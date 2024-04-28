Results
April 28, 2024

Gandys on top at Atlantic Canada Challenge

Bruce Gandy

Summerside, Prince Edward Island, Canada – April 26-27, 2024 – The College of Piping’s Scott MacAulay Performing Arts Centre was the venue for the annual Atlantic Canada Piobaireachd Challenge, and Bruce Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, won the big prize, while Alex Gandy, also of Dartmouth, took the MSR.

Professional
Piobaireachd
1st Bruce Gandy, “Nameless – Cherede Darievea”
2nd Alex Gandy, “The Daughter’s Lament”
3rd James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island
Judge: Mike Cusack

MSR
1st Alex Gandy
2nd Bruce Gandy
3rd James MacHattie
Judge: Doug Boyd

Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Scott Long, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
2nd Jim Malcolm
3rd Sass Bergen
Judge: Mike Cusack

MSR
1st Jessica Theriault
2nd Pamela Newcombe
3rd Reilly Green
Judge: Doug Boyd

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
April 24, 2024
Different cultures are bonded by piping and drumming in East Ayrshire
Features
April 23, 2024
StarBox: Willie McCallum
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?