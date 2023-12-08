Nova Scotia’s Brady Webb qualifies for new World Amateur Solo Piping Champion of Champions CLASP event

The Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP), based in Glasgow, will hold a new World Amateur Solo Piping Champion of Champions contest in April 2024 that “aims to showcase the best 10 amateur solo pipers in the world using an online platform where audience members can attend.”

The first qualifier for the first Champion of Champions event is Brady Webb of Westville, Nova Scotia, who edged out Charles David Mitchell of Montreal after a tie broken by the Piobaireachd result in the CLASP Live Online contest on November 11th.

The new competition celebrates the twentieth anniversary of CLASP.

CLASP Live Online competition, November 11, 2023

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Brady Webb

2nd Joseph Morrison

3rd Colin Innes

4th James Carnegie

5th Con Houlihan

6th John Nevans

Judge: Alasdair Henderson

Grade 1

2/4 March

1st Brady Webb

2nd Charles David Mitchell

3rd Eddie Boland

4th Robert Wilson

5th Hugo MacPherson

6th Con Houlihan

Judge: Matt Wilson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Charles David Mitchell

2nd Brady Webb

3rd Joseph Morrison

4th Eddie Boland

5th Sean Burgess

6th Craig Turnbull

Judge: Matt Wilson

Jig

1st Charles David Mitchell

2nd Brady Webb

3rd Eddie Boland

4th Colin Innes

5th Craig Turnbull

6th Robert Wilson

Judge: Matt Wilson

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Ernest Cho

2nd Donald Morrison

3rd Sean Burgess

4th Rob Rogers

5th Laura McEwen

6th James Achison

Judge: Roddy MacLeod

2/4 March:

1st Ernst Cho

2nd Brent Lowrie

3rd Colin Bathgate

4th Anthony Kelly

5th John Nevans

6th James Carnegie

Judge: John Reville

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ernst Cho

2nd Coln Bathgate

3rd Alasdair Beaton

4th John Nevans

5th Brent Lowrie

6th Anthony Kelly

Judge: John Reville

Jig

1st Ernst Cho

2nd Alasdair Beaton

3rd John Nevans

4th Brent Lowrie

5th Anthony Kelly

6th James Acheson

Judge: John Reville

Overall: Ernst Cho

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Raul Peinado Fuentes

2nd Aaron Langwiesner

3rd Ken MacLean

4th Jay Hackney

5th Alan Wardrop

6th Joe Moore

Judge: John Reville

March

1st Phillip Burchardt

2nd Raul Peinado Fuentes

3rd Anthony MacLachlan

4th Kathryn McEwan

5th Kathleen Scott

6th Laura McEwan

Judge: Matt Wilson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Adam Aitchison

2nd Phillip Burchardt

3rd Kathryn McEwan

4th Aaron Langwiesner

5th Raul Peinado Fuentes

6th Kathleen Scott

Judge: Matt Wilson

Jig

1st Adam Aitchison

2nd Phillip Burchardt

3rd Ken MacLean

4th Jay Hackney

5th Aaron Langwiesner

6th Laura McEwan

Judge: Matt Wilson

Overall: Raul Peinado Fuentes

Grade 4

Piobaireachd (Ground & Next Variation)

1st Steve Langford

2nd Adam Ruck

3rd Riccardo Brunelli

4th Gavin Davis

5th Peter Allen

6th Todd Schroeder

Judge: Roddy MacLeod

March

1st Joy Rutherford

2nd Maureen Moore

3rd Steve Langford

4th Gavin Davis

5th Riccardo Brunelli

6th Murray Harper

Judge: Alasdair Henderson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Joy Rutherford

2nd Gavin Davis

3rd Murray Harper

4th Maureen Moore

5th Riccardo Brunelli

6th Steve Langford

Judge: Alasdair Henderson

Jig

1st Murray Harper

2nd Riccardo Brunelli

3rd Gavin Davis

4th Steve Langford

5th Todd Schroeder

6th Maureen Moore

Judge: Alasdair Henderson

Overall: Gavin Davis