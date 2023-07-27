At Pacific Northwest Games, Hawai’i Caledonian says aloha to competition with first win; Portland Metro rolls on; Knichel and Bonar near-perfect in solo piping

Seattle – July 22-23, 2023 – Portland Metro continued their run of success by winning both Grade 2 band events at the two-day Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games in hot, dry conditions at the Enumclaw Expo Center. Hawai’i Caledonian from the state of Hawaii made their competitive debut a huge success by winning an event in Grade 5, a grade that the Keith Highlanders won overall.

Zephan Knichel of Surrey, British Columbia, was on fire in the Open solo piping, winning three of four events and placing second in the Piobaireachd, which was won by Seumas Coyne of Los Angeles. Similarly, Cameron Bonar, also of Surrey, took two of three Grade 1 Amateur Piping events and was second in the Piobaireachd, which was won by Liam Forrest of Mission City, British Columbia.

Our thanks once again to the British Columbia Pipers Association for their thoughtful sending of results and photos to pipes|drums on behalf of their members.

Bands

Grade 1

Medley (Saturday)

1st Simon Fraser University

Judges: Rob Menzies, Terry Lee (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Gregor Merry (ensemble)

Medley (Sunday)

1st Simon Fraser University

Judges: Rob Menzies, Terry Lee (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); John Fisher (ensemble)

MSR (Saturday)

1st Simon Fraser University

Judges: Rob Menzies, Terry Lee (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Gregor Merry (ensemble)

MSR (Sunday)

1st Simon Fraser University

Judges: Rob Menzies, Terry Lee (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); John Fisher (ensemble)

Grade 2

Medley

1st Portland Metro (1,2,1,1)

2nd Cascadia (2,1,2,2)

Judges: Rob Menzies, Terry Lee (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); John Fisher (ensemble)

MSR

1st Portland Metro (1,1,1,1)

2nd Cascadia (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Rob Menzies, Terry Lee (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Gregor Merry (ensemble)

Grade 3

Medley

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 3 (1,1,1,1)

2nd Greighlan Crossing (2,2,2,2)

3rd Keith Highlanders 3 (3,3,3,3)

Judges: Rob Menzies, Terry Lee (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Gregor Merry (ensemble)

MSR

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 3 (1,1,1,1)

2nd Greighlan Crossing (2,3,2,2)

3rd Keith Highlanders 3 (3,2,3,3)

Judges: Rob Menzies, Terry Lee (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); John Fisher (ensemble)

Grade 4

Medley

1st Northwest Junior (1,1,4,2)

2nd Keith Highlanders (5,5,1,1)

3rd Kenmore & District (3,4,3,3)

4th Robert Malcolm Memorial 4 (2,2,5,4)

5th Clan Gordon (4,3,2,5)

Judges: Rob Menzies, Terry Lee (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); John Fisher (ensemble)

MSR

1st Northwest Junior (1,1,1,1)

2nd Kenmore & District (3,3,2,2)

3rd Clan Gordon (2,2,3,3)

4th Robert Malcolm Memorial 4 (4,4,4,4)

Judges: Rob Menzies, Terry Lee (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Gregor Merry (ensemble)

Grade 5

Quick Marches Set (Saturday)

1st Hawai’i Caledonian (1,1,2,3)

2nd Keith Highlanders 5 (2,2,3,1)

3rd Portland Metro Youth (3,3,1,2)

Judges: Rob Menzies, Terry Lee (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Gregor Merry (ensemble)

Quick Marches Set (Sunday)

1st Keith Highlanders 5 (1,1,3,1)

2nd Portland Metro Youth (3,3,1,2)

3rd Hawai’i Caledonian (2,2,2,3)

Judges: Rob Menzies, Terry Lee (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); John Fisher (ensemble)

Piping Quartets

Grade 1 (MSR)

1st Simon Fraser University (2)

Judge: Danielle Millar

Grade 2 (MSR)

1st Cascadia (1)

2nd Cascadia (2)

3rd Portland Metro (2)

Judge: Jack Lee

Grade 3 (MSR)

1st Keith Highlanders (1)

2nd Robert Malcom Memorial (1)

3rd Robert Malcom Memorial (3)

Judge: Ian Coletti

Grade 4 (MSR)

1st Northwest Jr (2)

2nd RMM 4 (1)

3rd Northwest Jr (1)

4th Kenmore & District (2)

5th Kenmore & District (1)

Judge: Danielle Millar

Drum Corps Fanfare

Grade 1

1st Simon Fraser University

Judges: John Fisher, Gregor Merry

Grade 4

1st Hawai’i Caledonia

Judges: John Fisher, Gregor Merry

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Seumas Coyne, “The Black Wedder’s White Tail”

2nd Zephan Knichel, “Welcome Johnny Back Again”

3rd Joseph Stewart, Salmon, Idaho, “The MacLeods’ Controversy”

4th Alistair Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia, “Nameless – Hiharin dro odro”

Judge: Jack Lee

2/4 March

1st Gordon Conn, Calgary

2nd Zephan Knichel

3rd Tori Killoran, Pitt Meadows, British Columbia

4th Callum Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia

5th Seumas Coyne

6th Joseph Stewart

Judge: Rob Menzies

Strathspey & Reel

1st Zephan Knichel

2nd Gordon Conn

3rd Callum Bevan

4th Seumas Coyne

5th Darran Forrest, Mission City, British Columbia

6th Tori Killoran

Judge: Danielle Millar

Jig

1st Zephan Knichel

2nd Callum Bevan

3rd Joseph Stewart

4th Gordon Conn

5th Alistair Bevan

6th Darran Forrest

Judge: Terry Lee

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Liam Forrest

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Colin Forrest

4th Gavin Guidotti

5th Aaron Malcomb

6th Malachi Wonder

Judge: Alan Bevan

2/4 March

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Colin Forrest

3rd Liam Forrest

4th George Panagiotou

5th Jeff Rowell

6th Aiden Fowler

Judge: Jack Lee

Strathspey & Reel

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Colin Forrest

3rd George Panagiotou

4th Aiden Fowler

5th Gavin Guidotti

6th Malachi Wonder

Judge: Rob Menzies

Jig

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Colin Forrest

3rd Liam Forrest

4th Aaron Malcomb

5th Gavin Guidotti

6th Jeff Rowell

Judge: Keith Paton

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Allison Jackson

2nd Jack Martin

3rd Jon Scott

4th Ian MacPhail

5th Paul Mackay

6th Liam Boyle

Judge: Terry Lee

6/8 March

1st Liam Boyle

2nd Paul Mackay

3rd Jack Martin

4th Brittany Crooks

5th Ian MacPhail

6th Marcus Range

Judge: Ian Coletti

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Liam Boyle

2nd Paul Mackay

3rd Jack Martin

4th Jon Scott

5th Ian MacPhail

6th Allison Jackson

Judge: Keith Paton

Strathspey & Reel

1st Liam Boyle

2nd Ian MacPhail

3rd Paul Mackay

4th Jack Martin

5th Kim Greely

6th Allison Jackson

Judge: Danielle Millar

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Grace Barnes

2nd Evan Jamieson

3rd Connor Lambie

4th Laurie Gardner

5th Eric Spears

6th Melanie Brown

Judge: Alan Bevan

2/4 March

1st Grace Barnes

2nd Tyler Coleman

3rd Connor Lambie

4th Evan Jamieson

5th Tamara Miceli

6th Laurie Gardner

Judge: Ian Coletti

Jig

1st Grace Barnes

2nd Evan Jamieson

3rd Connor Lambie

4th Tyler Coleman

5th Eric Spears

6th Garrett Bargabos

Judge: Keith Paton

Strathspey & Reel

1st Grace Barnes

2nd Evan Jamieson

3rd Connor Lambie

4th Laurie Gardner

5th Garrett Bargabos

6th Tamara Miceli

Judge: Terry Lee

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Duncan MacLeod

2nd Alex Evans

3rd Truin Tomasetti

4th Kevin Maloney

5th Jayne Ferlitsch

6th Lawson Schubert

Judge: Rob Menzies

2/4 March

1st Truin Tomasetti

2nd Keelan Allen

3rd Kevin Maloney

4th Jayne Ferlitsch

5th Duncan MacLeod

6th Alex Evans

Judge: Jack Lee

6/8 March

1st Kevin Maloney

2nd Alex Evans

3rd Alexander Affleck

4th Truin Tomasetti

5th Duncan MacLeod

6th Tim Riddle

Judge: Danielle Millar

Strathspey & Reel

1st Alex Evans

2nd Kevin Maloney

3rd Gavin Calder

4th Truin Tomasetti

5th Lawson Schubert

6th Alexander Affleck

Judge: Keith Paton

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Gavin Syme

2nd Logan Gillespie

3rd Evan Markus

4th Adelynn Williams

5th Eden Svangtun

6th Troy Anderson

Judge: Keith Paton

6/8 March

1st Gavin Syme

2nd Eden Svangtun

3rd Logan Gillespie

4th Adelynn Williams

5th Joe Williamson

Judge: Ian Coletti

Slow Air

1st Gavin Syme

2nd Adelynn Williams

3rd Keira Maloney

4th Logan Gillespie

5th Joe Williamson

6th Evan Markus

Judge: Ian Coletti

Adult

2/4 March

1st Steve Barnes

2nd Doug Gardner

3rd Marilyn Crandall

4th Sean Maloney

5th Barry Kirk

6th Rochelle Eldridge

Judge: Ian Coletti

Piobaireachd

1st Steve Barnes

2nd Sean Maloney

3rd Marilyn Crandall

4th Barry Kirk

5th Doug Gardner

6th Bruce Crawford

Judge: Rob Menzies

Slow Air

1st Doug Gardner

2nd Steve Barnes

3rd Sean Maloney

4th Marilyn Crandall

5th Stephen McDonald

6th Barry Kirk

Judge: Terry Lee

Strathspey & Reel

1st Doug Gardner

2nd Steve Barnes

3rd Barry Kirk

4th Marilyn Crandall

5th Sean Maloney

Judge: Keith Paton

Beginner

2/4 March

1st Maeve Ross

Judge: Alan Bevan

6/8 March

1st Maeve Ross

Judge: Rob Menzies

Slow Air

1st Maeve Ross

Judge: Danielle Millar

Solo Drumming

Snare

Open

MSR

1st Blair Brown

2nd Robert Graham Jr.

3rd Taylor Killoran

4th Jake Mix

Judge: John Fisher

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Taylor Killoran

2nd Blair Brown

3rd Jake Mix

Judge: Gregor Merry

Grade 1

MSR

1st Cameron Johnston

Judge: John Fisher

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Cameron Johnston

Judge: Gregor Merry

Grade 2

MSR

1st Megan Millar

2nd Malcolm Fuller

3rd Mackenzie Wang

Judge: Gregor Merry

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Megan Millar

2nd Malcolm Fuller

3rd Mackenzie Wang

Judge: Gregor Merry

Grade 3

2/4 March

1st Callum Ross

2nd Nathan Affleck

3rd Josh Lewis

Judge: John Fisher

6/8 March

1st Callum Ross

2nd Hope Barnes

3rd Nathan Affleck

Judge: Gregor Merry

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Jayce Edetsberger

2nd Peter Della Croce

3rd Max Fenwick

4th Caleb Guidotti

5th Oscar Knox

6th Anna Schubert

Judge: John Fisher

6/8 March

1st Max Fenwick

2nd Caleb Guidotti

3rd Peter Della Croce

4th Oscar Knox

5th Anna Schubert

6th Jayce Edetsberger

Judge: Gregor Merry

Beginner

2/4 March

1st Toby Roy

Judge: Gregor Merry

6/8 March

1st Toby Roy

Judge: John Fisher

Tenor

Intermediate

6/8 March

1st Lindsay MacGregor

Judge: Gregor Merry

MSR

1st Mitchell Olding

2nd Ryan Niksch

Judge: John Fisher

Novice

2/4 March

1st Ryley Jackson

Judge: John Fisher