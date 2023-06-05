Theo Pratt, Donald Morrison, James Acheson the overall winners at June CLASP in-person contest
Glasgow – June 3, 2023 – The National Piping Centre was the venue for the latest in-person contest for the Competition League of Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP). Ultimately, Theo Pratt, Donald Morrison and James Acheson were the aggregate winners in the Grade 1, Grade 2 and Grade 3 categories, respectively.
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Ben Hall
2nd Colin Innes
3rd Theo Pratt
Judge: Graham Drummond
2/4 March
1st Marc Warnock
2nd Colin Innes
3rd Ben Hall
Judge: Emmett Conway
Strathspey & Reel
1st Theo Pratt
2nd Jamie Gallagher
3rd Ben Hall
Judge: Emmett Conway
Jig
1st Marc Warnock
2nd Colin Innes
3rd Theo Pratt
Judge: Emmett Conway
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Donald Morrison
2nd Ernest Cho
3rd Laura McEwan
Judge: Graham Drummond
2/4 March
1st Donald Morrison
2nd Ernest Cho
Judge: Emmett Conway
Strathspey & Reel
1st Donald Morrison
2nd Ernest Cho
Judge: Emmett Conway
Jig
1st Donald Morrison
2nd Ernest Cho
Judge: Emmett Conway
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st John Todd
2nd James Acheson
3rd Kathryn McEwan
Judge: Graham Drummond
2/4 March
1st Sally Mason
2nd James Acheson
3rd Kathryn McEwan
Judge: Emmett Conway
Strathspey & Reel
1st James Acheson
2nd Sally Mason
3rd Kathryn McEwan
Judge: Emmett Conway
Jig
1st Amanda Brennan
2nd Laura McEwan
3rd Kathryn McEwan
Judge: Emmett Conway
[Proud of your latest competition achievement for you or your band? Send us the results!]
NO COMMENTS YET