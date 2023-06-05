Results
June 05, 2023

Theo Pratt, Donald Morrison, James Acheson the overall winners at June CLASP in-person contest

Overall CLASP winners (L-R): Donald Morrison (Grade 2), James Acheson (Grade 3), and Theo Pratt (Grade 1).

Glasgow – June 3, 2023 – The National Piping Centre was the venue for the latest in-person contest for the Competition League of Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP). Ultimately, Theo Pratt, Donald Morrison and James Acheson were the aggregate winners in the Grade 1, Grade 2 and Grade 3 categories, respectively.

Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Ben Hall
2nd Colin Innes
3rd Theo Pratt
Judge: Graham Drummond

2/4 March
1st Marc Warnock
2nd Colin Innes
3rd Ben Hall
Judge: Emmett Conway

Strathspey & Reel
1st Theo Pratt
2nd Jamie Gallagher
3rd Ben Hall
Judge: Emmett Conway

Jig
1st Marc Warnock
2nd Colin Innes
3rd Theo Pratt
Judge: Emmett Conway

CLASP June 2023 contestants.

Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Donald Morrison
2nd Ernest Cho
3rd Laura McEwan
Judge: Graham Drummond

2/4 March
1st Donald Morrison
2nd Ernest Cho
Judge: Emmett Conway

Strathspey & Reel
1st Donald Morrison
2nd Ernest Cho
Judge: Emmett Conway

Jig
1st Donald Morrison
2nd Ernest Cho
Judge: Emmett Conway

Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st John Todd
2nd James Acheson
3rd Kathryn McEwan
Judge: Graham Drummond

2/4 March
1st Sally Mason
2nd James Acheson
3rd Kathryn McEwan
Judge: Emmett Conway

Strathspey & Reel
1st James Acheson
2nd Sally Mason
3rd Kathryn McEwan
Judge: Emmett Conway

Jig
1st Amanda Brennan
2nd Laura McEwan
3rd Kathryn McEwan
Judge: Emmett Conway

