Willie McCallum wins overall at 2026 Skye Gathering

Portree, Isle of Skye, Scotland – August 5, 2026 – Willie McCallum of Bearsden, Scotland, enjoyed a spectacular two days at the annual Skye Gathering, with two light music firsts and a third in the Clasp on the first day and a first and second on day two, to secure the overall trophy and the special overall light music trophy.

Edinburgh pipers Ben Duncan and Brodie Watson-Massey enjoyed excellent day two results, Duncan winning the Strathspey & Reel and third in the 2/4 March; Watson-Massey second in the 2/4 March and third in the Strathspey & Reel.

The two second-day events were run in heats, with finalists having to play two tunes of each genre.

2/4 March Final

1st Willie McCallum

2nd Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh

3rd Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

4th Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland

5th Finlay Cameron, Roybridge, Scotland

6th Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland

Judges: Alan Forbes, Les Hutt, John Wilson

Strathspey & Reel Final

1st Ben Duncan

2nd Willie McCallum

3rd Brodie Watson-Massey

4th Finlay Cameron

5th Cameron May

6th Eddie Gaul, Dundee, Scotland

Judges: Alan Forbes, Les Hutt, John Wilson

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for the result of the 2026 Silver Chanter piobaireachd competition.