Durning, Watson-Massey win the CPA B’s

The Internet – August 7, 2020 – The Competing Pipers Association staged its second online competition, this time for CPA members with a B grading in piobaireachd and light music. Nearly 30 competitors from seven different countries submitted performances recorded on video. Ultimately, Bobby Durning of Salem, Massachusetts, won the piobaireachd, and Brodie Watson-Massey of Edinburgh was first in the MSR event. The next online CPA contest will be in September, date to be announced, for members graded A or Premier.

Piobaireachd (29 competed)

1st Bobby Durning, “The Rout of Glenfruin”

2nd Fraser Allison, “MacNeill of Barra’s March”

3rd Teddy Krogh, Anchorage, Alaska, “Nameless Dro O Dro”

4th Gwenael Dage, Brittany, “The Red Speckled Bull”

5th Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland, “The Blind Piper’s Obstinacy”

Judges: Glenn Brown, Colin MacLellan

MSR (19 competed)

1st Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh

2nd Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland

3rd Sandy Cameron, Fort William, Scotland

4th Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia

5th Fraser Allison

Judge: Jim McGillivray

