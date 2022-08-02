James Duncan MacKenzie wins Dunvegan Medal at Skye Gathering
Portree, Scotland – August 2, 2022 – James Duncan MacKenzie of the Isle of Lewis was the winner of the Dunvegan Medal for piobaireachd at the annual Skye Gathering in the town of Portree on the isle of Skye. It was the first day of competition in the two-day event, and MacKenzie now qualifies to play in the Clasp competition for previous winners of the Dunvegan Medal.
Contestants have to submit four tunes from a list of piobaireachds attributed to or closely associated with the MacCrimmon dynasty of pipers from Skye.
Sarah Muir of Glasgow was the winner of the Dunvegan Medal when it was last held in 2019.
Dunvegan Medal (26 entered)
1st James Duncan MacKenzie, “Lament for Rory MacLeod”
2nd Darach Urquhart, Glasgow, “I Got a Kiss of the King’s Hand”
3rd Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland, “A Flame of Wrath for Patrick Caogach”
4th Steven Leask, Glasgow, “MacLeod of Colbeck’s Lament”
5th Andrea Boyd, Ottawa, “Lament for Patrick Og MacCrimmon”
Judges: Alan Forbes, Dr. Angus MacDonald, Dr. Jack Taylor
6/8 March
1st Finlay Cameron, Fort William, Scotland
2nd Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland
3rd James Duncan MacKenzie
4th Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow
5th Sarah Muir
Judge: A. John Wilson
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Callum Beaumont, Dollar, Scotland
2nd Finlay Cameron
3rd Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey
4th Roddy MacLeod
5th Gordon McCready, Renfrew, Scotland
Judge: A. John Wilson
NO COMMENTS YET