Field Marshal Montgomery pins down another All-Ireland; St. Laurence O’Toole withdraws

New Ross, Ireland – July 2, 2022 – Better late than never, the All-Ireland Championships returned after a two-year hiatus, with Pearse Park in New Ross, Co. Down, the venue for the seventy-fifth running of the event, which started in 1946 as a way to bring Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland closer together. The event alternates between the two countries each year.

In Grade 1, St. Laurence O’Toole of Dublin had to pull out due to illness within the rank, and Belfast’s Field Marshal Montgomery won over Closkelt, also of Northern Ireland. It was the twenty-sixth All-Ireland title for FMM since the band was promoted to Grade 1 after the 1985 competition season.

Twenty-nine bands competed across all grades, the contest’s lowest attendance in recent memory. The event typically attracts more than 50 contestants.

The competition saw the famous father-son duo of Terry Tully and Alen Tully each judging. It is believed to be the first time in history for such an occurrence at a significant pipe band competition.

Grade 1

Medley

1st Field Marshal Montgomery (1,1,1,1)

2nd Closkelt (2,2,2,2)

Judges: John Reville, Mark Faloon (piping); Ian Lawson (drumming); Alan Ronaldson (ensemble)

MSR

1st Field Marshal Montgomery (1,1,1,1)

2nd Closkelt (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Colin Moffett, Cameron Edgar (piping); Mark Wilson (drumming); Ciarán Mordaunt (ensemble)

Grade 2

1st Ravara (1,1,1,1)

2nd Manorcunningham (3,2,2,2)

St. Joseph’s Clondalkin (2,3,4,3)

4th St. Mary’s Derrytrasna (4,4,3,4)

Judges: John Reville, Mark Faloon (piping); Ian Lawson (drumming); Alan Ronaldson (ensemble)

Grade 3A

1st Clogher & District (ens.pref.) (3,3,1,1)

2nd Matt Boyd Memorial (ens.pref.) (2,2,2,2)

3rd McNeillstown (1,1,3,3)

4th Tullylagan (4,4,4,4)

5th Colmcille (5,5,5,6)

6th New Ross & District (6,6,6,5)

Judges: Colin Moffett, Cameron Edgar (piping); Mark Wilson (drumming); Ciarán Mordaunt (ensemble)

Grade 3B

1st Cullybackey (1,1,1,2)

2nd Major Sinclair (2,3,3,1)

3rd Augharan (3,2,2,3)

Judges: John Reville, Mark Faloon (piping); Ian Lawson (drumming); Alan Ronaldson (ensemble)

Grade 4A

1st Kildoag (1,1,1,1)

2nd Arklow (2,4,3,2)

3rd Gransha (5,3,2,3)

4th Cullen (3,2,6,5)

5th Ballyboley (4,6,4,7)

6th Raphoe Ulster Scots (6,7,5,4)

7th William Kerr Memorial (7,5,7,6)

Judges: Alen Tully, Mark Faloon (piping); Ian Lawson (drumming); Alan Ronaldson (ensemble)

Grade 4B

1st Irvine Memorial (4,3,1,1)

2nd Black Raven (1,1,4,3)

3rd New Ross & District (3,4,2,2)

4th Newcastle West & District (2,2,5,5)

5th Achill (5,5,3,4)

6th De La Salle Scouts (8,6,6,6)

Judges: Terry Tully, Cameron Edgar (piping); Mark Wilson (drumming); Ciarán Mordaunt (ensemble)