BCPA awards 2019 Grand Aggregate prizes at Pacific Northwest Games
Enumclaw, Washington – July 27-28, 2019 – The British Columbia Pipers Association presented its own champion of champion Grand Aggregate winners in solo and band categories at the Pacific Northwest Highland Games at the Enumclaw Expo Center in increasingly common warm and sunny weather.
BCPA 2019 Grand Aggregate Award Winners
Bands
Grade 1: Simon Fraser University
Grade 2: Robert Malcolm Memorial 2
Grade 3: Robert Malcolm Memorial 3
Grade 4: White Spot 4
Grade 5: Robert Malcolm Memorial 5
Solo Piping
Open: Alastair Lee
Grade 1: Alistair Bevan
Grade 2: Callum Bevan
Grade 3: Hugo Mackay
Grade 4: Ailsa Wilson
Grade 5: Paul Mackay
Beginner: Alexander Affleck
Adult: Denny Weber
Solo Snare Drumming
Open: Grant Maxwell
Grade 1: Jake Mix
Grade 2: Christian Nickerson
Grade 3: Riley McNeill
Grade 4: Jamie Anderson
Beginner: William Panagiotou
Solo Tenor Drumming
Open: Bridget Hall
Grade 2: Emily Hall
Beginner: Caitlyn Skinner
The competition itself drew 12 bands and 112 solo contestants. Alastair Lee was best overall in the Open Solo Piping, while Robert Graham Jr and Taylor Killoran shared overall honours in the Open Solo Snare.
Bands
Grade 1 Overall
1st Simon Fraser University
Grade 2 Overall
1st Portland Metro
2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 2
Drumming: Portland Metro & Robert Malcolm Memorial 2 (tied)
Grade 3 Overall
1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 3
2nd Greighlan Crossing
3rd Keith Highlanders 3
Drumming: Greighlan Crossing & Robert Malcolm Memorial 3 (tied)
Grade 4 Overall
1st White Spot 4
2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4
3rd Northwest Junior
4th Clan Gordon
5th Keith Highlanders 5 (challenge up)
Best Drum Corps: Robert Malcolm Memorial 4
Grade 5 Overall
1st Keith Highlanders 5
2nd Portland Metro Youth
Drumming: Portland Metro Youth
Open Solo Piping
Piobaireachd
1st Seumas Coyne
2nd Zephan Knichel
3rd James Beaumont
4th John Lee
5th Alastair Lee
6th Craig Sutherland
MSR
1st James Beaumont
2nd Alastair Lee
3rd Gordon Conn
4th John Lee
5th Zephan Knichel
6th Joseph Stewart
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Alastair Lee
2nd Gordon Conn
3rd John Lee
4th Zephan Knichel
5th Joseph Stewart
6th James Beaumont
Jig
1st Alastair Lee
2nd Gordon Conn
3rd Craig Sutherland
4th James Beaumont
5th John Lee
6th Zephan Knichel
Solo Drumming
Snare
MSR
1st Taylor Killoran
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Robert Graham Jr
Tenor
MSR
1st Bridget Hall
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Bridget Hall