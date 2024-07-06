Results
July 06, 2024

St. Laurence O’Toole wins 2024 All-Ireland Championship

Donabate, Co. Dublin – July 6, 2024 – In one of the closest All-Ireland Pipe Band Championships ever, St. Laurence O’Toole of Dublin won the title for the seventh time in the band’s history, tipping Northern Ireland’s Field Marshal Montgomery on MSR preference. The two bands split the overall Best Piping title.

The event was held in good weather, sunny all day with temperatures around 15°C, and only a sudden rain shower just before the march-past.

Grade 1
Overall
1st St. Laurence O’Toole (MSR preference)
2nd Field Marshal Montgomery
3rd Closkelt
Drumming: St. Laurence O’Toole (MSR preference)
Mid-Section: St. Laurence O’Toole

Medley
1st Field Marshal Montgomery
2nd St. Laurence O’Toole
3rd Closkelt

MSR
1st St. Laurence O’Toole
2nd Field Marshal Montgomery
3rd Closkelt

Grade 2
Overall
1st Ravara
2nd Manorcunningham
3rd Tullylagan
4th St. Joseph’s
Piping: Ravara
Drumming: Ravara
Mid-Section: Ravara

