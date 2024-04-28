Gandys on top at Atlantic Canada Challenge
Summerside, Prince Edward Island, Canada – April 26-27, 2024 – The College of Piping’s Scott MacAulay Performing Arts Centre was the venue for the annual Atlantic Canada Piobaireachd Challenge, and Bruce Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, won the big prize, while Alex Gandy, also of Dartmouth, took the MSR.
Professional
Piobaireachd
1st Bruce Gandy, “Nameless – Cherede Darievea”
2nd Alex Gandy, “The Daughter’s Lament”
3rd James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island
Judge: Mike Cusack
MSR
1st Alex Gandy
2nd Bruce Gandy
3rd James MacHattie
Judge: Doug Boyd
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Scott Long, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
2nd Jim Malcolm
3rd Sass Bergen
Judge: Mike Cusack
MSR
1st Jessica Theriault
2nd Pamela Newcombe
3rd Reilly Green
Judge: Doug Boyd
