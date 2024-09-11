Practice chanter players can now compete in the CLASP

The Competition League of Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP) is expanding further with the addition of online practice chanter competitions for pipers 18 and older.

The new class completes all amateur categories from Grade 1 to Practice Chanter familiar with competing pipers in North America, though adults infrequently compete in practice chanter contests.

The first practice chanter competitions are open to upload pre-recorded video submissions by November 1st.

The overall winner will receive an ES Session Chanter, sponsor of the events.

To compete, contestants must become members of CLASP (£15), receive a grading, follow the directions, and read the rules and regulations for entering the November 1st competition (£7.50 per event).

CLASP is run by the National Piping Centre in Glasgow. It was originally created to allow UK solo pipers 18 and older to keep competing without having to face elite professional pipers such as Callum Beaumont Angus D. MacColl in events.

During the pandemic, CLASP adapted to create online competitions, making the league more accessible to non-UK residents. Post-pandemic, CLASP has continued with online events interspersed with in-person competitions.

Unlike virtually every other piping-rich country worldwide, the UK typically holds only “Senior” and “Junior” categories of solo piping contests, open, respectively, to those 18 and older or younger than 18.