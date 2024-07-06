St. Laurence O’Toole wins 2024 All-Ireland Championship

Donabate, Co. Dublin – July 6, 2024 – In one of the closest All-Ireland Pipe Band Championships ever, St. Laurence O’Toole of Dublin won the title for the seventh time in the band’s history, tipping Northern Ireland’s Field Marshal Montgomery on MSR preference. The two bands split the overall Best Piping title.

The event was held in good weather, sunny all day with temperatures around 15°C, and only a sudden rain shower just before the march-past.

Grade 1

Overall

1st St. Laurence O’Toole (MSR preference)

2nd Field Marshal Montgomery

3rd Closkelt

Drumming: St. Laurence O’Toole (MSR preference)

Mid-Section: St. Laurence O’Toole

Medley

1st Field Marshal Montgomery

2nd St. Laurence O’Toole

3rd Closkelt

MSR

1st St. Laurence O’Toole

2nd Field Marshal Montgomery

3rd Closkelt

Grade 2

Overall

1st Ravara

2nd Manorcunningham

3rd Tullylagan

4th St. Joseph’s

Piping: Ravara

Drumming: Ravara

Mid-Section: Ravara

Got results? Please do send them our way!