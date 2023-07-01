Results
July 01, 2023

Field Marshal Montgomery win their 27th All-Ireland Championship

Ballymena, Northern Ireland – July 1, 2023 – The Northern Ireland branch of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association put on the annual All-Ireland Pipe Band Championships on the grounds of Ballymena Academy, and ultimately it was Field Marshal Montgomery that took the title with eight out of eight firsts across the Medley and MSR events. FMM won the drumming again, continuing undefeated so far in the 2023 season. Northern Ireland’s Ravara won the Grade 2 competition.

It was the band’s twenty-seventh time winning the title, surpassing their own record set last year.

Nearly 50 bands from all over Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland competed.

Grade 1
Medley
1st Field Marshal Montgomery (1,1,1,1)
2nd St. Laurence O’Toole (2,2,2,2)
3rd Closkelt (3,3,3,3)
Judges: Mark Faloon, J. Reville (piping); Adrian Hoy (drumming); Cameron Edgar (ensemble)

MSR
1st Field Marshal Montgomery (1,1,1,1)
2nd St. Laurence O’Toole (2,3,2,2)
3rd Closkelt (3,2,3,3)
Judges: Colin Moffett, William Garrett (piping); Keith Orr (drumming); John Moles (ensemble)

Got results? Please do send them our way!

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Results
June 27, 2023
Canadian pipers come up strong at 2023 British Army Solo Piping & Drumming Championships
News
June 26, 2023
World’s tickets go on sale, offering covered Grade 1 arena; 146 bands entered over all grades
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?