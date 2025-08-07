Sandy Cameron reels in Colonel Jock MacDonald Clasp; Alistair Brown captures Dunvegan Medal
Portree, Scotland – August 5-6., 2025 – Sandy Cameron won the Colonel Jock MacDonald Clasp for winners of the Dunvegan Medal at the Skye Gathering, and Alistair Brown won this year’s Dunvegan Medal. Steven Leask, Brodie Watson-Massey and Angus MacPhee also enjoyed top-drawer results.
Colonel Jock MacDonald Clasp
1st Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland
2nd Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey
3rd Sarah Muir, Glasgow
Judges: Dr. Angus MacDonald, Iain MacFadyen, John Wilson
Dunvegan Medal
1st Alistair Brown, Ayr, Scotland
2nd Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland
3rd John MacDonald, Aberdeen
4th Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland
5th James Feeney, USA
Judges: John Don MacKenzie, Jack Taylor
Kemble Star 2/4th March
1st Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh
2nd Cameron May
3rd Ben Duncan, Edinburgh
4th Steven Leask, Glasgow
5th Sandy Cameron
6th Darach Urquhart, Glasgow
Judges: Dr. Angus MacDonald, Iain MacFadyen, John Wilson
Peter MacFarquhar Star Strathspey & Reel
1st Steven Leask
2nd Ben Duncan
3rd Cameron May
4th John MacDonald
5th Anna Kummerlöw, Germany
6th Andrew Hall, Glasgow
Judges: Dr. Angus MacDonald, Iain MacFadyen, John Wilson
6/8 March
1st Steven Leask
2nd Angus MacPhee
3rd Derek Midgley
4th Nick Hudson
5th Ben Duncan
Judges: Dr. Angus MacDonald, Iain MacFadyen
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Angus MacPhee
2nd Brodie Watson-Massey
3rd Ben Duncan
4th Derek Midgley
5th Sarah Muir
Judges: Dr. Angus MacDonald, Iain MacFadyen
NO COMMENTS YET