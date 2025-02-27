Webb, Ong, Langwiesner Moore take the trophies at CLASP live online solo contest
The Internet – February 1-27, 2025 – The Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP) held its first “live online” solo piing competition of 2025, and it was Brady Webb (Grade 1), Jared Ong (Grade 2), Aaron Langwiesner (Grade 3) and Maureen Moore (Grade 4) who won the overall awards.
Live online events require contestants to appear live on camera, where they submit their tunes to a proctor who tells them what to play. The performances are recorded and then sent to the judges, who assess them over a few weeks before submitting their results.
CLASP runs both in-person and online contests. The next in-person competition is on March 1st at the National Piping Centre, and the next live online contest will run May 2-3.
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Charles-David Mitchell
2nd Brady Webb
3rd John Nevans
4th Donald Morrison
5th Glen-Mary Christopher
6th James Carnegie
Judge: Bruce Gandy
2/4 March
1st Brady Webb
2nd Charles-David Mitchell
3rd Callum Kirk
4th John Nevans
5th Con Houlihan
6th Douglas Small
Judge: Bruce Gandy
Strathspey & Reel
1st Brady Webb
2nd Charles-David Mitchell
3rd Callum Kirk
4th Connall McNamara
5th Douglas Small
6th Andrea Jones
Judge: Bruce Gandy
6/8 March
1st Brady Webb
2nd Charles-David Mitchell
3rd Connall McNamara
4th Craig Turnbull
5th John Nevans
6th Andrea Jones
Judge: Bruce Gandy
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Jacob Bowers, “Black Donald’s March”
2nd Anthony Kelly, “The Battle of Waternish”
3rd Adam Aitchison, “Catherine’s Lament”
4th Jared Ong, “MacCrimmon’s Sweetheart”
5th Aaron Bergen, “Corrienessan’s Salute”
6th Rob Rogers, “Lord Lovat’s Lament”
Judge: Decker Forrest
2/4 March
1st Jared Ong
2nd Aaron Bergen
3rd Jocob Bowers
4th Mariko Arimoto
5th Donald Morrison
6th James Carnegie
Judge: Brian Switalla
Strathspey & Reel
1st Jared Ong
2nd Jocob Bowers
3rd Aaron Bergen
4th Mariko Arimoto
5th Donald Morrison
6th James Carnegie
Judge: Brian Switalla
6/8 March
1st Jared Ong
2nd Jocob Bowers
3rd Aaron Bergen
4th Donald Morrison
5th Mariko Arimoto
6th James Carnegie
Judge: Brian Switalla
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Sophie Stringer
2nd Aaron Langwiesner
3rd Anthony MacLaughlan
4th Joe Hardy
5th Raúl Peinado Fuentes
6th Maureen Moore
Judge: Sarah Muir
2/4 March
1st Sophie Stringer
2nd Alistair Robinson
3rd Aaron Langwiesner
4th Billy Beck
5th Anna Binder
6th Anthony Maclachlan
Judge: Kylie MacHattie
Strathspey & Reel
1st Alistair Robinson
2nd Aaron Langwiesner
3rd Billy Beck
4th Sophie Stringer
5th Anthony Maclachlan
6th Anna Binder
Judge: Kylie MacHattie
6/8 March
1st Aaron Langwiesner
2nd Anthony Maclachlan
3rd Sophie Stringer
4th Raúl Peinado Fuentes
5th Anna Binder
6th Alistair Robinson
Judge: Kylie MacHattie
Grade 4
Piobaireachd (Ground & Next Variation)
1st Todd Schroeder, “The Field of Gold”
2nd Maureen Moore, “Little Prince, You Are My Choice”
3rd Lou Lanaro, “Salute to Queeen Elizabeth II”
4th Riccardo Brunelli, “Caber Fèidh gu Bràth”
5th John MacCallum, “Caber Fèidh gu Bràth”
6th Steve Langford, “Glengarry’s Lament)”
Judge: Decker Forrest
2/4 March
1st Maureen Moore
2nd Shelena Marsh
3rd Jennifer Curran
4th Todd Schroeder
5th Gavin Davis
6th Murray Harper
Judge: Brian Switalla
Strathspey & Reel
1st Maureen Moore
2nd Todd Schroeder
3rd Gavin Davis
4th Murray Harper
5th Lou Lanaro
6th Riccardo Brunelli
Judge: Brian Switalla
Jig
1st Maureen Moore
2nd Jenifer Curran
3rd Todd Schroeder
4th Gavin Davis
5th Murray Harper
6th Lou Lanaro
Judge: Brian Switalla
