Competing Pipers Association steps up with recorded video events

The UK’s Competing Pipers Association will hold several online solo piping competitions this summer to help make up for a 2020 that could well see no more in-person events.

Though many details are still to be determined, the organization said that there will be Piobaireachd and MSR events for each CPA grade with performances being submitted by recorded and uploaded video rather than live-streamed.

The CPA is ostensibly for “open” or “professional solo pipers 18 and older, with a four-tiered grading system, the lowest being C, then B, A and Premier for pipers who have won some of the world’s elite competitions. A, B and C grades are subdivided by plus and minus categories.

The organization said that competitions will hold a C-Grade contest in July, B-Grade in August, and A and a Premier Grade event in September, “depending on the success of the earlier competitions.”

Entrants must have a CPA membership and grading, and entries will be through the association’s website, but the organization is encouraging new members to sign up to take part.

Entries open for the first C-Grade event will begin on Monday, June 14th, with a closing deadline of Wednesday, July 1st.

Judges for the first event will be Patricia Henderson (piobaireachd) and Ronnie McShannon (MSR).

The rules:

Competitors must be members of the CPA. The cost to enter is £10 per event. Each event is own choice. Entries will be accepted through the CPA website. After entering, competitors will be sent a link by email to submit their competition entry. Videos must be submitted by YouTube link. Prize money will be in line with CPA-sponsored games.

CPA President Glenn Brown confirmed that the events are not intended to be a replacement for the annual Duncan Johnstone Memorial Competition for B- and C-Grade players, and are simply online events to allow CPA members to compete and receive feedback from judges, who will be members of the Solo Piping Judges Association or approved by the CPA.

He added that the organization plans to hold the annual Jimmie MacGregor Seminar online later in the summer. The seminar is in tribute to the late piper, piping steward and organizer who made a significant mark on the Scottish solo piping scene.