Frater, Morrison and Aitchison in the chips at first 2024 CLASP contest

Glasgow – January 13, 2024 – The National Piping Centre’s Otago Street premises were the venue for the first event of the 2024 Competition League for Adult Solo Pipers (CLASP), and the overall winners on the day were John Frater in Grade 1; Grade 2, Donald Morrison; and Adam Aitchison in Grade 3.

In-person and online competitions will be held throughout the year as part of CLASP’s ongoing effort to provide contests for solo pipers older than 18 in the UK who want to compete but not against professional-class players. CLASP is run by the National Piping Centre.

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Con Houlihan

2nd Eddie Boland

3rd Graham Farr

4th John Frater

5th Stewart Allan

6th Andrew Park

Judge: Eireann Iannetta-MacKay

2/4 March

1st Donald Small

2nd John Frater

3rd Rebecca Paterson

4th Graham Farr

5th Stewart Allan

6th Craig Turnbull

Judge: Sandy Cameron

Strathspey & Reel

1st Douglas Small

2nd Rebecca Paterson

3rd Eddie Boland

4th Graham Farr

5th John Frater

6th Craig Turnbull

Judge: Sandy Cameron

Jig

1st John Frater

2nd Graham Farr

3rd Eddie Boland

4th Douglas Small

5th Rebecca Paterson

6th Con Houlihan

Judge: Sandy Cameron

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st James Acheson

2nd Donald Morrison

3rd Laura McEwan

4th Alistair Robinson

5th Sally Mason

6th Alasdair Beaton

Judge: Eireann Iannetta-MacKay

2/4 March

1st John Nevans

2nd Donald Morrison

3rd Alasdair Beaton

4th Tony Doherty

5th James Acheson

6th Jack Lang

Judge: Sandy Cameron

Strathspey & Reel

1st John Nevans

2nd Donald Morrison

3rd Alasdair Beaton

4th James Acheson

5th Tony Doherty

6th Jack Lang

Judge: Sandy Cameron

Jig

1st Tony Doherty

2nd Alasdair Beaton

3rd Donald Morrison

4th James Acheson

5th John Nevans

6th Anthony Kelly

Judge: Sandy Cameron

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Adam Aitchison

2nd Kathryn McEwan

3rd Joe Moore

4th Robert Thomson

Judge: Eireann Iannetta-MacKay

2/4 March

1st Adam Aitchison

2nd Laura McEwan

3rd Leslie Barrett

4th Kathryn McEwan

5th Joe Moore

6th Alistair Robinson

Judge: Sandy Cameron

Strathspey & Reel

1st Adam Aitchison

2nd Laura McEwan

3rd Kathryn McEwan

4th Joe Moore

5th Alister Robinson

6th Sally Mason

Judge: Sandy Cameron

Jig

1st Laura McEwan

2nd Adam Aitchison

3rd Kathryn McEwan

4th Joe Moore

5th Anthony MacLachlan

6th Leslie Barret

Judge: Sandy Cameron