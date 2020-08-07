Published: August 07, 2020

Durning, Watson-Massey win the CPA B’s

Bobby Durning

The Internet – August 7, 2020 – The Competing Pipers Association staged its second online competition, this time for CPA members with a B grading in piobaireachd and light music. Nearly 30 competitors from seven different countries submitted performances recorded on video. Ultimately, Bobby Durning of Salem, Massachusetts, won the piobaireachd, and Brodie Watson-Massey of Edinburgh was first in the MSR event. The next online CPA contest will be in September, date to be announced, for members graded A or Premier.

Piobaireachd (29 competed)
1st Bobby Durning, “The Rout of Glenfruin”
2nd Fraser Allison, “MacNeill of Barra’s March”
3rd Teddy Krogh, Anchorage, Alaska, “Nameless Dro O Dro”
4th Gwenael Dage, Brittany, “The Red Speckled Bull”
5th Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland, “The Blind Piper’s Obstinacy”
Judges: Glenn Brown, Colin MacLellan

MSR (19 competed)
1st Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh
2nd Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland
3rd Sandy Cameron, Fort William, Scotland
4th Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia
5th Fraser Allison
Judge: Jim McGillivray

 

Related

Bradley Parker takes both CPA C-Grade online events
July 7, 2020

Competing Pipers Association steps up with recorded video events
June 3, 2020

 

See also
RSPBA seeks “competition allowance” for directors
Published on August 07, 2020
Review: Showing restraint and going undercover
Published on August 05, 2020
See All Articles
Try to play a pipe chanter reed for your solo performamces that you are comfortable with and that produces a volume that balances with the volume of your drones. Remember you are looking for a different sound to that produced by your pipe band reed.

Greg Wilson, New Zealand

What format is best for pipe band medley competitions?

  • Traditional closed circle formation
  • Open concert formation
You've already voted today.

August 7, 1991

Colin MacLellan wins 2nd consecutive Silver Chanter, Dunvegan, Skye.
© 2020 pipes|drums | All Rights Reserved.

Registration

Forgotten Password?