Webb, Ong, Langwiesner Moore take the trophies at CLASP live online solo contest

The Internet – February 1-27, 2025 – The Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP) held its first “live online” solo piing competition of 2025, and it was Brady Webb (Grade 1), Jared Ong (Grade 2), Aaron Langwiesner (Grade 3) and Maureen Moore (Grade 4) who won the overall awards.

Live online events require contestants to appear live on camera, where they submit their tunes to a proctor who tells them what to play. The performances are recorded and then sent to the judges, who assess them over a few weeks before submitting their results.

CLASP runs both in-person and online contests. The next in-person competition is on March 1st at the National Piping Centre, and the next live online contest will run May 2-3.

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Charles-David Mitchell

2nd Brady Webb

3rd John Nevans

4th Donald Morrison

5th Glen-Mary Christopher

6th James Carnegie

Judge: Bruce Gandy

2/4 March

1st Brady Webb

2nd Charles-David Mitchell

3rd Callum Kirk

4th John Nevans

5th Con Houlihan

6th Douglas Small

Judge: Bruce Gandy

Strathspey & Reel

1st Brady Webb

2nd Charles-David Mitchell

3rd Callum Kirk

4th Connall McNamara

5th Douglas Small

6th Andrea Jones

Judge: Bruce Gandy

6/8 March

1st Brady Webb

2nd Charles-David Mitchell

3rd Connall McNamara

4th Craig Turnbull

5th John Nevans

6th Andrea Jones

Judge: Bruce Gandy

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Jacob Bowers, “Black Donald’s March”

2nd Anthony Kelly, “The Battle of Waternish”

3rd Adam Aitchison, “Catherine’s Lament”

4th Jared Ong, “MacCrimmon’s Sweetheart”

5th Aaron Bergen, “Corrienessan’s Salute”

6th Rob Rogers, “Lord Lovat’s Lament”

Judge: Decker Forrest

2/4 March

1st Jared Ong

2nd Aaron Bergen

3rd Jocob Bowers

4th Mariko Arimoto

5th Donald Morrison

6th James Carnegie

Judge: Brian Switalla

Strathspey & Reel

1st Jared Ong

2nd Jocob Bowers

3rd Aaron Bergen

4th Mariko Arimoto

5th Donald Morrison

6th James Carnegie

Judge: Brian Switalla

6/8 March

1st Jared Ong

2nd Jocob Bowers

3rd Aaron Bergen

4th Donald Morrison

5th Mariko Arimoto

6th James Carnegie

Judge: Brian Switalla

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Sophie Stringer

2nd Aaron Langwiesner

3rd Anthony MacLaughlan

4th Joe Hardy

5th Raúl Peinado Fuentes

6th Maureen Moore

Judge: Sarah Muir

2/4 March

1st Sophie Stringer

2nd Alistair Robinson

3rd Aaron Langwiesner

4th Billy Beck

5th Anna Binder

6th Anthony Maclachlan

Judge: Kylie MacHattie

Strathspey & Reel

1st Alistair Robinson

2nd Aaron Langwiesner

3rd Billy Beck

4th Sophie Stringer

5th Anthony Maclachlan

6th Anna Binder

Judge: Kylie MacHattie

6/8 March

1st Aaron Langwiesner

2nd Anthony Maclachlan

3rd Sophie Stringer

4th Raúl Peinado Fuentes

5th Anna Binder

6th Alistair Robinson

Judge: Kylie MacHattie

Grade 4

Piobaireachd (Ground & Next Variation)

1st Todd Schroeder, “The Field of Gold”

2nd Maureen Moore, “Little Prince, You Are My Choice”

3rd Lou Lanaro, “Salute to Queeen Elizabeth II”

4th Riccardo Brunelli, “Caber Fèidh gu Bràth”

5th John MacCallum, “Caber Fèidh gu Bràth”

6th Steve Langford, “Glengarry’s Lament)”

Judge: Decker Forrest

2/4 March

1st Maureen Moore

2nd Shelena Marsh

3rd Jennifer Curran

4th Todd Schroeder

5th Gavin Davis

6th Murray Harper

Judge: Brian Switalla

Strathspey & Reel

1st Maureen Moore

2nd Todd Schroeder

3rd Gavin Davis

4th Murray Harper

5th Lou Lanaro

6th Riccardo Brunelli

Judge: Brian Switalla

Jig

1st Maureen Moore

2nd Jenifer Curran

3rd Todd Schroeder

4th Gavin Davis

5th Murray Harper

6th Lou Lanaro

Judge: Brian Switalla