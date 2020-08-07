Durning, Watson-Massey win the CPA B’s
The Internet – August 7, 2020 – The Competing Pipers Association staged its second online competition, this time for CPA members with a B grading in piobaireachd and light music. Nearly 30 competitors from seven different countries submitted performances recorded on video. Ultimately, Bobby Durning of Salem, Massachusetts, won the piobaireachd, and Brodie Watson-Massey of Edinburgh was first in the MSR event. The next online CPA contest will be in September, date to be announced, for members graded A or Premier.
Piobaireachd (29 competed)
1st Bobby Durning, “The Rout of Glenfruin”
2nd Fraser Allison, “MacNeill of Barra’s March”
3rd Teddy Krogh, Anchorage, Alaska, “Nameless Dro O Dro”
4th Gwenael Dage, Brittany, “The Red Speckled Bull”
5th Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland, “The Blind Piper’s Obstinacy”
Judges: Glenn Brown, Colin MacLellan
MSR (19 competed)
1st Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh
2nd Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland
3rd Sandy Cameron, Fort William, Scotland
4th Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia
5th Fraser Allison
Judge: Jim McGillivray
