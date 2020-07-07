Bradley Parker takes both CPA C-Grade online events
The Internet – July 4-5, 2020 – Bradley Parker of Glasgow won both the Piobaireachd and MSR events in the Competing Pipers Association’s first online solo piping competition for players with a C-Grade. Eleven countries were represented in the nearly 50 contestants who submitted recorded videos to YouTube for the judges to assess at their leisure.
The next CPA solo event, for B-Grade members, will be held August 1-2, with an entry deadline of July 31st. Entrants have to be graded members of the CPA and each event costs £10 to enter.
Piobaireachd (40 competed)
1st Bradley Parker
2nd Scott Armstrong, Auckland, New Zealand
3rd Chris Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland
4th Luke Kennedy, Strathaven, Scotland
5th Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh
Judges: Patricia Henderson, Bob Worrall
MSR (47 competed)
1st Bradley Parker
2nd Luke Kennedy
3rd Alex Gehrig, Oberwil, Aargau, Switzerland
4th Teddy Krogh, Anchorage, Alaska
5th Andrew Hutton, Ontario
Judges: Roddy MacLeod, Ronnie McShannon
