Sandy Cameron captures another Col. Jock Clasp; Angus MacPhee wins 2026 Dunvegan Medal

Portree, Isle of Skye, Scotland – August 4, 2026 – Sandy Cameron of Roybridge, Scotland, won the Colonel Jock MacDonald Clasp for previous winners of the Dunvegan Medal for piobaireachd at the annual Skye Gathering. His tune was “Mrs. MacLeod of Talisker’s Salute, and his second consecutive win of the prize.

Playing “Lament for Donald Bàn MacCrimmon,” Angus MacPhee of Inverness, Scotland, won the 2026 Dunvegan Medal. The competition celebrates the music of the MacCrimmons by requiring competitors to submit piobaireachds attributed to or closely identified with the Skye piping dynasty.

Willie McCallum of Bearsden, Scotland, had a very good day, winning both the Hornpipe & Jig and the 6/8 March, and finishing third in the Clasp.

Colonel Jock MacDonald Clasp (seven competed)

1st Sandy Cameron, “Mrs. MacLeod of Talisker’s Salute”

2nd Angus MacPhee, “Lament for MacLeod of Colbeck”

3rd Willie McCallum, “Lament for the Children”

Judges: Judges: Alan Forbes, Les Hutt, John Don MacKenzie

Dunvegan Medal (28 entered)

1st Angus MacPhee, “Lament for Donald Bàn MacCrimmon,”

2nd Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland

3rd Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany

4th Andrew Hall, Glasgow

5th Jonothan Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland

Judges: Alan Forbes, Les Hutt, John Don MacKenzie

Hornpipe & Jig (37 entered)

1st Willie McCallum, “The Piper’s Controversy,” “Over to Uist”

2nd Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland

3rd Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

4th Angus MacPhee

5th Steven Leask

Judge: John Wilson

6/8 March (37 entered)

1st Willie McCallum, “The MacNeills of Ugadale”

2nd Steven Leask, East Kilbride, Scotland

3rd Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh

4th Angus MacPhee

5th Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey

Judge: John Wilson

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for more results from Portree and the Silver Chanter on August 5th.