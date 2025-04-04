Netherlands’ de Jong launches piping career with CLASP PC success
The Internet—March-April 2025—CLASP’s first online practice chanter competition was an extensive four-event project. The early piping talent of Eve de Jong from the Netherlands won the aggregate prize and a Session Practice Chanter from sponsors ES Session Chanters.
The Competition League for Adult Solo Pipers will stage its next practice chanter contest in September. As with the first event, contestants submit prerecorded videos of their performances.
Piobaireachd Ground
1st Dermot Gavin
2nd Eve de Jong
3rd Allan Collie
2/4 March (two parts)
1st Smader Berstein
2nd Allan Collie
3rd Eve de Jong
Strathspey & Reel (two parts of each)
1st Smader Berstein
2nd Eve de Jong
3rd Richard Johnston
Jig (two parts)
1st Eve de Jong
2nd Richard Johnston
3rd Smader Berstein
Eildidh MacDonald of Glasgow judged everything.
