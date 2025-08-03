Large crowds for 72nd Ulster Championships in Portrush

Portrush, Northern Ireland – August 2, 2025 – The 72nd Ulster Pipe Band Championships were held at West Strand Bay in an ideal setting just beside the beach, and Manorcunningham won Grade 2, the top contested event of the day. The only Grade 1 band to play was Ravara after Closkelt elected to withdraw.

Large crowds attended the competition in excellent sunny and warm weather, and after the finale, there was a celebration parade along the promenade, again to a large crowd.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council supported the event, which was organized by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association’s Northern Ireland Branch.

Grade 1

Ravara

Comments: Tom Brown, Colin Moffett (piping); Iain Lawson (drumming); Mark Faloon (ensemble)

Grade 2

1st Manorcunninghan (1,1,1,1)

2nd Tullylagan (2,2,2,2)

3rd Matt Boyd Memorial (Gr3) (3,4,3,3)

4th Major Sinclair Memorial (Gr3) (4,3,5,4)

5th Irvine Memorial (Gr3) (5,5,6,6)

6th McNeillstown,(Gr3) (7,7,4,5)

7th Cloughfin (Gr3) (6,6,7,7)

Bass Drumming: Manorcunningham

Judges: D. Middleton, John Reville (piping); Adrain Hoy (drumming); Paul Turner (ensemble)

Grade 3A

1st Major Sinclair Memorial (1,1,1,5)

2nd Cullybackey (2,2,4,2,)

3rd Matt Boyd Memorial (9,8,2,1)

4th Syerla & District (3,3,8,8)

5th Irvine Memorial (5,7,5,6)

6th McNeillstown (10,10,3,4) (ens.pref.)

7th Ballyboley (Gr3B) (4,5,6,12)

8th Cloughfin (6,6,9,7)

9th Clogher & District (8,12,10,3 (ens.pref.)

10th Drumlough (Gr3B) 7,4,11,11)

11th Upper Crossgare (Gr3B)11,9,7,10)

12th Kildoag (13,11,13,9)

13th William Kerr Memorial (Gr3B) (12,13,12,13)

Bass Drumming: Major Sinclair Memorial

Judges: Tom Brown, Colin Moffett (piping); Iain Lawson (drumming); Mark Faloon (ensemble)

Grade 3B

1st Syerla & District (1,1,1,1)

2nd Drumlough (2,2,2,2)

3rd Ballyboley (3,4,3,6)

4th Moneygore (Gr4A) (5,5,4,3)

5th Upper Crossgare (4,3,6,5)

6th William Kerr Memorial (6,7,5,4)

7th Cleland Memorial (7,6,8,7)

8th Gransha (Gr4A) (8,8,7,8)

Bass Drumming: Syerla & District

Judges: D. Middleton, John Reville (piping); Adrain Hoy (drumming); Paul Turner (ensemble)

Grade 4A

1st Moneygore (3,3,3,1)

2nd Altnaveigh Memorial (4,4,2,2) (ens.pref.))

3rd Down Academy (Gr4B) (1,1,5,5)

4th Gransha (7,7,1,3)

5th Thiepval Memorial (6,6,4,4 (ens.pref.))

6th Marlacoo (2,2,8,8)

7th Raphoe Ulster Scots (5,5,6,6)

8th Cottown (8,8,7,7)

Bass Drumming: Altnaveigh Memorial

Judges: Tom Brown, Colin Moffett (piping); Iain Lawson (drumming); Mark Faloon (ensemble)

Grade 4B

1st Bready Ulster Scots (3,3,1,1)

2nd Queen Elizabeth (2,2,4,3)

3rd Letterkenny & District (1,1,8,2)

4th Tullylagan (4,4,7,4)

5th Raffrey (5,5,3,8)

6th Down Academy (6,6,5,5)

7th McDonald Memorial (8,8,2,7)

8th Major Sinclair Memorial (9,7,6,6)

9th Joseph Forde Memorial (7,9,9,10)

10th Kirkistown (10,10,10,9

Bass Drumming: Queen Elizabeth)

Judges: D. Middleton, John Reville (piping); Adrain Hoy (drumming); Paul Turner (ensemble)