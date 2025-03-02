John Nevans, Adam Aitchison, Lou Reid win the big CLASP hardware

Glasgow—March 1, 2025—The latest in-person contest of CLASP (the Competition League for Adult Solo Pipers) saw John Nevans, Adam Aitchison, and Lou Reid win the overall trophies in Grade 1, Grade 2 and Grade 3, respectively, at the National Piping Centre.

CLASP started as an association that organized only in-person solo competitions for pipers over 18 to compete in the UK. Over the pandemic, it expanded to offer online events for contestants anywhere. The organization now offers a mix of in-person and live online competitions. Until then, adult solo pipers either had to play against the likes of Willie McCallum or not at all. CLASP uses a league table system to tabulate yearly results to determine annual champions.

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st John Nevans

2nd Donald Morrison

3rd Craig Turnbull

4th Stewart Allan

5th Graham Farr

Judge: Wilson Brown

2/4 March

1st Douglas Small

2nd Callum Kirk

3rd John Nevans

4th Graham Farr

5th Ian Kirkwood

6th Stephen Whitton

Judge: Wilson Brown

Strathspey & Reel

1st Douglas Small

2nd Callum Kirk

3rd Stewart Allan

4th John Nevans

5th Stephen Whitton

6th Graham Farr

Judge: Wilson Brown

Jig

1st Douglas Small

2nd John Nevans

3rd Callum Kirk

4th Craig Turnbull

5th Stewart Allan

6th Stephan Whitton

Judge: Craig Munro

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Adam Aitchison

2nd Douglas Small

3rd Alistair Robinson

4th Kathryn McEwan

5th Laura McEwan

6th Sally Mason

Judge: Wilson Brown

2/4 March

1st Laura McEwan

2nd Tony Docherty

3rd Jack Lang

4th Christopher Yeo

5th Donald Morrison

6th Kathryn McEwan

Judge: Craig Munro

Strathspey & Reel

1st Adam Aitchison

2nd Jack Lang

3rd James Acheson

4th Christopher Yeo

5th Donald Morrison

6th Tony Docherty

Judge: Craig Munro

Jig

1st Donald Morrison

2nd Christopher Yeo

3rd Tony Docherty

4th Jack Lang

5th Laura McEwan

6th Adam Aitchison

Judge: Craig Munro

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Sophie Stringer

2nd Anthony MacLauchlan

3rd Robert Thomson

Judge: Wilson Brown

2/4 March

1st Lou Reid

2nd Alistair Robinson

3rd Sophie Stringer

4th Stephen Birch

5th Jamie Thomas

6th Anthony MacLachlan

Judge: Craig Munro

Strathspey & Reel

1st Lou Reid

2nd Alistair Robinson

3rd Jamie Thomas

4th Stephen Birch

5th Sophie Stringer

6th Billy Beck

Judge: Craig Munro

Jig

1st Lou Reid

2nd Jamie Thomas

3rd Alistair Robinson

4th Billy Beck

5th Anthony MacLachlan

6th Sophie Stringer

Judge: Craig Munro