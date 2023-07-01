Field Marshal Montgomery win their 27th All-Ireland Championship

Ballymena, Northern Ireland – July 1, 2023 – The Northern Ireland branch of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association put on the annual All-Ireland Pipe Band Championships on the grounds of Ballymena Academy, and ultimately it was Field Marshal Montgomery that took the title with eight out of eight firsts across the Medley and MSR events. FMM won the drumming again, continuing undefeated so far in the 2023 season. Northern Ireland’s Ravara won the Grade 2 competition.

It was the band’s twenty-seventh time winning the title, surpassing their own record set last year.

Nearly 50 bands from all over Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland competed.

Grade 1

Medley

1st Field Marshal Montgomery (1,1,1,1)

2nd St. Laurence O’Toole (2,2,2,2)

3rd Closkelt (3,3,3,3)

Judges: Mark Faloon, J. Reville (piping); Adrian Hoy (drumming); Cameron Edgar (ensemble)

MSR

1st Field Marshal Montgomery (1,1,1,1)

2nd St. Laurence O’Toole (2,3,2,2)

3rd Closkelt (3,2,3,3)

Judges: Colin Moffett, William Garrett (piping); Keith Orr (drumming); John Moles (ensemble)

Got results? Please do send them our way!