Ross Miller melds MacDonald and Mather in “The Drunken Man from Kalabakan”

“The Drunken Man from Kalabakan” is celebrated Highland piping recording artist Ross Miller’s newest musical creation, combining “The Drunken Piper,” Pipe-Major Angus MacDonald’s “Kalabakan” and “Borneo,” and “The Man from Glengarry” by D.C. Mather into what he promises will provide “excitement aplenty” when it’s released on January 24th on major streaming services.

The single is being launched on the same day as his concert at the Celtic Connections music festival in Glasgow at the Strathclyde Suite at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, the night before Inveraray & District’s concert.

Miller, as always, surrounds himself with equally talented musicians, this time fiddler Charlie Stewart, Graeme Armstrong on guitars, pianist Rory Matheson, Ross Saunders on bass guitar, and drummer Rory Grindlay.

“The final powerful pipe reel brings the set to a close with variations and excitement aplenty.”

Miller’s management said the track “begins with a voice note of the original idea, the listener is transported straight from the infancy of the concept to impactful, full band sound. A dynamic, flourishing fiddle solo provides a moment of calm and a fresh take on an established melody. Then the final powerful pipe reel brings the set to a close with variations and excitement aplenty.”

Miller graduated with a first-class Honours Degree in Traditional Music in Piping from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in 2017 and has steadily built his career as a professional musician, all while being an Inveraray & District member and continuing his success in solo piing competitions.

During the dark days of the pandemic, he brought plenty of light with fun and creative piping videos as he worked on The Roke, a companion music collection and full-length album.

Ross Miller has received and been nominated for many music accolades, including a Scots Trad Music Award, the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year, and pipes|drums New Year’s Honours.

Here’s a taste of “The Drunken Man from Kalabakan”: