Waghorn, Bowers, Ong, Moore & Jordan overall winners in CLASP final
The Internet – November 27, 2024 – The final Live Online competition of the 2024 Competing League for Adult Solo Pipers CLASP saw the usual bevy of contestants from around the world performing live via online video, their recorded performances assessed over a few weeks by the judges.
Adam Weghorn of New Zealand was the overall winner in Grade 1; Jacob Bowers took the Grade 2 aggregate; the Grade 3 overall went to Jared Ong of Singapore; Maureen Moore won the Grade 4 aggregate; and Karla Jordan won the practice chanter category, which was held for the first time.
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Brady Webb
2nd Adam Waghorn
3rd Charles-David Mitchell
4th Andrea Jones
5th Glen-Mary Christopher
6th Craig Turnbull
Judge: Finlay Johnston
2/4 March
1st Adam Waghorn
2nd Brady Webb
3rd Charles-David Mitchell
4th Craig Turnbull
5th Douglas Small
6th Conall McNamara
Judge: Bob Worrall
Strathspey & Reel
1st Adam Waghorn
2nd Craig Turnbull
3rd Brady Webb
4th Charles-David Mitchell
5th Eddie Boland
6th Douglas Small
Judge: Bob Worrall
Jig
1st Adam Waghorn
2nd Brady Webb
3rd Craig Turnbull
4th Eddie Boland
5th Charles-David Mitchell
6th Conall McNamara
Judge: Bob Worrall
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Ernest Cho
2nd Jacob Bowers
3rd Alastair Beaton
4th Douglas Small
5th Anthony Kelly
6th Doug Hamilton
Judge: Bob Worrall
2/4 March
1st Ernest Cho
2nd Mariko Arimoto
3rd Jacob Bowers
4th Donald Morrison
5th Kim Greeley
6th James Acheson
Judge: Alex Gandy
Strathspey & Reel
1st Mariko Arimoto
2nd Ernest Cho
3rd Jacob Bowers
4th Donald Morrison
5th Alasdair Beaton
6th Adam Aitchison
Judge: Alex Gandy
Jig
1st Anthony Kelly
2nd Chris MacKnight
3rd Jacob Bowers
4th James Acheson
5th Donald Morrison
6th Doug Hamilton
Judge: Alex Gandy
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Sophie Stringer
2nd Jared Ong
3rd Sheila Stewart
4th Peter Allen
5th Colum Faris
6th Joe Hardy
Judge: John Cairns
2/4 March
1st Jared Ong
2nd Sophie Stringer
3rd Sally Mason
4th Billy Beck
5th Sebastian Tremblay
6th Alan Wardrop
Judge: Keith Bowes
Strathspey & Reel
1st Jared Ong
2nd Billy Beck
3rd Aaron Langweisner
4th Sophie Stringer
5th Sally Mason
6th Sheila Stewart
Judge: Keith Bowes
Jig
1st Jared Ong
2nd Billy Beck
3rd Anthony MacLachlan
4th Aaron Langweisner
5th Raul Peinado Fuentes
6th Alexander Kinkade
Judge: Keith Bowes
Grade 4
Piobaireachd (ground & next variation)
1st Todd Schroeder
2nd Lou Lanaro
3rd Steve Langford
4th Billy Beck
5th Ricardo Brunelli
6th Maureen Moore
Judge: Alex Gandy
2/4 March
1st Todd Schroder
2nd Maureen Moore
3rd Riccardo Brunelli
4th Gavin Davis
5th Steve Langford
6th Camden Wadden
Judge: Finlay Johnston
Strathspey & Reel
1st Todd Schroder
2nd Maureen Moore
3rd Camden Wadden
4th Lou Lanaro
5th Steve Langford
6th Gavin Davis
Judge: Finlay Johnston
Jig
1st Maureen Moore
2nd Lou Lanaro
3rd Jennifer Curran
4th Camden Wadden
5th Steve Langford
6th Murray Harper
Judge: Finlay Johnston
Practice Chanter
Piobaireachd Ground
1st Karla Jordan
2nd Eve de Jong
3rd Dermot Gavin
Judge: Wilson Brown
2/4 March (two parts)
1st Jessica McCollum
2nd Leo Scaravella
3rd Karla Jordan
Judge: Wilson Brown
Strathspey & Reel (two parts)
1st Smadar Bernstein
2nd Karla Jordan
3rd Eve de Jong
Judge: Wilson Brown
Jig (two parts)
1st Karla Jordan
2nd Dermot Gavin
3rd Jessica McCollum
Judge: Wilson Brown
NO COMMENTS YET