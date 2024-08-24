Cameron and Kernaghan have no axes to grind after Lochaber Gathering success

Fort William, Scotland – August 23, 2024 – Sandy Cameron of Roy Bridge, Scotland, and Auckland’s Liam Kernaghan won top prizes at the annual Lochaber Gathering, winning the Piobaireachd and MSR for pipers graded Premier or A by the Competing Pipers Association. Andrew Donlon of Washington, DC, was awarded the “Best Strathspey & Reel” prize as part of the MSR event.

The P/A MSR required contestants to play a 2/4 march about or connected with the Lochaber area by tune title or composer from the region.

The solo piping events were held in the town’s centre under a canopy at Cameron Square, locals and tourists able to casually watch and listen in a seated area.

Premier / A-Grade (12 competed)

Piobaireachd (Lochaber Gold Axe – An Tuagh Òir)

1st Sandy Cameron

2nd Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland

3rd James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island

4th Willie Rowe, Fielding, New Zealand

Judges: Ian Duncan, Douglas Murray

MSR (Lochaber Gold Medal)

1st Liam Kernaghan

2nd Cameron MacDougall

3rd Sandy Cameron

4th James MacHattie

Judges: Alan Forbes, Robert Wallace

B- and C-Grade (23 competed)

Piobaireachd (Lochaber Silver Axe – An Tuagh Argead)

1st Alistair Brown, Ayr, Scotland

2nd Ross Conner, Campbeltown, Scotland

3rd Andrew Smith, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland

4th John McDonald, Aberdeen, Scotland

Judges: Alan Forbes, Robert Wallace

MSR (Clydesdale Trophy)

1st Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland

2nd John McDonald

3rd David Stulpner, Australia

4th Ross Conner

Judges: Ian Duncan, Douglas Murray

Open

6/8 March

1st Scott MacLean

2nd Cameron MacDougall

3rd Willie Rowe

4th Ross Conner

Judges: Alistair Duthie, D.J. McIntyre

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Sandy Cameron

2nd Cameron MacDougall

3rd Willie Rowe

4th Ross Conner

Judges: Alistair Duthie, D.J. McIntyre