua Gregory
5th Reilly Green
6th Jordan Chowen
Solo Snare Drumming
Open
March
1st Sam Ramsay
Judge: Doug Stronach
Jig
1st Sam Ramsay
Judge: Doug Stronach
Grade 1
March
1st Austin Trenholm
2nd Chris Griffin
Judge: Doug Stronach
Jig
1st Austin Trenholm
Judge: Doug Stronach
Grade 3
March
1st Carter Green
2nd Ceana Fleury
3rd Nick Highmore
4th Ewan MacNeil
Judge: Doug Stronach
Jig
1st Ceana Fleury
2nd Ewan MacNeil
3rd Carter Green
Judge: Doug Stronach
Grade 4
March
1st Vincent Gallant Côté
Judge: Doug Stronach
Grade 5
March
1st Ciaran McDonald
Judge: Doug Stronach
