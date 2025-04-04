Netherlands’ de Jong launches piping career with CLASP PC success

The Internet—March-April 2025—CLASP’s first online practice chanter competition was an extensive four-event project. The early piping talent of Eve de Jong from the Netherlands won the aggregate prize and a Session Practice Chanter from sponsors ES Session Chanters.

The Competition League for Adult Solo Pipers will stage its next practice chanter contest in September. As with the first event, contestants submit prerecorded videos of their performances.

Piobaireachd Ground

1st Dermot Gavin

2nd Eve de Jong

3rd Allan Collie

2/4 March (two parts)

1st Smader Berstein

2nd Allan Collie

3rd Eve de Jong

Strathspey & Reel (two parts of each)

1st Smader Berstein

2nd Eve de Jong

3rd Richard Johnston

Jig (two parts)

1st Eve de Jong

2nd Richard Johnston

3rd Smader Berstein

Eildidh MacDonald of Glasgow judged everything.