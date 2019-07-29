BCPA awards 2019 Grand Aggregate prizes at Pacific Northwest Games

Enumclaw, Washington – July 27-28, 2019 – The British Columbia Pipers Association presented its own champion of champion Grand Aggregate winners in solo and band categories at the Pacific Northwest Highland Games at the Enumclaw Expo Center in increasingly common warm and sunny weather.

BCPA 2019 Grand Aggregate Award Winners

Bands

Grade 1: Simon Fraser University

Grade 2: Robert Malcolm Memorial 2

Grade 3: Robert Malcolm Memorial 3

Grade 4: White Spot 4

Grade 5: Robert Malcolm Memorial 5

Solo Piping

Open: Alastair Lee

Grade 1: Alistair Bevan

Grade 2: Callum Bevan

Grade 3: Hugo Mackay

Grade 4: Ailsa Wilson

Grade 5: Paul Mackay

Beginner: Alexander Affleck

Adult: Denny Weber

Solo Snare Drumming

Open: Grant Maxwell

Grade 1: Jake Mix

Grade 2: Christian Nickerson

Grade 3: Riley McNeill

Grade 4: Jamie Anderson

Beginner: William Panagiotou

Solo Tenor Drumming

Open: Bridget Hall

Grade 2: Emily Hall

Beginner: Caitlyn Skinner

The competition itself drew 12 bands and 112 solo contestants. Alastair Lee was best overall in the Open Solo Piping, while Robert Graham Jr and Taylor Killoran shared overall honours in the Open Solo Snare.



Bands

Grade 1 Overall

1st Simon Fraser University

Grade 2 Overall

1st Portland Metro

2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 2

Drumming: Portland Metro & Robert Malcolm Memorial 2 (tied)

Grade 3 Overall

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 3

2nd Greighlan Crossing

3rd Keith Highlanders 3

Drumming: Greighlan Crossing & Robert Malcolm Memorial 3 (tied)

Grade 4 Overall

1st White Spot 4

2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4

3rd Northwest Junior

4th Clan Gordon

5th Keith Highlanders 5 (challenge up)

Best Drum Corps: Robert Malcolm Memorial 4

Grade 5 Overall

1st Keith Highlanders 5

2nd Portland Metro Youth

Drumming: Portland Metro Youth

Open Solo Piping

Piobaireachd

1st Seumas Coyne

2nd Zephan Knichel

3rd James Beaumont

4th John Lee

5th Alastair Lee

6th Craig Sutherland

MSR

1st James Beaumont

2nd Alastair Lee

3rd Gordon Conn

4th John Lee

5th Zephan Knichel

6th Joseph Stewart

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Alastair Lee

2nd Gordon Conn

3rd John Lee

4th Zephan Knichel

5th Joseph Stewart

6th James Beaumont

Jig

1st Alastair Lee

2nd Gordon Conn

3rd Craig Sutherland

4th James Beaumont

5th John Lee

6th Zephan Knichel

Solo Drumming

Snare

MSR

1st Taylor Killoran

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Robert Graham Jr

Tenor

MSR

1st Bridget Hall

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Bridget Hall