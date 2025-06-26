Woodman Carr, Doherty and Stringer overall winners at latest CLASP in-person contest

Glasgow – June 21, 2025 – Glasgow’s Owain Woodman Carr, Tony Doherty of East Kilbride, Scotland, and Rye, Australia’s Sophie Stringer were the Grade 1, Grade 2, and Grade 3 overall winners at the UK’s Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP) in-person competition held at the National Piping Centre’s McPhater Street building.

Started in 2003 by the National Piping Centre, CLASP holds in-person and online solo piping events to determine an overall champion at the end of the year.

Unlike most of the rest of the world, the UK maintains a solo piping competition system based on the tradition of all pipers older than 18 competing at a single “Senior” level, while those 18 and younger compete in “Junior” events. The Competing Pipers Association assigns grades only for Senior-level pipers. Many larger events adhere to CPA gradings, though it’s not required, as there is no official sanctioning body for solo piping competitions or judges.

CLASP was created as a realistic way for adult “amateur” solo pipers to compete, but not against pipers who would be graded “Professional” or “Open” outside of the UK.

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Owain Woodman Carr

2nd John Nevans

3rd Donald Morrison

4th Craig Turnbull

5th Graham Farr

6th Charles Dunbar

Judge: Connor Sinclair

2/4 March

1st Owain Woodman Carr

2nd Conall McNamara

3rd Douglas Small

4th Craig Turnbull

5th John Nevans

6th Callum Kirk

Judge: Gordon McCready

Strathspey & Reel

1st Douglas Small

2nd Conall McNamara

3rd Craig Turnbull

4th John Nevans

5th Callum Kirk

6th Owain Woodman Carr

Judge: Gordon McCready

6/8 March

1st Conall McNamara

2nd Douglas Small

3rd Craig Turnbull

4th John Nevans

5th Callum Kirk

6th Owain Woodman Carr

Judge: Gordon McCready

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Adam Aitchison

2nd Callum Kirk

3rd Alistair Robinson

4th Douglas Small

Judge: Connor Sinclair

2/4 March

1st Tony Doherty

2nd Lou Reed

3rd Donald Morrison

4th Adam Aitchison

Judge: Gordon McCready

Strathspey & Reel

1st Tony Doherty

2nd Lou Reed

3rd Adam Aitchison

4th Donald Morrison

Judge: Gordon McCready

6/8 March

1st Tony Doherty

2nd Donald Morrison

3rd Lou Reed

4th Adam Aitchison

Judge: Gordon McCready

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Sophie Stringer

2nd Sue Kennedy

3rd Anthony Maclachlan

4th Simon Kelly

5th Robert Thomson

6th Joe Moore

Judge: Connor Sinclair

2/4 March

1st Alistair Robinson

2nd Billy Beck

3rd Sophie Stringer

4th Jamie Thomas

5th Simon Kelly

6th Stephen Birch

Judge: Gordon McCready

Strathspey & Reel

1st Anthony Maclachlan

2nd Alistair Robinson

3rd Sophie Stringer

4th Charles Dunbar

5th Stephen Birch

6th Joe Moore

Judge: Gordon McCready

Jig

1st Billy Beck

2nd Anthony Maclachlan

3rd Alistair Robinson

4th Simon Kelly

5th Charles Dunbar

6th Sophie Stringer

Judge: Gordon McCready