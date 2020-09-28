Published: September 28, 2020

McClamrock, A. Gandy win CPA Premier & A-Grade events (videos)

Ben McClamrock on his way to winning the CPA Premier & A-Grade online Piobaireachd competition.

The Internet – September 28, 2020 – Ben McClamrock of Washington, DC, and Alex Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, were the winners of the Competing Pipers’ Association’s online competitions for members with a Premier- or A-Grade rating. The event was the third contest run by submitted video for the solo piping organization. Contestants had to record and upload their performance videos by a certain time after having their tunes picked.

Of note, Alex Gandy played “George Stuart Aumonier,” a march he composed recently for his friend and well known piper Stuart Aumonier’s second son.

Ben McClamrock performed his piobaireachd at Georgetown Presbyterian Church, in Washington, DC.

A statement from CPA Secretary Ross Miller said, “The CPA are continuing to look at ways of keeping competitions going throughout the rest of this year.”

Piobaireachd (10 competed)
1st Ben McClamrock, “Ronald MacDonald of Morar’s Lament”
2nd Sandy Cameron, “The Blind Piper’s Obstinacy”
3rd Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario, “The Unjust Incarceration”
4th Alex Gandy, “The Edinburgh Piobaireachd”
5th James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island, “In Praise of Morag”
Judge: Murray Henderson

MSR (12 competed)
1st Alex Gandy, “George Stuart Aumonier,” “Kirstie McCallman’s Favourite,” “Neil Angus MacDonald”
2nd Ashley McMichael, Northern Ireland
3rd Gordon Conn, Calgary, Alberta
4th Ben McClamrock
5th Calum Brown, Aberdeen, Scotland
Judge: Chris Armstrong

 

See also
Easton, Rowe winners at in-person Brown and Everest Cups
Published on September 27, 2020
The Pipemakers: The MacDougalls
Published on September 25, 2020
See All Articles
If you’re continually struggling to get your drones in tune, chances are something is wrong. Try changing one or more reeds, checking bores for obstructions, anything. Don’t just suffer.

− Jenny Hazzard, Edinburgh

September 28, 1947

Cowal Gathering gives up World Pipe Band Championship title to SPBA.
