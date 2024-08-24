Cameron and Kernaghan have no axes to grind after Lochaber Gathering success
Fort William, Scotland – August 23, 2024 – Sandy Cameron of Roy Bridge, Scotland, and Auckland’s Liam Kernaghan won top prizes at the annual Lochaber Gathering, winning the Piobaireachd and MSR for pipers graded Premier or A by the Competing Pipers Association. Andrew Donlon of Washington, DC, was awarded the “Best Strathspey & Reel” prize as part of the MSR event.
The P/A MSR required contestants to play a 2/4 march about or connected with the Lochaber area by tune title or composer from the region.
The solo piping events were held in the town’s centre under a canopy at Cameron Square, locals and tourists able to casually watch and listen in a seated area.
Premier / A-Grade (12 competed)
Piobaireachd (Lochaber Gold Axe – An Tuagh Òir)
1st Sandy Cameron
2nd Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland
3rd James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island
4th Willie Rowe, Fielding, New Zealand
Judges: Ian Duncan, Douglas Murray
MSR (Lochaber Gold Medal)
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Cameron MacDougall
3rd Sandy Cameron
4th James MacHattie
Judges: Alan Forbes, Robert Wallace
B- and C-Grade (23 competed)
Piobaireachd (Lochaber Silver Axe – An Tuagh Argead)
1st Alistair Brown, Ayr, Scotland
2nd Ross Conner, Campbeltown, Scotland
3rd Andrew Smith, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland
4th John McDonald, Aberdeen, Scotland
Judges: Alan Forbes, Robert Wallace
MSR (Clydesdale Trophy)
1st Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland
2nd John McDonald
3rd David Stulpner, Australia
4th Ross Conner
Judges: Ian Duncan, Douglas Murray
Open
6/8 March
1st Scott MacLean
2nd Cameron MacDougall
3rd Willie Rowe
4th Ross Conner
Judges: Alistair Duthie, D.J. McIntyre
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Sandy Cameron
2nd Cameron MacDougall
3rd Willie Rowe
4th Ross Conner
Judges: Alistair Duthie, D.J. McIntyre
