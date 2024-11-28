Waghorn, Bowers, Ong, Moore & Jordan overall winners in CLASP final

The Internet – November 27, 2024 – The final Live Online competition of the 2024 Competing League for Adult Solo Pipers CLASP saw the usual bevy of contestants from around the world performing live via online video, their recorded performances assessed over a few weeks by the judges.

Adam Weghorn of New Zealand was the overall winner in Grade 1; Jacob Bowers took the Grade 2 aggregate; the Grade 3 overall went to Jared Ong of Singapore; Maureen Moore won the Grade 4 aggregate; and Karla Jordan won the practice chanter category, which was held for the first time.

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Brady Webb

2nd Adam Waghorn

3rd Charles-David Mitchell

4th Andrea Jones

5th Glen-Mary Christopher

6th Craig Turnbull

Judge: Finlay Johnston

2/4 March

1st Adam Waghorn

2nd Brady Webb

3rd Charles-David Mitchell

4th Craig Turnbull

5th Douglas Small

6th Conall McNamara

Judge: Bob Worrall

Strathspey & Reel

1st Adam Waghorn

2nd Craig Turnbull

3rd Brady Webb

4th Charles-David Mitchell

5th Eddie Boland

6th Douglas Small

Judge: Bob Worrall

Jig

1st Adam Waghorn

2nd Brady Webb

3rd Craig Turnbull

4th Eddie Boland

5th Charles-David Mitchell

6th Conall McNamara

Judge: Bob Worrall

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Ernest Cho

2nd Jacob Bowers

3rd Alastair Beaton

4th Douglas Small

5th Anthony Kelly

6th Doug Hamilton

Judge: Bob Worrall

2/4 March

1st Ernest Cho

2nd Mariko Arimoto

3rd Jacob Bowers

4th Donald Morrison

5th Kim Greeley

6th James Acheson

Judge: Alex Gandy

Strathspey & Reel

1st Mariko Arimoto

2nd Ernest Cho

3rd Jacob Bowers

4th Donald Morrison

5th Alasdair Beaton

6th Adam Aitchison

Judge: Alex Gandy

Jig

1st Anthony Kelly

2nd Chris MacKnight

3rd Jacob Bowers

4th James Acheson

5th Donald Morrison

6th Doug Hamilton

Judge: Alex Gandy

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Sophie Stringer

2nd Jared Ong

3rd Sheila Stewart

4th Peter Allen

5th Colum Faris

6th Joe Hardy

Judge: John Cairns

2/4 March

1st Jared Ong

2nd Sophie Stringer

3rd Sally Mason

4th Billy Beck

5th Sebastian Tremblay

6th Alan Wardrop

Judge: Keith Bowes

Strathspey & Reel

1st Jared Ong

2nd Billy Beck

3rd Aaron Langweisner

4th Sophie Stringer

5th Sally Mason

6th Sheila Stewart

Judge: Keith Bowes

Jig

1st Jared Ong

2nd Billy Beck

3rd Anthony MacLachlan

4th Aaron Langweisner

5th Raul Peinado Fuentes

6th Alexander Kinkade

Judge: Keith Bowes

Grade 4

Piobaireachd (ground & next variation)

1st Todd Schroeder

2nd Lou Lanaro

3rd Steve Langford

4th Billy Beck

5th Ricardo Brunelli

6th Maureen Moore

Judge: Alex Gandy

2/4 March

1st Todd Schroder

2nd Maureen Moore

3rd Riccardo Brunelli

4th Gavin Davis

5th Steve Langford

6th Camden Wadden

Judge: Finlay Johnston

Strathspey & Reel

1st Todd Schroder

2nd Maureen Moore

3rd Camden Wadden

4th Lou Lanaro

5th Steve Langford

6th Gavin Davis

Judge: Finlay Johnston

Jig

1st Maureen Moore

2nd Lou Lanaro

3rd Jennifer Curran

4th Camden Wadden

5th Steve Langford

6th Murray Harper

Judge: Finlay Johnston

Practice Chanter

Piobaireachd Ground

1st Karla Jordan

2nd Eve de Jong

3rd Dermot Gavin

Judge: Wilson Brown

2/4 March (two parts)

1st Jessica McCollum

2nd Leo Scaravella

3rd Karla Jordan

Judge: Wilson Brown

Strathspey & Reel (two parts)

1st Smadar Bernstein

2nd Karla Jordan

3rd Eve de Jong

Judge: Wilson Brown

Jig (two parts)

1st Karla Jordan

2nd Dermot Gavin

3rd Jessica McCollum

Judge: Wilson Brown