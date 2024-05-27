Bonar wins CLASP 20th anniversary Champion of Champions Amateur Invitational
The Internet – May 27, 2024 – Cameron Bonar of Surrey, British Columbia, won the World Amateur Champion of Champions Invitational held via Zoom in celebration of the twentieth anniversary of the Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP). Bonar received a brand new set of pipes for his success from David Naill & Co.
The nine most successful amateur solo pipers of 2023-’24 were invited, even if they had been elevated to the adult or professional/open grade during that time. The qualifying contests were top amateur results from the Glengarry Highland Games, the World Solo Amateur Piping Competition, the Nicol-Brown Amateur Invitational Piping Competition, the George Sherriff Memorial, the CLASP “Live Online,” the Metro Cup, and the BC Indoor.
1st Cameron Bonar
2nd Henry Paluch, Aurora, Ontario
3rd Colin Forrest, Vancouver
4th Gillian Blaney, Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia
5th Jack Martin, British Columbia
6th Charles-David Mitchell, Montreal
Judges: Patricia Henderson, Donald MacPhee
MSR
1st Gillian Blaney
2nd Cameron Bonar
3rd Colin Forrest
4th Jack Martin
5th Henry Paluch
6th Brady Webb, Westville, Nova Scotia
Judges: Roddy MacLeod, Sarah Muir
Also competing: Ray Flanagan, USA, and Jean-Sébastien Gamache, Canada.
You can watch a replay of the whole event here:
