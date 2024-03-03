CLASP ships Grade 1 hardware by Frater
Glasgow – March 2, 2024 – The Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP) held its latest in-person, live-in-the-flesh-and-wool competition at the National Piping Centre’s McPhater Street premises. It was John Frater who won the overall trophy in the Grade 1 class, while John Nevans and Kathryn McEwan took the aggregate trophies in Grade 2 and Grade 3, respectively.
CLASP is the UK’s competition circuit for pipers older than 18 who still wish to compete but not necessarily against the likes of Callum Beaumont. The member-driven organization offers both in-person and online events throughout the year. The UK’s solo piping tradition used to segment pipers into “Senior” (over 18) categories, equivalent to “Professional” or “Open” grades in the rest of the world, and “Junior” (18 and younger) divisions, leaving nowhere for adult amateurs to compete. CLASP was started to fill that gap, and during the pandemic, it launched “live online” events available to anyone anywhere.
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st John Frater
2nd Eddie Boland
3rd Graham Farr
4th Robert Wilson
5th Stewart Allan
6th Craig Turnbull
Judge: Jonathan Greenlees
2/4 March
1st John Frater
2nd Jamie Gallagher
3rd Robert Wilson
4th Graham Farr
5th Eddie Boland
6th Craig Turnbull
Judge: Emmett Conway
Strathspey & Reel
1st John Frater
2nd Jamie Gallagher
3rd Graham Farr
4th Eddie Boland
5th Craig Turnbull
6th Rebecca Paterson
Judge: Emmett Conway
Jig
1st Jamie Gallagher
2nd Craig Turnbull
3rd Eddie Boland
4th Rebecca Paterson
5th Douglas Small
6th John Frater
Judge: Emmett Conway
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Jamie Gallagher
2nd Donald Morrison
3rd Sally Mason
Judge: Jonathan Greenlees
2/4 March
1st John Nevans
2nd Colin Bathgate
3rd Donald Morrison
Judge: Emmett Conway
Strathspey & Reel
1st John Nevans
2nd Colin Bathgate
3rd Tony Doherty
Judge: Emmett Conway
Jig
1st Colin Bathgate
2nd John Nevans
3rd Tony Doherty
Judge: Emmett Conway
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Adam Aitchison
2nd Kathryn McEwan
3rd Thomas Warriner
Judge: Jonathan Greenlees
2/4 March
1st Alister Robinson
2nd Kathryn McEwan
3rd Adam Aitchison
4th Sally Mason
5th Anthony MacLachlan
6th Jamie Thomas
Judge: Emmett Conway
Strathspey & Reel
1st Alister Robinson
2nd Kathryn McEwan
3rd Anthony MacLachlan
4th Adam Aitchison
5th Sally Mason
6th Jamie Thomas
Judge: Emmett Conway
Jig
1st Alister Robinson
2nd Kathryn McEwan
3rd Adam Aitchison
Judge: Emmett Conway
