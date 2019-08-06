Published: August 06, 2019

Sarah Muir wins Dunvegan Medal

Sarah Muir

Portree, Skye, Scotland – August 6, 2019 – Sarah Muir of Glasgow won the Dunvegan Medal for piobaireachd at the annual Skye Gathering. The competition pays homage to the music attributed to, or closely connected with, the MacCrimmon dynasty of Skye.

Dunvegan Medal
1st Sara Muir, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”
2nd Steven Leask, Glasgow, “MacLeod of Colbeck’s Lament”
3rd Andrew Ferguson, Glasgow
4th John Dew, Glasgow
5th Anna Kummerlöw, Germany
Judges: Alan Forbes, Malcolm McRae, John Wilson
Dunvegan Medal Clasp
1st Jamie Forrester, “The Earl of Ross’s March”
2nd Sarah Muir, “Lament for Donald Duaghal MacKay”
3rd Derek Midgley, Mill Town, New Jersey
4th Simon McKerrell, Newcastle, England
Judges: Iain MacFadyen, Iain Morrison

6/8 Marches
1st Derek Midgley
2nd Jamie Forrester, Glasgow
3rd Finlay Cameron, Fort William, Scotland
4th Jamie Elder
5th John Dew
Judges: Iain MacFadyen, Iain Morrison

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Jamie Forrester, London
2nd Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh
3rd Finlay Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland
4th Steven Leask
5th Greig Canning, Edinburgh
Judges: Iain MacFadyen, Iain Morrison

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for more results from Skye as they become available.

 

Related articles

Forrester wins 2018 Dunvegan Medal

 

Atholl Gathering blown away by Muir

 

Five favourite performances: Sarah Muir

 

 

 

See also
Hal Senyk reviews Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders of Canada collection
Published on August 06, 2019
RSPBA sweats the tie details for 2019 World’s
Published on August 05, 2019
See All Articles

Registration

Forgotten Password?