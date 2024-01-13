Frater, Morrison and Aitchison in the chips at first 2024 CLASP contest
Glasgow – January 13, 2024 – The National Piping Centre’s Otago Street premises were the venue for the first event of the 2024 Competition League for Adult Solo Pipers (CLASP), and the overall winners on the day were John Frater in Grade 1; Grade 2, Donald Morrison; and Adam Aitchison in Grade 3.
In-person and online competitions will be held throughout the year as part of CLASP’s ongoing effort to provide contests for solo pipers older than 18 in the UK who want to compete but not against professional-class players. CLASP is run by the National Piping Centre.
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Con Houlihan
2nd Eddie Boland
3rd Graham Farr
4th John Frater
5th Stewart Allan
6th Andrew Park
Judge: Eireann Iannetta-MacKay
2/4 March
1st Donald Small
2nd John Frater
3rd Rebecca Paterson
4th Graham Farr
5th Stewart Allan
6th Craig Turnbull
Judge: Sandy Cameron
Strathspey & Reel
1st Douglas Small
2nd Rebecca Paterson
3rd Eddie Boland
4th Graham Farr
5th John Frater
6th Craig Turnbull
Judge: Sandy Cameron
Jig
1st John Frater
2nd Graham Farr
3rd Eddie Boland
4th Douglas Small
5th Rebecca Paterson
6th Con Houlihan
Judge: Sandy Cameron
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st James Acheson
2nd Donald Morrison
3rd Laura McEwan
4th Alistair Robinson
5th Sally Mason
6th Alasdair Beaton
Judge: Eireann Iannetta-MacKay
2/4 March
1st John Nevans
2nd Donald Morrison
3rd Alasdair Beaton
4th Tony Doherty
5th James Acheson
6th Jack Lang
Judge: Sandy Cameron
Strathspey & Reel
1st John Nevans
2nd Donald Morrison
3rd Alasdair Beaton
4th James Acheson
5th Tony Doherty
6th Jack Lang
Judge: Sandy Cameron
Jig
1st Tony Doherty
2nd Alasdair Beaton
3rd Donald Morrison
4th James Acheson
5th John Nevans
6th Anthony Kelly
Judge: Sandy Cameron
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Adam Aitchison
2nd Kathryn McEwan
3rd Joe Moore
4th Robert Thomson
Judge: Eireann Iannetta-MacKay
2/4 March
1st Adam Aitchison
2nd Laura McEwan
3rd Leslie Barrett
4th Kathryn McEwan
5th Joe Moore
6th Alistair Robinson
Judge: Sandy Cameron
Strathspey & Reel
1st Adam Aitchison
2nd Laura McEwan
3rd Kathryn McEwan
4th Joe Moore
5th Alister Robinson
6th Sally Mason
Judge: Sandy Cameron
Jig
1st Laura McEwan
2nd Adam Aitchison
3rd Kathryn McEwan
4th Joe Moore
5th Anthony MacLachlan
6th Leslie Barret
Judge: Sandy Cameron
