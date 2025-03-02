John Nevans, Adam Aitchison, Lou Reid win the big CLASP hardware
Glasgow—March 1, 2025—The latest in-person contest of CLASP (the Competition League for Adult Solo Pipers) saw John Nevans, Adam Aitchison, and Lou Reid win the overall trophies in Grade 1, Grade 2 and Grade 3, respectively, at the National Piping Centre.
CLASP started as an association that organized only in-person solo competitions for pipers over 18 to compete in the UK. Over the pandemic, it expanded to offer online events for contestants anywhere. The organization now offers a mix of in-person and live online competitions. Until then, adult solo pipers either had to play against the likes of Willie McCallum or not at all. CLASP uses a league table system to tabulate yearly results to determine annual champions.
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st John Nevans
2nd Donald Morrison
3rd Craig Turnbull
4th Stewart Allan
5th Graham Farr
Judge: Wilson Brown
2/4 March
1st Douglas Small
2nd Callum Kirk
3rd John Nevans
4th Graham Farr
5th Ian Kirkwood
6th Stephen Whitton
Judge: Wilson Brown
Strathspey & Reel
1st Douglas Small
2nd Callum Kirk
3rd Stewart Allan
4th John Nevans
5th Stephen Whitton
6th Graham Farr
Judge: Wilson Brown
Jig
1st Douglas Small
2nd John Nevans
3rd Callum Kirk
4th Craig Turnbull
5th Stewart Allan
6th Stephan Whitton
Judge: Craig Munro
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Adam Aitchison
2nd Douglas Small
3rd Alistair Robinson
4th Kathryn McEwan
5th Laura McEwan
6th Sally Mason
Judge: Wilson Brown
2/4 March
1st Laura McEwan
2nd Tony Docherty
3rd Jack Lang
4th Christopher Yeo
5th Donald Morrison
6th Kathryn McEwan
Judge: Craig Munro
Strathspey & Reel
1st Adam Aitchison
2nd Jack Lang
3rd James Acheson
4th Christopher Yeo
5th Donald Morrison
6th Tony Docherty
Judge: Craig Munro
Jig
1st Donald Morrison
2nd Christopher Yeo
3rd Tony Docherty
4th Jack Lang
5th Laura McEwan
6th Adam Aitchison
Judge: Craig Munro
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Sophie Stringer
2nd Anthony MacLauchlan
3rd Robert Thomson
Judge: Wilson Brown
2/4 March
1st Lou Reid
2nd Alistair Robinson
3rd Sophie Stringer
4th Stephen Birch
5th Jamie Thomas
6th Anthony MacLachlan
Judge: Craig Munro
Strathspey & Reel
1st Lou Reid
2nd Alistair Robinson
3rd Jamie Thomas
4th Stephen Birch
5th Sophie Stringer
6th Billy Beck
Judge: Craig Munro
Jig
1st Lou Reid
2nd Jamie Thomas
3rd Alistair Robinson
4th Billy Beck
5th Anthony MacLachlan
6th Sophie Stringer
Judge: Craig Munro
NO COMMENTS YET