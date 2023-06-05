Theo Pratt, Donald Morrison, James Acheson the overall winners at June CLASP in-person contest

Glasgow – June 3, 2023 – The National Piping Centre was the venue for the latest in-person contest for the Competition League of Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP). Ultimately, Theo Pratt, Donald Morrison and James Acheson were the aggregate winners in the Grade 1, Grade 2 and Grade 3 categories, respectively.

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Ben Hall

2nd Colin Innes

3rd Theo Pratt

Judge: Graham Drummond

2/4 March

1st Marc Warnock

2nd Colin Innes

3rd Ben Hall

Judge: Emmett Conway

Strathspey & Reel

1st Theo Pratt

2nd Jamie Gallagher

3rd Ben Hall

Judge: Emmett Conway

Jig

1st Marc Warnock

2nd Colin Innes

3rd Theo Pratt

Judge: Emmett Conway

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Donald Morrison

2nd Ernest Cho

3rd Laura McEwan

Judge: Graham Drummond

2/4 March

1st Donald Morrison

2nd Ernest Cho

Judge: Emmett Conway

Strathspey & Reel

1st Donald Morrison

2nd Ernest Cho

Judge: Emmett Conway

Jig

1st Donald Morrison

2nd Ernest Cho

Judge: Emmett Conway

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st John Todd

2nd James Acheson

3rd Kathryn McEwan

Judge: Graham Drummond

2/4 March

1st Sally Mason

2nd James Acheson

3rd Kathryn McEwan

Judge: Emmett Conway

Strathspey & Reel

1st James Acheson

2nd Sally Mason

3rd Kathryn McEwan

Judge: Emmett Conway

Jig

1st Amanda Brennan

2nd Laura McEwan

3rd Kathryn McEwan

Judge: Emmett Conway

