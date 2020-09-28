McClamrock, A. Gandy win CPA Premier & A-Grade events (videos)

The Internet – September 28, 2020 – Ben McClamrock of Washington, DC, and Alex Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, were the winners of the Competing Pipers’ Association’s online competitions for members with a Premier- or A-Grade rating. The event was the third contest run by submitted video for the solo piping organization. Contestants had to record and upload their performance videos by a certain time after having their tunes picked.

Of note, Alex Gandy played “George Stuart Aumonier,” a march he composed recently for his friend and well known piper Stuart Aumonier’s second son.

Ben McClamrock performed his piobaireachd at Georgetown Presbyterian Church, in Washington, DC.

A statement from CPA Secretary Ross Miller said, “The CPA are continuing to look at ways of keeping competitions going throughout the rest of this year.”

Piobaireachd (10 competed)

1st Ben McClamrock, “Ronald MacDonald of Morar’s Lament”

2nd Sandy Cameron, “The Blind Piper’s Obstinacy”

3rd Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario, “The Unjust Incarceration”

4th Alex Gandy, “The Edinburgh Piobaireachd”

5th James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island, “In Praise of Morag”

Judge: Murray Henderson

MSR (12 competed)

1st Alex Gandy, “George Stuart Aumonier,” “Kirstie McCallman’s Favourite,” “Neil Angus MacDonald”

2nd Ashley McMichael, Northern Ireland

3rd Gordon Conn, Calgary, Alberta

4th Ben McClamrock

5th Calum Brown, Aberdeen, Scotland

Judge: Chris Armstrong

Related

Derek Midgley first non-UK-resident CPA president

August 16, 2020

Durning, Watson-Massey win the CPA B’s

August 7, 2020

Bradley Parker takes both CPA C-Grade online events

July 7, 2020