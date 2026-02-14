Features
February 14, 2026

It’s Worlds Solstice. The sun has risen over the column at Glasgow Green

This morning, depending where you stood, the sun rose precisely over Nelson’s Monument at Glasgow Green, where a gaggle of druid-like pipe band zealots camped overnight just to see the annual spectacle.

That’s right, today is Worlds Solstice, exactly six months since and six months until the World Pipe Band Championships, which starts on August 14th.

At Worlds Solstice the sun rises directly over the tip of the Nelson Monument at Glasgow Green (depending where you stand).

(It’s also Valentine’s Day, so if you’re planning to go the Worlds, it might be a good idea to be very nice to your sweetie.)

The nights will be fair drawing in, as pipers and drummers worldwide realize that things will get realer and realer with every practice day that passes.

To celebrate, here’s a slideshow of Worlds photos captured over the last decade. Enjoy!

114 Photos|View Slide Show >

 

