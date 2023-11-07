Angus MacPhee, Keith Bowes finish on top of 2023 CPA league rankings

After the Scottish Piping Society of London’s solo competitions on November 4th, Angus MacPhee of Inverness and Keith Bowes Jr. of Glasgow emerged the winners of the Competing Pipers Association’s 2023 league table rankings for B-Grade and C-Grade members.

The standings are compiled based on nine designated solo piping competitions in the UK. Each contest adheres to CPA gradings, as well as the appointment of judges from the UK’s Solo Piping Judges Association’s list of approved adjudicators.

MacPhee is a rising solo piping star on the UK circuit and the son of well-known piping parents James and Catriona MacPhee, while Bowes, a piping star in his own right, more recently returned to competing regularly in solo competitions after stepping down as longtime pipe-major of the Grade 1 Johnstone Pipe Band.

The full CPA league table results for 2023 can be found on the association’s website.

The designated piping events are supported by the William Grant Foundation, the piping world’s most significant sponsor. The foundation also underwrites major events like the Glenfiddich Championships, the Clasp at Inverness, the Senior Piobaireachd at Oban and the Masters Championship at Piping Live!.