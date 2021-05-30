Dew takes overall prize at online Atholl Gathering

The Internet – May 30, 2021 – John Dew of Perth, Scotland, gained the overall award at the Atholl Gathering, normally held at the Duke of Atholl’s estate, but this year organized online, attracting about 75 competitors from around the world across all UK solo piping categories. Competitors submitted pre-recorded videos of their performances, and most of the senior events were decided in final contests of 10 after heats were held to narrow the field.

Do you have results from piping and drumming competitions? You’re encouraged to send them to pipes|drums, along with other information so that the piping and drumming world can see your success now and in the future.

Piobaireachd

Premier/A-Grade/non-CPA (seven competed)

1st Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC, “The Park Piobaireachd” #2

2nd Ben Duncan, Edinburgh, “The MacDougalls’ Gathering”

3rd Jamie Forrester, London, “The Battle of Bealach nam Brog”

Judges: Ian Duncan, Colin MacLellan

B-Grade Piobaireachd (22 competed)

1st Scott Armstrong, “The Big Spree”

2nd John Dew, Perth, Scotland, “Isabel MacKay”

3rd Fraser Allison, “Rory MacLoude’s Lament”

Final Judges: Dr. Angus MacDonald, Richard Hawke

Judges for heat: Chris Armstrong, Alan Forbes

Also competing in the final: Gordon Barclay, Kristopher Coyle, Luke Kennedy, Teddy Krogh, Anna Kummerlow, Ross Miller, and Alastair Murray.

C-Grade (30 competed)

1st Kyle Howie, “The Battle of Auldearn” #2

2nd Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh, “Lament for Ronald MacDonald of Morar”

3rd Ryan Murray, “The Park Piobaireachd” #2

Final Judges: Patricia Henderson, Douglas Murray

Judges for heats: Archie MacLean, Willie McCallum, Greg Wilson

Also competing in the final: James Feeney, Finlay Frame, Joshua Hogg Calum Kaye, Harris MacLennan, Fraser Maitland, Cameron May, Struan Moffat, and David Stulpner.

Open

MSR (53 competed)

1st John Dew

2nd Jamie Forrester

3rd Ashley McMichael, Northern Ireland

Final Judges: Logan Tannock, Greg Wilson

Judges for heats Richard Hawke, Patricia Henderson, Dr. Angus MacDonald, Dougie Murray

Also in the final: Andrea Boyd, John Dew, Ben Duncan, Eddie Gaul, Calum Kaye, Teddy Krogh, Cameron May, Angus John MacColl, Ben McClamrock, Ciaren Ross, Jack Williamson and Callum Wynd.

Hornpipe & Jig (46 competed)

1st John Dew

2nd Ben Duncan

3rd Kristopher Coyle

Final Judges: Chris Armstrong, Alan Forbes

Judges for heats: Ian Duncan, Archie MacLean, Colin MacLellan, Logan Tannock

Also in the final: Lachie Dick, Jamie Forrester, Joshua Hogg, Calum Kaye, Teddy Krogh, Angus John MacColl, James MacHattie, Peter McCalister, Ben McClamrock, Charles Morris Ciaren Ross, Jack Williamson, and Callum Wynd.

Younger than 18

Piobaireachd

1st Robin Sulzer, “Catherine’s Lament”

2nd Laura Robertson, “Field of Gold”

3rd Ruaraidh Drennan, “The Battle of Auldearn” #1

Judge: Anne Spalding

MSR

1st Euan Lindsay

2nd Robin Sulzer

3rd Hector Finlayson

Judge: Willie McCallum

Jig

1st Robin Sulzer

2nd Laura Robertson

3rd Ruaridh Drennan

Judge: Willie McCallum