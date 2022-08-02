James Duncan MacKenzie wins Dunvegan Medal at Skye Gathering

Portree, Scotland – August 2, 2022 – James Duncan MacKenzie of the Isle of Lewis was the winner of the Dunvegan Medal for piobaireachd at the annual Skye Gathering in the town of Portree on the isle of Skye. It was the first day of competition in the two-day event, and MacKenzie now qualifies to play in the Clasp competition for previous winners of the Dunvegan Medal.

Contestants have to submit four tunes from a list of piobaireachds attributed to or closely associated with the MacCrimmon dynasty of pipers from Skye.

Sarah Muir of Glasgow was the winner of the Dunvegan Medal when it was last held in 2019.

Dunvegan Medal (26 entered)

1st James Duncan MacKenzie, “Lament for Rory MacLeod”

2nd Darach Urquhart, Glasgow, “I Got a Kiss of the King’s Hand”

3rd Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland, “A Flame of Wrath for Patrick Caogach”

4th Steven Leask, Glasgow, “MacLeod of Colbeck’s Lament”

5th Andrea Boyd, Ottawa, “Lament for Patrick Og MacCrimmon”

Judges: Alan Forbes, Dr. Angus MacDonald, Dr. Jack Taylor

6/8 March

1st Finlay Cameron, Fort William, Scotland

2nd Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland

3rd James Duncan MacKenzie

4th Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow

5th Sarah Muir

Judge: A. John Wilson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Callum Beaumont, Dollar, Scotland

2nd Finlay Cameron

3rd Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey

4th Roddy MacLeod

5th Gordon McCready, Renfrew, Scotland

Judge: A. John Wilson