Alastair Lee, Cameron Bonar, Greighlan Crossing come in hot at Skagit Valley

Mount Vernon, Washington – July 8-9, 2023 – Alastair Lee of Surrey, British Columbia, won every Open event and Cameron Bonar, also from Surrey, swept the Grade 1 amateur solo piping at the 27th Skagit Valley Highland Games & Celtic Festival at Edgewater Park. The top prize in a contested band category went to Greighlan Crossing in Grade 3. Cascadia was the only entry in Grade 2and played again in mix-matched kilts as they continue to raise funds to help kit out the first-year band.

The event was held in honour of Skye Richendrfer, a great mover and shaker for the Scottish arts in the Pacific Northwest. Several teachers in the area for the adjacent Celtic Arts Foundation summer school judged and performed at the festival, which regularly attracts more than 10,000 people. The weather was spectacularly sunny and warm.

[Does your association send in results to pipes|drums so that its members’ success can be seen all over the world? The British Columbia Pipers Association does, and we appreciate it.]

Bands

Grade 2

Medley

1st Cascadia

Judges: Finlay MacDonald, Willie McCallum (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Graham Davidson (ensemble)

MSR

1st Cascadia

Judges: Finlay MacDonald, Willie McCallum (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Graham Davidson (ensemble)

Grade 3

Medley

1st Greighlan Crossing (1,1,1,1)

2nd Keith Highlanders 3 (2,2,2,2)

Judges: René Cusson, Willie McCallum (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Graham Davidson (ensemble)

MSR

1st Greighlan Crossing (1,1,1,1)

2nd Keith Highlanders 3 (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Finlay MacDonald, Willie McCallum (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Graham Davidson (ensemble)

Grade 4

Medley

1st Kenmore & District (1,1,2,1)

2nd Northwest Junior (2,2,1,2)

3rd Keith Highlanders (Gr5) (3,3,3,3)

4th Elliot Bay (4,4,4,4)

Judges: René Cusson, Willie McCallum (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Graham Davidson (ensemble)

MSR

1st Northwest Junior (1,2,1,1)

2nd Kenmore & District (2,1,2,2)

3rd Elliot Bay (3,3,3,3)

Judges: Finlay MacDonald, Sandy Reid (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Graham Davidson (ensemble)

Grade 5 (quick marches set)

1st Keith Highlanders (Gr5) (1,1,1,2)

2nd Portland Metro Youth (Gr5) (2,2,2,1)

Judges: Finlay MacDonald, Sandy Reid (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Graham Davidson (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Alastair Lee, “Lament for the Only Son”

2nd Zephan Knichel, Surry, British Columbia, “Fair Honey”

Judge: Willie McCallum

MSR

1st Alastair Lee

2nd Zephan Knichel

3rd Darran Forrest, Mission, British Columbia

Judge: Graham Davidson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Alastair Lee

2nd Darran Forrest

3rd Zephan Knichel

Judge: Finlay MacDonald

Medley

1st Alastair Lee

2nd Zephan Knichel

Judge: Finlay MacDonald

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Colin Forrest

3rd Aiden Fowler

4th Jeff Rowell

5th Aaron Malcomb

6th Malachi Wonder

Judge: Finlay MacDonald

MSR

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Liam Forrest

3rd Colin Forrest

4th Drew Burky

5th Malachi Wonder

6th Aaron Malcomb

Judge: Ian Coletti

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Malachi Wonder

3rd Aiden Fowler

4th Liam Forrest

5th Colin Forrest

6th Aaron Malcomb

Judge: René Cusson

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Jack Martin

2nd Marcus Range

3rd Ian MacPhail

4th Brittany Crooks

5th Paul Mackay

Judge: Graham Davidson

MSR

1st Jack Martin

2nd Paul Mackay

3rd Ian MacPhail

4th Brittany Crooks

5th Liam Boyle

Judge: René Cusson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Paul Mackay

2nd Jack Martin

3rd Liam Boyle

4th Ian MacPhail

5th Brittany Crooks

Judge: Sandy Reid

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Grace Barnes

2nd Laurie Gardner

3rd Tyler Coleman

4th Tim Riddle

5th Eric Spears

6th Tobin Beard

Judge: Sandy Reid

2/4 March

1st Tyler Coleman

2nd Grace Barnes

3rd Laurie Gardner

4th Adi Moss-Sheth

5th Tobin Beard

6th Peter Rolstad

Judge: Kevin McLean

Strathspey & Reel

1st Grace Barnes

2nd Oliver Perry

3rd Laurie Gardner

4th Adi Moss-Sheth

5th Peter Rolstad

6th Tyler Coleman

Judge: Ian Coletti

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Kevin Maloney

2nd Truin Tomasetti

3rd Duncan MacLeod

4th Jayne Ferlitsch

5th John Buchanan

Judge: Kevin McLean

2/4 March

1st Gavin Patterson

2nd Kevin Maloney

3rd Truin Tomasetti

4th Jayne Ferlitsch

5th John Buchanan

6th Duncan MacLeod

Judge: Ian Coletti

6/8 March

1st Truin Tomasetti

2nd Kevin Maloney

3rd Jayne Ferlitsch

4th Gavin Calder

5th Gavin Patterson

6th John Buchanan

Judge: Sandy Reid

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Sean Underwood

2nd Logan Gillespie

3rd Gavin Syme

4th Evan Markus

5th Adelynn Williams

6th Keira Maloney

Judge: Kevin McLean

Slow Air

1st Logan Gillespie

2nd Gavin Syme

3rd Joe Williamson

4th Sean Underwood

5th Adelynn Williams

6th Evan Markus

Judge: Willie McCallum

Adult

Piobaireachd

1st Steve Barnes

2nd Doug Gardner

3rd Sean Maloney

4th John MacCallum

5th Barry Kirk

6th Erin Anderson

Judge: Willie McCallum

6/8 March

1st Doug Gardner

2nd Erin Anderson

3rd Steve Barnes

4th John MacCallum

5th Sean Maloney

6th Barry Kirk

Judge: Kevin McLean

Slow Air

1st Doug Gardner

2nd Erin Anderson

3rd Sean Maloney

4th Steve Barnes

5th John MacCallum

6th Dixie Mize

Judge: René Cusson

Adult Prep

Slow Air

1st Michael Hensley

Judge: Graham Davidson

Solo Drumming

Snare

Grade 2

MSR

1st Malcolm Fuller

Judge: Scott Robertson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Malcolm Fuller

Judge: Scott Robertson

Grade 3

2/4 March

1st Hope Barnes

Judge: Scott Robertson

6/8 March

1st Hope Barnes

Judge: Scott Robertson

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Max Fenwick

2nd Taylor Roy

3rd Samuel Lawler

4th Eric Wallace

Judge: Scott Robertson

6/8 March

1st Max Fenwick

Judge: Scott Robertson

Beginner

2/4 March

1st Toby Roy

Judge: Scott Robertson

6/8 March

1st Toby Roy

Judge: Scott Robertson

Tenor

Intermediate

MSR

1st Lindsay MacGregor

Judge: Scott Robertson

6/8 March

1st Lindsay MacGregor

Judge: Scott Robertson