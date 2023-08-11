Dunvegan Medal goes to Morrison, while Midgley takes the Col. Jock Clasp at Portree

Portree, Isle of Skye, Scotland – August 8-9, 2023 – By winning the Dunvegan Medal, Fred Morrison of Bishopton, Scotland, won one of the few major solo piping prizes that had until now eluded him, while Derek Midgley of Tinton Falls, New Jersey, won the Colonel Jock MacDonald Clasp for those who had already won the Dunvegan Medal. More than 30 pipers competed in the senior events.

Edinburgh’s Ben Duncan won both the Marches and the Strathspey & Reel, enjoying probably the best overall day in terms of results.

Dunvegan Medal (30 competed)

1st Fred Morrison, “Lament for MacLeod of Colbeck”

2nd Darach Urquhart, Glasgow

3rd Steven Leask, Glasgow

4th Nick Hudson, Houston

5th Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

Colonel Jock MacDonald Clasp

1st Derek Midgley

2nd Fred Morrison

3rd Sarah Muir, Glasgow

March (Kemble Star)

1st Ben Duncan

2nd Jamie Forrester

3rd Cameron May

4th Keith Bowes

5th Fred Morrison

6th Darach Urquhart

Strathspey & Reel (Peter Farquhar Star)

1st Ben Duncan

2nd Fred Morrison

3rd Steven Leask

4th Sarah Muir

5th Nick Hudson

6th Alistair Brown

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Fred Morrison

2nd Finlay Cameron

3rd Ben Duncan

4th Cameron May

5th Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland

6/8 March

1st Derek Midgley

2nd Keith Bowes, Glasgow

3rd Darach Urquhart

4th Fred Morrison

5th Piers Dover