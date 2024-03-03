CLASP ships Grade 1 hardware by Frater

Glasgow – March 2, 2024 – The Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP) held its latest in-person, live-in-the-flesh-and-wool competition at the National Piping Centre’s McPhater Street premises. It was John Frater who won the overall trophy in the Grade 1 class, while John Nevans and Kathryn McEwan took the aggregate trophies in Grade 2 and Grade 3, respectively.

CLASP is the UK’s competition circuit for pipers older than 18 who still wish to compete but not necessarily against the likes of Callum Beaumont. The member-driven organization offers both in-person and online events throughout the year. The UK’s solo piping tradition used to segment pipers into “Senior” (over 18) categories, equivalent to “Professional” or “Open” grades in the rest of the world, and “Junior” (18 and younger) divisions, leaving nowhere for adult amateurs to compete. CLASP was started to fill that gap, and during the pandemic, it launched “live online” events available to anyone anywhere.

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st John Frater

2nd Eddie Boland

3rd Graham Farr

4th Robert Wilson

5th Stewart Allan

6th Craig Turnbull

Judge: Jonathan Greenlees

2/4 March

1st John Frater

2nd Jamie Gallagher

3rd Robert Wilson

4th Graham Farr

5th Eddie Boland

6th Craig Turnbull

Judge: Emmett Conway

Strathspey & Reel

1st John Frater

2nd Jamie Gallagher

3rd Graham Farr

4th Eddie Boland

5th Craig Turnbull

6th Rebecca Paterson

Judge: Emmett Conway

Jig

1st Jamie Gallagher

2nd Craig Turnbull

3rd Eddie Boland

4th Rebecca Paterson

5th Douglas Small

6th John Frater

Judge: Emmett Conway

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Jamie Gallagher

2nd Donald Morrison

3rd Sally Mason

Judge: Jonathan Greenlees

2/4 March

1st John Nevans

2nd Colin Bathgate

3rd Donald Morrison

Judge: Emmett Conway

Strathspey & Reel

1st John Nevans

2nd Colin Bathgate

3rd Tony Doherty

Judge: Emmett Conway

Jig

1st Colin Bathgate

2nd John Nevans

3rd Tony Doherty

Judge: Emmett Conway

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Adam Aitchison

2nd Kathryn McEwan

3rd Thomas Warriner

Judge: Jonathan Greenlees

2/4 March

1st Alister Robinson

2nd Kathryn McEwan

3rd Adam Aitchison

4th Sally Mason

5th Anthony MacLachlan

6th Jamie Thomas

Judge: Emmett Conway

Strathspey & Reel

1st Alister Robinson

2nd Kathryn McEwan

3rd Anthony MacLachlan

4th Adam Aitchison

5th Sally Mason

6th Jamie Thomas

Judge: Emmett Conway

Jig

1st Alister Robinson

2nd Kathryn McEwan

3rd Adam Aitchison

Judge: Emmett Conway