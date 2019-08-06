Sarah Muir wins Dunvegan Medal
Portree, Skye, Scotland – August 6, 2019 – Sarah Muir of Glasgow won the Dunvegan Medal for piobaireachd at the annual Skye Gathering. The competition pays homage to the music attributed to, or closely connected with, the MacCrimmon dynasty of Skye.
1st Sara Muir, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”
2nd Steven Leask, Glasgow, “MacLeod of Colbeck’s Lament”
3rd Andrew Ferguson, Glasgow
4th John Dew, Glasgow
5th Anna Kummerlöw, Germany
Judges: Alan Forbes, Malcolm McRae, John Wilson
2nd Sarah Muir, “Lament for Donald Duaghal MacKay”
3rd Derek Midgley, Mill Town, New Jersey
4th Simon McKerrell, Newcastle, England
Judges: Iain MacFadyen, Iain Morrison
6/8 Marches
1st Derek Midgley
2nd Jamie Forrester, Glasgow
3rd Finlay Cameron, Fort William, Scotland
4th Jamie Elder
5th John Dew
Judges: Iain MacFadyen, Iain Morrison
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Jamie Forrester, London
2nd Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh
3rd Finlay Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland
4th Steven Leask
5th Greig Canning, Edinburgh
Judges: Iain MacFadyen, Iain Morrison
Stay tuned to pipes|drums for more results from Skye as they become available.
