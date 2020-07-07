Bradley Parker takes both CPA C-Grade online events

The Internet – July 4-5, 2020 – Bradley Parker of Glasgow won both the Piobaireachd and MSR events in the Competing Pipers Association’s first online solo piping competition for players with a C-Grade. Eleven countries were represented in the nearly 50 contestants who submitted recorded videos to YouTube for the judges to assess at their leisure.

The next CPA solo event, for B-Grade members, will be held August 1-2, with an entry deadline of July 31st. Entrants have to be graded members of the CPA and each event costs £10 to enter.

Piobaireachd (40 competed)

1st Bradley Parker

2nd Scott Armstrong, Auckland, New Zealand

3rd Chris Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland

4th Luke Kennedy, Strathaven, Scotland

5th Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh

Judges: Patricia Henderson, Bob Worrall

MSR (47 competed)

1st Bradley Parker

2nd Luke Kennedy

3rd Alex Gehrig, Oberwil, Aargau, Switzerland

4th Teddy Krogh, Anchorage, Alaska

5th Andrew Hutton, Ontario

Judges: Roddy MacLeod, Ronnie McShannon

