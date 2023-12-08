Nova Scotia’s Brady Webb qualifies for new World Amateur Solo Piping Champion of Champions CLASP event
The Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP), based in Glasgow, will hold a new World Amateur Solo Piping Champion of Champions contest in April 2024 that “aims to showcase the best 10 amateur solo pipers in the world using an online platform where audience members can attend.”
The first qualifier for the first Champion of Champions event is Brady Webb of Westville, Nova Scotia, who edged out Charles David Mitchell of Montreal after a tie broken by the Piobaireachd result in the CLASP Live Online contest on November 11th.
The new competition celebrates the twentieth anniversary of CLASP.
CLASP Live Online competition, November 11, 2023
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Brady Webb
2nd Joseph Morrison
3rd Colin Innes
4th James Carnegie
5th Con Houlihan
6th John Nevans
Judge: Alasdair Henderson
Grade 1
2/4 March
1st Brady Webb
2nd Charles David Mitchell
3rd Eddie Boland
4th Robert Wilson
5th Hugo MacPherson
6th Con Houlihan
Judge: Matt Wilson
Strathspey & Reel
1st Charles David Mitchell
2nd Brady Webb
3rd Joseph Morrison
4th Eddie Boland
5th Sean Burgess
6th Craig Turnbull
Judge: Matt Wilson
Jig
1st Charles David Mitchell
2nd Brady Webb
3rd Eddie Boland
4th Colin Innes
5th Craig Turnbull
6th Robert Wilson
Judge: Matt Wilson
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Ernest Cho
2nd Donald Morrison
3rd Sean Burgess
4th Rob Rogers
5th Laura McEwen
6th James Achison
Judge: Roddy MacLeod
2/4 March:
1st Ernst Cho
2nd Brent Lowrie
3rd Colin Bathgate
4th Anthony Kelly
5th John Nevans
6th James Carnegie
Judge: John Reville
Strathspey & Reel
1st Ernst Cho
2nd Coln Bathgate
3rd Alasdair Beaton
4th John Nevans
5th Brent Lowrie
6th Anthony Kelly
Judge: John Reville
Jig
1st Ernst Cho
2nd Alasdair Beaton
3rd John Nevans
4th Brent Lowrie
5th Anthony Kelly
6th James Acheson
Judge: John Reville
Overall: Ernst Cho
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Raul Peinado Fuentes
2nd Aaron Langwiesner
3rd Ken MacLean
4th Jay Hackney
5th Alan Wardrop
6th Joe Moore
Judge: John Reville
March
1st Phillip Burchardt
2nd Raul Peinado Fuentes
3rd Anthony MacLachlan
4th Kathryn McEwan
5th Kathleen Scott
6th Laura McEwan
Judge: Matt Wilson
Strathspey & Reel
1st Adam Aitchison
2nd Phillip Burchardt
3rd Kathryn McEwan
4th Aaron Langwiesner
5th Raul Peinado Fuentes
6th Kathleen Scott
Judge: Matt Wilson
Jig
1st Adam Aitchison
2nd Phillip Burchardt
3rd Ken MacLean
4th Jay Hackney
5th Aaron Langwiesner
6th Laura McEwan
Judge: Matt Wilson
Overall: Raul Peinado Fuentes
Grade 4
Piobaireachd (Ground & Next Variation)
1st Steve Langford
2nd Adam Ruck
3rd Riccardo Brunelli
4th Gavin Davis
5th Peter Allen
6th Todd Schroeder
Judge: Roddy MacLeod
March
1st Joy Rutherford
2nd Maureen Moore
3rd Steve Langford
4th Gavin Davis
5th Riccardo Brunelli
6th Murray Harper
Judge: Alasdair Henderson
Strathspey & Reel
1st Joy Rutherford
2nd Gavin Davis
3rd Murray Harper
4th Maureen Moore
5th Riccardo Brunelli
6th Steve Langford
Judge: Alasdair Henderson
Jig
1st Murray Harper
2nd Riccardo Brunelli
3rd Gavin Davis
4th Steve Langford
5th Todd Schroeder
6th Maureen Moore
Judge: Alasdair Henderson
Overall: Gavin Davis
NO COMMENTS YET