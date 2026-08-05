Results
August 05, 2026

Willie McCallum wins overall at 2026 Skye Gathering

Willie McCallum, 2025

Portree, Isle of Skye, Scotland – August 5, 2026 – Willie McCallum of Bearsden, Scotland, enjoyed a spectacular two days at the annual Skye Gathering, with two light music firsts and a third in the Clasp on the first day and a first and second on day two, to secure the overall trophy and the special overall light music trophy.

Edinburgh pipers Ben Duncan and Brodie Watson-Massey enjoyed excellent day two results, Duncan winning the Strathspey & Reel and third in the 2/4 March; Watson-Massey second in the 2/4 March and third in the Strathspey & Reel.

The two second-day events were run in heats, with finalists having to play two tunes of each genre.

2/4 March Final
1st Willie McCallum
2nd Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh
3rd Ben Duncan, Edinburgh
4th Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland
5th Finlay Cameron, Roybridge, Scotland
6th Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland
Judges: Alan Forbes, Les Hutt, John Wilson

Strathspey & Reel Final
1st Ben Duncan
2nd Willie McCallum
3rd Brodie Watson-Massey
4th Finlay Cameron
5th Cameron May
6th Eddie Gaul, Dundee, Scotland
Judges: Alan Forbes, Les Hutt, John Wilson

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for the result of the 2026 Silver Chanter piobaireachd competition.

 

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See also
Results
August 02, 2026
Ulster Scottish wins 2026 Maxville with eight firsts; McKeown takes Pro piping; Wardell wins the Pro snare drumming
Results
August 01, 2026
McCready wins 2026 Dundonald Games overall trophy
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