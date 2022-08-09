News
August 09, 2022

ScottishPower: 2022 International Quartet Champions

The four from ScottishPower on their way to winning the 2022 International Quartet Competition. [Photo Alister Sinclair]
Glasgow – August 9, 2022 – The foursome from ScottishPower were named the 2022 International Quartet Champions, winning the event that comprises a Medley and an MSR, held before a packed house at the Strathclyde Suite of the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Also competing:

  • 78th Fraser Highlanders (Canada)
  • Johnstone (Scotland)
  • People’s Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (Scotland)
  • Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (Scotland)

The event is judged by several unidentified pre-selected experts in the audience, each of whom secretly submit a winner to the organizers. The quartet chosen the most often wins.

The competition is considered one of the most stressful in the pipe band world, and is generally a test of who can hold the best tone while making the fewest mistakes.

ScottishPower Pipe-Major Chris Armstrong accepts the trophy at the Strathclyde Suite at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall. [Photo Alister Sinclair]
Field Marshal Montgomery’s quartet was the last winner of the event, in 2019, and neither FMM nor Inveraray & District, who have between them won the last five events, participated in this year’s competition.

 

