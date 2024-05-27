Bonar wins CLASP 20th anniversary Champion of Champions Amateur Invitational

The Internet – May 27, 2024 – Cameron Bonar of Surrey, British Columbia, won the World Amateur Champion of Champions Invitational held via Zoom in celebration of the twentieth anniversary of the Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP). Bonar received a brand new set of pipes for his success from David Naill & Co.

The nine most successful amateur solo pipers of 2023-’24 were invited, even if they had been elevated to the adult or professional/open grade during that time. The qualifying contests were top amateur results from the Glengarry Highland Games, the World Solo Amateur Piping Competition, the Nicol-Brown Amateur Invitational Piping Competition, the George Sherriff Memorial, the CLASP “Live Online,” the Metro Cup, and the BC Indoor.

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Henry Paluch, Aurora, Ontario

3rd Colin Forrest, Vancouver

4th Gillian Blaney, Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia

5th Jack Martin, British Columbia

6th Charles-David Mitchell, Montreal

Judges: Patricia Henderson, Donald MacPhee

MSR

1st Gillian Blaney

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Colin Forrest

4th Jack Martin

5th Henry Paluch

6th Brady Webb, Westville, Nova Scotia

Judges: Roddy MacLeod, Sarah Muir

Also competing: Ray Flanagan, USA, and Jean-Sébastien Gamache, Canada.

You can watch a replay of the whole event here: