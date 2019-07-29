Published: July 29, 2019

BCPA awards 2019 Grand Aggregate prizes at Pacific Northwest Games

Enumclaw, Washington – July 27-28, 2019 – The British Columbia Pipers Association presented its own champion of champion Grand Aggregate winners in solo and band categories at the Pacific Northwest Highland Games at the Enumclaw Expo Center in increasingly common warm and sunny weather.

BCPA 2019 Grand Aggregate Award Winners

Bands
Grade 1: Simon Fraser University
Grade 2: Robert Malcolm Memorial 2
Grade 3: Robert Malcolm Memorial 3
Grade 4: White Spot 4
Grade 5: Robert Malcolm Memorial 5

Representatives from each of the BCPA 2019 Grand Aggregate winning bands.

Solo Piping
Open: Alastair Lee
Grade 1: Alistair Bevan
Grade 2: Callum Bevan
Grade 3: Hugo Mackay
Grade 4: Ailsa Wilson
Grade 5: Paul Mackay
Beginner: Alexander Affleck
Adult: Denny Weber

BCPA 2019 Grand Aggregate Solo Piping Winners (L-R): Paul Mackay, Ailsa Wilson, Hugo Mackay, Callum Bevan, Alistair Bevan, Alastair Lee, Denny Weber.

Solo Snare Drumming
Open: Grant Maxwell
Grade 1: Jake Mix
Grade 2: Christian Nickerson
Grade 3: Riley McNeill
Grade 4: Jamie Anderson
Beginner: William Panagiotou

Solo Tenor Drumming
Open: Bridget Hall
Grade 2: Emily Hall
Beginner: Caitlyn Skinner

BCPA 2019 Grand Aggregate Solo Drumming Winners (L-R): William Panagiotou, Jamie Anderson, Riley McNeill, Christian Nickerson, Jake Mix, Grant Maxwell, Emily Hall, Bridget Hall.

The competition itself drew 12 bands and 112 solo contestants. Alastair Lee was best overall in the Open Solo Piping, while Robert Graham Jr and Taylor Killoran shared overall honours in the Open Solo Snare.

Bands
Grade 1 Overall
1st Simon Fraser University

Grade 2 Overall
1st Portland Metro
2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 2
Drumming: Portland Metro & Robert Malcolm Memorial 2 (tied)

Grade 3 Overall
1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 3
2nd Greighlan Crossing
3rd Keith Highlanders 3
Drumming: Greighlan Crossing & Robert Malcolm Memorial 3 (tied)

Grade 4 Overall
1st White Spot 4
2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4
3rd Northwest Junior
4th Clan Gordon
5th Keith Highlanders 5 (challenge up)
Best Drum Corps: Robert Malcolm Memorial 4

Grade 5 Overall
1st Keith Highlanders 5
2nd Portland Metro Youth
Drumming: Portland Metro Youth

Open Solo Piping
Piobaireachd
1st Seumas Coyne
2nd Zephan Knichel
3rd James Beaumont
4th John Lee
5th Alastair Lee
6th Craig Sutherland

MSR
1st James Beaumont
2nd Alastair Lee
3rd Gordon Conn
4th John Lee
5th Zephan Knichel
6th Joseph Stewart

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Alastair Lee
2nd Gordon Conn
3rd John Lee
4th Zephan Knichel
5th Joseph Stewart
6th James Beaumont

Jig
1st Alastair Lee
2nd Gordon Conn
3rd Craig Sutherland
4th James Beaumont
5th John Lee
6th Zephan Knichel

Solo Drumming
Snare
MSR
1st Taylor Killoran

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Robert Graham Jr

Tenor
MSR
1st Bridget Hall

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Bridget Hall

